Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, July Edition

Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?

That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.

The most recent version of our player rankings published on May 31, and with another month of baseball completed, there is plenty of shuffling to be done at each position.

Included is a note on which players were named to their respective All-Star teams to show where the guys the fans, players and coaches voted to the Midsummer Classic fall in the rankings at each position.

Let the fun begin.

Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.