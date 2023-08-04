Latest MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, August Edition

Latest MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, August EditionAugust 4, 2023
Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?
That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.
The most recent version of our player rankings was published on July 6, and with another month of baseball completed, there is plenty of shuffling to be done at each position.
The 2023 season's stretch run is here now that the All-Star break and trade deadline are in the rearview, and in a few weeks award races will start to heat up.
Let the fun begin.
Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.
Catchers
- After hitting .346/.373/.539 with 14 extra-base hits and 19 RBI over his last 25 games, William Contreras has moved into the top tier of catchers. Outside of a resurgent Christian Yelich, he has been the most consistent hitter in the Milwaukee Brewers lineup.
- Slugger Cal Raleigh moves into the rankings this month after posting an .838 OPS with five doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI in July. The 26-year-old is on track to become the first Seattle Mariners catcher ever with multiple 25-homer seasons.
- While he slumped at the plate, Patrick Bailey leads all catchers with 15 DRS and he has caught 38 percent of base stealers. The San Francisco Giants backstop has a chance to become just the fourth rookie catcher to win a Gold Glove, joining Johnny Bench (1968), Carlton Fisk (1972) and Charles Johnson (1995).
Top 10 Catchers
1. Sean Murphy, ATL (1)
2. Jonah Heim, TEX (3)
3. Will Smith, LAD (2)
4. Adley Rutschman, BAL (4)
5. William Contreras, MIL (8)
6. Francisco Álvarez, NYM (9)
7. Patrick Bailey, SF (6)
8. Cal Raleigh, SEA (NR)
9. Elias Díaz, COL (5)
10. J.T. Realmuto, PHI (NR)
Notes
First Basemen
- The gap between Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman in the NL MVP race has narrowed in recent weeks. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is hitting .433/.519/.746 with 29 hits in 17 games since the All-Star break.
- He doesn't have the name recognition of some of the other guys below him on this list, but Nathaniel Lowe is quietly hitting .287/.383/.452 with 42 extra-base hits and a 130 OPS+ to go along with strong defensive work at first base.
- Rookie Triston Casas hit .349/.442/.758 with seven home runs in July, and he now has a 122 OPS+ with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 40 RBI in 95 games. He has been sort of lost in the shuffle of a deep rookie class, but he has looked the part of a future franchise cornerstone in Boston of late.
Top 10 First Basemen
1. Freddie Freeman, LAD (1)
2. Matt Olson, ATL (3)
3. Yandy Díaz, TB (2)
4. Nathaniel Lowe, TEX (9)
5. Christian Walker, ARI (5)
6. Paul Goldschmidt, STL (4)
7. Pete Alonso, NYM (7)
8. Josh Naylor, CLE (8)
9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR (6)
10. Triston Casas, BOS (NR)
Notes
Second Basemen
- While the hunt for a .400 batting average is slipping away, Luis Arraez still leads the majors in batting average (.378), on-base percentage (.425) and hits (152). His 4.4 WAR through 103 games has already eclipsed his WAR total from a year ago when he won the AL batting title.
- Brandon Lowe has helped pick up some of the slack while other hitters in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup have cooled off. The 29-year-old posted a .959 OPS with five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI in July, and he now has a 110 OPS+ with 14 home runs and 43 RBI on the year.
- A breakout prospect in the Arizona Fall League last year, Edouard Julien has done a fantastic job filling in for an injured Jorge Polanco in Minnesota. Since he was recalled from the minors on June 10, the rookie is hitting .318/.404/.548 with 16 extra-base hits in 146 plate appearances.
Top 10 Second Basemen
1. Luis Arraez, MIA (1)
2. Ketel Marte, ARI (2)
3. Marcus Semien, TEX (3)
4. Ozzie Albies, ATL (4)
5. Bryson Stott, PHI (7)
6. Nico Hoerner, CHC (5)
7. Gleyber Torres, NYY (8)
8. Brandon Lowe, TB (NR)
9. Thairo Estrada, SF (6)
10. Edouard Julien, MIN (NR)
Notes
Third Basemen
- Isaac Paredes is one of the most underrated players in baseball this season, and he has spent much of the year overshadowed by his own teammates. The 24-year-old is hitting .256/.363/.510 for a 142 OPS+ with 21 home runs and 63 RBI, and he had a 1.015 OPS with eight home runs in July.
- Rookie Josh Jung has cooled off a bit after a red-hot first two months of his rookie season. The 25-year-old is hitting a middling .250/.304/.442 since the beginning of June, and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is steadily closing the gap in the AL Rookie of the Year race.
- After a disappointing first half, Manny Machado is finally playing like the perennial MVP candidate he has been over the years. He hit .309/.411/.681 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in July, and he still has a chance to reach 30 home runs for the seventh time in his career.
Top 10 Third Basemen
1. José Ramírez, CLE (1)
2. Matt Chapman, TOR (3)
3. Isaac Paredes, TB (5)
4. Jeimer Candelario, CHC (4)
5. Austin Riley, ATL (8)
6. Josh Jung, TEX (2)
7. Manny Machado, SD (NR)
8. Nolan Arenado, STL (7)
9. Rafael Devers, BOS (6)
10. Alex Bregman, HOU (NR)
Notes
Shortstops
- Aside from his strong offensive numbers—including a 117 OPS+ with 42 extra-base hits and 29 steals—Wander Franco has provided the most defensive value of any shortstop this season, according to FanGraphs. It's easy to forget that he's still only 22 years old.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has been one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old has a 108 OPS+ with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 62 RBI and 30 steals. With two more home runs, he'll join Carlos Beltrán and Bo Jackson as the only players in Royals history with multiple 20/20 seasons.
- For all the hype that five-tool phenom Elly De La Cruz has received since reaching the majors, Matt McLain has been the far superior performer. The 23-year-old is hitting .305/.374/.523 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 39 RBI and 2.9 WAR in 68 games since making his MLB debut on May 15.
Top 10 Shortstops
1. Wander Franco, TB (3)
2. Corey Seager, TEX (1)
3. Bo Bichette, TOR (2)
4. Francisco Lindor, NYM (7)
5. Dansby Swanson, CHC (4)
6. Bobby Witt Jr., KC (NR)
7. Matt McLain, CIN (8)
8. J.P. Crawford, SEA (9)
9. Geraldo Perdomo, ARI (5)
10. Orlando Arcia, ATL (6)
Notes
Left Fielders
- Thanks in part to an MLB-leading 98 walks and a .424 on-base percentage, Juan Soto is tied with Freddie Freeman for the NL lead with a 166 OPS+. He also has 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 70 RBI in a 4.4-WAR season.
- Christian Yelich leads the Milwaukee Brewers in OPS+ (131), hits (115), doubles (26), RBI (60), steals (22), total bases (191) and WAR (2.8). The 31-year-old looks like a legitimate candidate to finish in the top 10 in NL MVP voting during a resurgent season.
- Originally signed to be the New York Mets fourth outfielder, Tommy Pham played his way into a larger role by hitting .349/.387/.640 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI in July. He moved to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade deadline deal.
Top 10 Left Fielders
1. Juan Soto, SD (2)
2. Corbin Carroll, ARI (1)
3. Christian Yelich, MIL (5)
4. Randy Arozarena, TB (3)
5. Masataka Yoshida, BOS (6)
6. Ian Happ, CHC (10)
7. Jarred Kelenic, SEA (8)
8. Austin Hays, BAL (4)
9. Tommy Pham, ARI (NR)
10. Steven Kwan, CLE (NR)
Notes
Center Fielders
- Injuries limited Luis Robert Jr. to 166 games the last two seasons, but he has finally managed to stay healthy and he is putting together an MVP-caliber season as a result. The 26-year-old has a 134 OPS+ with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 60 RBI and 4.4 WAR in 106 games.
- After a red-hot start to the year followed by disappointing production in May and June, Cody Bellinger hit .400/.432/.690 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in July. The 2019 NL MVP has a 140 OPS+ with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 RBI and 3.1 WAR in 77 games, and he has set himself up for a huge payday during the offseason.
- Since missing three weeks in late June, Lars Nootbaar is hitting .295/.380/.512 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 15 RBI and 28 runs scored in 36 games since returning to action.
Top 10 Center Fielders
1. Luis Robert Jr., CWS (1)
2. Cody Bellinger, CHC (NR)
3. Mike Trout, LAA (2)
4. Julio Rodríguez, SEA (8)
5. Chas McCormick, HOU (NR)
6. Brandon Nimmo, NYM (3)
7. Jarren Duran, BOS (10)
8. Jack Suwinski, PIT (6)
9. Brandon Marsh, PHI (9)
10. Lars Nootbaar, STL (NR)
Notes
Right Fielders
- Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker is hitting .332/.409/.583 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored and 13 steals in 53 games since the beginning of June, and he is having as good an all-around season as any American League player not named Shohei Ohtani.
- Adolis García has a 129 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and an AL-leading 86 RBI in 105 games. Aside from his impressive counting numbers, he has also made improvements to his strikeout rate (27.9 to 24.9 percent) and walk rate (6.1 to 9.5 percent).
- Lost in the shuffle of all the Cincinnati Reds exciting young rookies, Jake Fraley has a 116 OPS+ with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 19 steals. The 28-year-old is controllable through the 2026 season and can be a long-term piece of the puzzle as well.
Top 10 Right Fielders
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL (1)
2. Kyle Tucker, HOU (8)
3. Adolis García, TEX (4)
4. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD (3)
5. Lane Thomas, WAS (7)
6. Alex Verdugo, BOS (9)
7. Anthony Santander, BAL (NR)
8. Jake Fraley, CIN (NR)
9. Nick Castellanos, PHI (6)
10. Aaron Judge, NYY (5)
Notes
Designated Hitters
- Even without his contributions on the mound, Shohei Ohtani would be the clear front-runner for AL MVP honors. The two-way star is hitting .308/.408/.676 with 63 extra-base hits, 39 home runs, 81 RBI, 82 runs scored and 5.2 WAR in 107 games.
- Veteran Justin Turner has steadily improved every month this season, peaking in July when he hit .337/.390/.596 with five home runs and 28 RBI in 100 plate appearances. The 38-year-old signed a one-year, $8.3 million deal with the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, and it includes a $13.4 million player option for next year with a $6.7 million buyout.
- With three more home runs, Andrew McCutchen will become the 19th player in MLB history with 2,000 hits, 300 home runs, 1,000 RBI and 200 steals.
Top 10 Designated Hitters
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA (1)
2. Yordan Alvarez, HOU (2)
3. J.D. Martinez, LAD (4)
4. Brent Rooker, OAK (5)
5. Jorge Soler, MIA (3)
6. Justin Turner, BOS (10)
7. Andrew McCutchen, PIT (6)
8. Bryce Harper, PHI (9)
9. Harold Ramirez, TB (7)
10. Eloy Jiménez, CWS (NR)
Notes
Utility Players
- Aside from his usual work in right field, Mookie Betts has also played 33 games at second base and 16 games at shortstop this year. He made more starts at second base (13) than he did in right field (6) in July, and he has actually graded out as a well-above-average defender at the keystone (239 INN, 4 DRS, 19.2 UZR/150) in his first extended action there in the big leagues.
- After a disappointing 2022 season and a slow start to the year, Whit Merrifield hit .356/.375/.622 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 96 plate appearances in July. The 34-year-old is providing his usual versatility, splitting his time evenly between second base and left field.
- Jon Berti, Elly De La Cruz, Brendan Donovan, Brandon Drury, Ezequiel Duran, Zach McKinstry, Christoper Morel, Donovan Solano and Taylor Walls were also considered for a spot on the utility player list.
Top 10 Utility Players
1. Mookie Betts (2-RF)
2. Ha-Seong Kim, SD (1)
3. Gunnar Henderson, BAL (7)
4. Luke Raley, TB (3)
5. Nolan Gorman, STL (9)
6. Whit Merrifield, TOR (NR)
7. LaMonte Wade Jr., SF (4)
8. Spencer Steer, CIN (2)
9. Wilmer Flores, SF (NR)
10. Christopher Morel, CHC (NR)
Notes
Right-Handed Starting Pitchers
- With six straight quality starts, Gerrit Cole has emerged as the AL Cy Young front-runner with two months to go. He has a 2.27 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 44-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39.2 innings during that stretch, and he now leads the AL in ERA (2.64) and innings pitched (143.1).
- Spencer Strider set an MLB record in his most recent start when he became the fastest player ever to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, needing just 123.1 innings to reach that milestone.
- The Houston Astros got a pitcher on top of his game when they acquired Justin Verlander at the trade deadline. The future Hall of Famer has a 1.49 ERA in 42.1 innings over his last seven starts, and he is rounding into form just in time for another playoff push.
Top 10 Right-Handed Starting Pitchers
1. Gerrit Cole, NYY (4)
2. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX (1)
3. Luis Castillo, SEA (9)
4. Kevin Gausman, TOR (3)
5. Spencer Strider, ATL (5)
6. Zac Gallen, ARI (7)
7. Shohei Ohtani, LAA (10)
8. Justin Verlander, HOU (NR)
9. Bryce Elder, ATL (8)
10. Logan Webb, SF (NR)
Notes
Left-Handed Starting Pitchers
- Blake Snell has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last 13 starts, posting a 0.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 74 innings as arguably the best player on the planet for more than two months. Free agency is coming at a perfect time this offseason.
- Once one of baseball's top pitching prospects during his time in the Oakland Athletics organization, Jesús Luzardo is finally starting to deliver on his vast potential. The 25-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 125 innings, and he could receive some down-ballot NL Cy Young support if he finishes strong.
- With just 11 starts under his belt it's tough to rank Andrew Abbott any higher, but he has been lights out since joining a long list of Cincinnati Reds players to make their MLB debut in 2023. The 24-year-old has a 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Top 10 Left-Handed Starting Pitchers
1. Blake Snell, SD (5)
2. Framber Valdez, HOU (1)
3. Shane McClanahan, TB (2)
4. Justin Steele, CHC (4)
5. Jesús Luzardo, MIA (6)
6. Eduardo Rodríguez, DET (9)
7. Clayton Kershaw, LAD (3)
8. Jordan Montgomery, TEX (7)
9. Andrew Abbott, CIN (NR)
10. James Paxton, BOS (10)
Notes
Relief Pitchers
- How dominant has Félix Bautista been at the back of the Baltimore Orioles bullpen this season? Using a fastball that averages 99.4 mph and a splitter that has induced an absurd 59.3 percent whiff rate, he has struck out 101 of the 199 batters he has faced while posting a 0.87 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 17.6 K/9 with 29 saves in 47 games.
- After a bump in the road last summer, Josh Hader has returned to elite form this season, converting 26 of 30 save chances with a 0.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 in 43 appearances. The free-agent-to-be could surpass the record-setting five-year, $102 million deal that Edwin Díaz signed last offseason.
- Bryan Abreu tossed 11.1 scoreless innings across 10 appearances last postseason, and he has continued to be a lights out late-inning arm in Houston. The 26-year-old has a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 with three saves and 19 holds in 52 appearances, and he has limited opposing hitters to a .198 average.
Top 10 Relief Pitchers
1. Félix Bautista, BAL (7)
2. Josh Hader, SD (2)
3. Alexis Díaz, CIN (1)
4. David Bednar, PIT (5)
5. Devin Williams, MIL (6)
6. Carlos Estévez, LAA (3)
7. Yennier Cano, BAL (4)
8. Camilo Doval, SF (9)
9. Evan Phillips, LAD (8)
10. Bryan Abreu, HOU (NR)