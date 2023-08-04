Latest MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, August Edition

0 of 13

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?

That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.

The most recent version of our player rankings was published on July 6, and with another month of baseball completed, there is plenty of shuffling to be done at each position.

The 2023 season's stretch run is here now that the All-Star break and trade deadline are in the rearview, and in a few weeks award races will start to heat up.

Let the fun begin.

Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.