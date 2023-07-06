Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, July Edition

Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, July EditionJuly 6, 2023
Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?
That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.
The most recent version of our player rankings published on May 31, and with another month of baseball completed, there is plenty of shuffling to be done at each position.
Included is a note on which players were named to their respective All-Star teams to show where the guys the fans, players and coaches voted to the Midsummer Classic fall in the rankings at each position.
Let the fun begin.
Note: Included in parenthesis after each player's name is where they ranked in last month's version of this article, which can be found here.
Catchers
- The six-year, $73 million extension that Sean Murphy signed shortly after he was traded to the Atlanta Braves could wind up being one of the best bargain contracts in the league. The 28-year-old is hitting .294/.389/.557 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI, and he has also thrown out 26 percent of base-stealers while ranking as an elite pitch-framer.
- Rookie Patrick Bailey is hitting .302/.331/.516 with five home runs and 26 RBI in 36 games since debuting on May 19, but he is also making a significant impact defensively. The Giants pitching staff has a 3.53 ERA in 293 innings when he is behind the plate, compared to a 4.27 ERA in 472.2 innings with anyone else in the crouch.
- The Detroit Tigers acquired Jake Rogers all the way back in 2017 as part of the Justin Verlander blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old is finally getting his first chance to be a starting catcher and he is making the most of it with a 113 OPS+ and 11 home runs in 59 games to go along with strong defensive metrics.
Top 10 Catchers
1. Sean Murphy, ATL (1) — All-Star
2. Will Smith, LAD (3) — All-Star
3. Jonah Heim, TEX (5) — All-Star
4. Adley Rutschman, BAL (4) — All-Star
5. Elias Díaz, COL (2) — All-Star
6. Patrick Bailey, SF (NR)
7. Salvador Perez, KC (6) — All-Star
8. William Contreras, MIL (10)
9. Francisco Álvarez, NYM (7)
10. Jake Rogers, DET (NR)
Notes
First Basemen
- For all the Atlanta Braves fans who will argue that Matt Olson should be higher, the NL's home run (28) and RBI (68) leader has a 142 OPS+ and 2.4 WAR. That leaves him short of both Freddie Freeman (145 OPS+, 3.0 WAR) and Yandy Díaz (153 OPS+, 2.5 WAR) in those two key categories, as they have been more well-rounded offensive players.
- Reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt has been one of the few bright spots on a disappointing St. Louis Cardinals team. The 35-year-old has a 135 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 RBI, and he is up to 61.0 career WAR, good for 16th all-time among first basemen.
- The underrated duo of Christian Walker (115 PA, .347/.412/.614, 19 XBH) and Josh Naylor (107 PA, .370/.393/.530, 12 XBH) both used huge June performances to climb into the top 10.
Top 10 First Basemen
1. Freddie Freeman, LAD (2) — All-Star
2. Yandy Díaz, TB (1) — All-Star
3. Matt Olson, ATL (6) — All-Star
4. Paul Goldschmidt, STL (3)
5. Christian Walker, ARI (NR)
6. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR (7) — All-Star
7. Pete Alonso, NYM (4) — All-Star
8. Josh Naylor, CLE (NR)
9. Nathaniel Lowe, TEX (8)
10. Anthony Rizzo, NYY (5)
Notes
Second Basemen
- The side-by-side comparison of Ketel Marte (136 OPS+, 32 XBH, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 3.7 WAR) and Ozzie Albies (121 OPS+, 39 XBH, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 2.8 WAR) makes for a good debate of who should be backing up Luis Arraez on the NL squad at this year's All-Star Game.
- Thairo Estrada suffered a fractured hand on a hit-by-pitch on Sunday, and he is expected to miss 4-6 weeks recovering. The 27-year-old has a 107 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits and 18 steals, and his 2.1 WAR ranks fourth on a contending San Francisco Giants team.
- Despite being named to the AL All-Star team, Whit Merrifield does not crack the top 10 at second base. Among the 19 second basemen who have tallied enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title, he ranks 15th in WAR (1.2), 13th in OPS+ (100), 16th in total bases (103) and 17th in defensive WAR (-0.1).
Top 10 Second Basemen
1. Luis Arráez, MIA (2) — All-Star
2. Ketel Marte, ARI (5)
3. Marcus Semien, TEX (1) — All-Star
4. Ozzie Albies, ATL (9) — All-Star
5. Nico Hoerner, CHC (4)
6. Thairo Estrada, SF (3)
7. Bryson Stott, PHI (10)
8. Gleyber Torres, NYY (8)
9. Jonathan India (6)
10. Mauricio Dubón, HOU (NR)
Notes
Third Basemen
- Nolan Arenado (118 OPS+, 32 XBH, 16 HR, 55 RBI) and Austin Riley (107 OPS+, 31 XBH, 15 HR, 43 RBI, 1.7 WAR) are both having solid seasons, but the best third baseman in the NL this year has been Washington Nationals reclamation project Jeimer Candelario (126 OPS+, 40 XBH, 12 HR, 40 RBI, 2.8 WAR).
- Texas Rangers standout Josh Jung is the second rookie third baseman ever to start the All-Star Game, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, with Eddie Kazak earning the starting nod for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1947. The last time a rookie at any position started an All-Star Game before this year was Aaron Judge in 2017.
- Keep an eye on Kansas City Royals rookie Maikel Garcia. The 23-year-old has a 109 OPS+ with 14 extra-base hits and 13 steals in 53 games, and he has seemingly staked claim to the starting job since Hunter Dozier was released.
Top 10 Third Basemen
1. José Ramírez, CLE (7) — All-Star
2. Josh Jung, TEX (3) — All-Star
3. Matt Chapman, TOR (1)
4. Jeimer Candelario, WAS (5)
5. Isaac Paredes, TB (4)
6. Rafael Devers, BOS (10)
7. Nolan Arenado, STL (NR) — All-Star
8. Austin Riley, ATL (8) — All-Star
9. J.D. Davis, SF (9)
10. Ryan McMahon, COL (NR)
Notes
Shortstops
- Despite missing 31 games with a hamstring injury, Corey Seager is having a huge season. In 247 plate appearances, he is hitting .347/.413/.597 for a 174 OPS+ with 34 extra-base hits and 3.3 WAR.
- There really was no slam-dunk starter at shortstop for the NL All-Star team. In the end, it was Orlando Arcia (109 OPS+, 18 XBH, 1.9 WAR) as the starter, Dansby Swanson (106 OPS+, 27 XBH, 3.1 WAR) as a reserve, and Geraldo Perdomo (123 OPS+, 19 XBH, 2.3 WAR) as a notable snub.
- Dynamic five-tool prospect Elly De La Cruz is receiving more national attention, but Matt McLain is having a better rookie season for an upstart Cincinnati Reds team. The 23-year-old is hitting .305/.374/.537 for a 137 OPS+ with 26 extra-base hits and 1.9 WAR in 45 games since making his MLB debut on May 15.
Top 10 Shortstops
1. Corey Seager, TEX (NR) — All-Star
2. Bo Bichette, TOR (2) — All-Star
3. Wander Franco, TB (1) — All-Star
4. Dansby Swanson, CHC (4) — All-Star
5. Geraldo Perdomo, ARI (3)
6. Orlando Arcia, ATL (7) — All-Star
7. Francisco Lindor, NYM (8)
8. Matt McLain, CIN (NR)
9. J.P. Crawford, SEA (6)
10. Xander Bogaerts, SD (5)
Notes
Left Fielders
- The biggest competition to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the NL MVP race might be Rookie of the Year front-runner Corbin Carroll who has helped transform the Arizona Diamondbacks into a bona fide contender. The 22-year-old has a 153 OPS+ with 18 home runs, 24 steals and 3.8 WAR in 81 games.
- The drop-off from peak production in 2018 and 2019 to roughly replacement-level production the last three seasons was a steep one for Christian Yelich, but he is having a solid 2023 season, hitting .284/.380/.451 with 29 extra-base hits, 20 steals and 2.5 WAR as Milwaukee's leadoff hitter.
- Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth in the NL home run race with 22 long balls, but he is hitting just .189 with a strikeout rate hovering around 30 percent and minus-0.8 WAR due to his terrible defense (-18 DRS, -11.6 UZR/150). That was enough for him to miss the cut.
Top 10 Left Fielders
1. Corbin Carroll, ARI (5) — All-Star
2. Juan Soto, SD (2) — All-Star
3. Randy Arozarena, TB (1) — All-Star
4. Austin Hays, BAL (7) — All-Star
5. Christian Yelich, MIL (NR)
6. Masataka Yoshida, BOS (6)
7. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., ARI (3) — All-Star
8. Jarred Kelenic, SEA (4)
9. Bryan Reynolds, PIT (8)
10. Ian Happ, CHC (9)
Center Fielders
- Leody Taveras (127 OPS+, .301/.348/.486, 26 XBH, 2.6 WAR), Jack Suwinski (137 OPS+, .235/.365/.513, 18 HR, 2.3 WAR) and TJ Friedl (122 OPS+, .307/.375/.471, 22 XBH, 15 SB, 2.2 WAR) have been three of the biggest breakout players of the 2023 season.
- After a brutal start to the year and 19 games on the injured list with a back injury, Michael Harris II hit .372/.388/.617 with 12 extra-base hits in 98 plate appearances in June. His overall numbers still don't quite crack the top 10, but he is trending in the right direction.
- His power production might not be sustainable based on his batted-ball metrics, and his defensive metrics have taken a step backward this year, but Jose Siri has a 122 OPS+ with 16 home runs in 197 plate appearances. The 27-year-old just missed the cut for a spot on the list.
Top 10 Center Fielders
1. Luis Robert Jr., CWS (3) — All-Star
2. Mike Trout, LAA (1) — All-Star
3. Brandon Nimmo, NYM (2)
4. Kevin Kiermaier, TOR (4)
5. Leody Taveras, TEX (NR)
6. Jack Suwinski, PIT (NR)
7. TJ Friedl, CIN (9)
8. Julio Rodríguez, SEA (10) — All-Star
9. Brandon Marsh, PHI (6)
10. Jarren Duran, BOS (NR)
Notes
Right Fielders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a 139 OPS+ with 18 doubles, 16 home runs, 44 RBI and 14 steals in 66 games, and he has also made a seamless transition to right field (17 DRS, 22.5 UZR/150) where his speed and quick first step have made him one of baseball's best defensive outfielders.
- With a 96 OPS+ and 0.0 WAR in 136 games last season, Nick Castellanos was one of the most disappointing players of 2022 in the first season of a five-year, $100 million deal. The 31-year-old has bounced back with a 134 OPS+ and 39 extra-base hits to earn his second career All-Star selection.
- The Nationals have a breakout star in Lane Thomas who is hitting .301/.347/.509 for a 136 OPS+ with 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 2.8 WAR, nearly doubling his career WAR total in the process. The 27-year-old is controllable through 2025 and could be an in-demand trade target this summer.
Top 10 Right Fielders
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL (1) — All-Star
2. Mookie Betts, LAD (4) — All-Star
3. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD (NR)
4. Adolis García, TEX (6) — All-Star
5. Aaron Judge, NYY (2) — All-Star
6. Nick Castellanos, PHI (7) — All-Star
7. Lane Thomas, WAS (10)
8. Kyle Tucker, HOU (9) — All-Star
9. Alex Verdugo, BOS (5)
10. Josh Lowe, TB (3)
Notes
Designated Hitters
- AL MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani was the hottest hitter on the planet in June, hitting .394/.492/.952 with 15 home runs and 29 RBI in 27 games. The two-way star leads the majors in home runs (31), OPS+ (180), total bases (217) and WAR (6.3)
- Jorge Soler (135 OPS+, 22 HR, 1.4 WAR) deserved the starting nod over J.D. Martinez (119 OPS+, 19 HR, 0.7 WAR) for NL designated hitter in the All-Star Game, though both players are worthy of their spot on the NL squad.
- In his return from Tommy John surgery, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is still searching for his power stroke. He has a .405 slugging percentage and just three home runs in 230 plate appearances, but he is still hitting .297 with a .396 on-base percentage and a 122 OPS+ in 52 games.
Top 10 Designated Hitters
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA (6) — All-Star
2. Yordan Alvarez, HOU (1) — All-Star
3. Jorge Soler, MIA (3) — All-Star
4. J.D. Martinez, LAD (5) — All-Star
5. Brent Rooker, OAK (4) — All-Star
6. Andrew McCutchen, PIT (10)
7. Harold Ramirez, TB (7)
8. Brandon Belt, TOR (NR)
9. Bryce Harper, PHI (NR)
10. Justin Turner, BOS (NR)
Notes
Utility Players
- With 3.9 WAR in 82 games, Ha-Seong Kim is tied for fourth among all position players, and he has split his time between second base (57 games), third base (18 games) and shortstop (11 games). The 27-year-old has a 112 OPS+ with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 steals.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .292/.381/.505 for a 132 OPS+ with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 51 RBI as the biggest challenger to Corbin Carroll in the NL Rookie of the Year race. He was Cincinnati's primary first base before Joey Votto returned, and now he is also seeing action at third base and in left field.
- Top prospect Gunnar Henderson hit .320/.354/.640 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 20 games in June. The 22-year-old has a 117 OPS+ with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 1.8 WAR, and he has split his time between shortstop and third base.
Top 10 Utility Players
1. Ha-Seong Kim, SD (6)
2. Spencer Steer, CIN (NR)
3. Luke Raley, TB (7)
4. LaMonte Wade Jr., SF (2)
5. Brendan Donovan, STL (NR)
6. Ezequiel Duran, TEX (5)
7. Gunnar Henderson, BAL (NR)
8. Brandon Drury, LAA (NR)
9. Nolan Gorman, STL (2-DH)
10. Zach McKinstry, DET (1)
Notes
Right-Handed Starting Pitchers
- After tossing seven shutout innings against the Houston Astros on Saturday, Nathan Eovaldi is now 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in an AL-leading 112.1 innings. The two-year, $34 million deal he signed during the offseason has been one of the steals of the winter.
- Breakout starter Bryce Elder has an NL-leading 2.45 ERA through 17 starts, but his strong start is a bit more precarious than the other pitchers on this list. His 3.80 FIP speaks to significant regression to come and his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 52nd among 65 qualified starters.
- Zach Eflin (TB), Mitch Keller (PIT), Merrill Kelly (ARI), George Kirby (SEA), Charlie Morton (ATL), Eury Pérez (MIA), Joe Ryan (MIN) and Logan Webb (SF) were the final cuts to trim a talented list down to the top 10 right-handed starters.
Top 10 Right-Handed Starting Pitchers
1. Nathan Eovaldi, TEX (5) — All-Star
2. Marcus Stroman, CHC (4) — All-Star
3. Kevin Gausman, TOR (NR) — All-Star
4. Gerrit Cole, NYY (NR) — All-Star
5. Spencer Strider, ATL (2) — All-Star
6. Sonny Gray, MIN (1) — All-Star
7. Zac Gallen, ARI (NR) — All-Star
8. Bryce Elder, ATL (8) — All-Star
9. Luis Castillo, SEA (7) — All-Star
10. Shohei Ohtani, LAA (6) — All-Star
Notes
Left-Handed Starting Pitchers
- With an MLB-best 2.49 ERA in 105 innings, Framber Valdez has thrived stepping into the role of staff ace for the Houston Astros following Justin Verlander's departure in free agency. The workhorse lefty has completed at least seven innings in nine of his 16 starts.
- Over his last eight starts, Blake Snell has a 0.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 47 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .166 batting average. If the San Diego Padres decided to sell at the deadline, the free-agent-to-be could bring back a huge return.
- Eduardo Rodríguez (11 GS, 2.13 ERA, 67.2 IP) and James Paxton (9 GS, 2.70 ERA, 50.0 IP) have both missed significant time this year, but their success over a smaller sample size than the other pitchers on this list is enough to claim the No. 9 and No. 10 spots.
Top 10 Left-Handed Starting Pitchers
1. Framber Valdez, HOU (3) — All-Star
2. Shane McClanahan, TB (1) — All-Star
3. Clayton Kershaw, LAD (5) — All-Star
4. Justin Steele, CHC (4) — All-Star
5. Blake Snell, SD (NR)
6. Jesús Luzardo, MIA (8)
7. Jordan Montgomery, STL (NR)
8. Braxton Garrett, MIA (NR)
9. Eduardo Rodríguez, DET (2)
10. James Paxton, BOS (NR)
Notes
Relief Pitchers
- Alexis Díaz has converted 24 of 25 save chances with a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 in 39 games slamming the door for a contending Cincinnati Reds team. His 37.7 percent strikeout rate ranks fourth among all qualified relievers, and his ability to shorten games has helped take some pressure off a shaky rotation.
- The biggest All-Star Game snub of the year might be Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez now that Wander Franco has been added to the AL roster. Signed to a two-year, $13.5 million deal during the offseason, he is a perfect 21-for-21 on saves with a 1.85 ERA and 11.1 K/9 in 35 games.
- Former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Brock Stewart entered the season with a 6.05 ERA in 105.2 innings, and he had not pitched in the majors since 2019. An uptick in fastball velocity (91.7 to 97.3 mph) and fastball spin rate (2,408 to 2,587 rpm) has helped him take his game to another level with a 0.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 in 25 games.
Top 10 Relief Pitchers
1. Alexis Díaz, CIN (5) — All-Star
2. Josh Hader, SD (1) — All-Star
3. Carlos Estévez, LAA (4)
4. Yennier Cano, BAL (3) — All-Star
5. David Bednar, PIT (9) — All-Star
6. Devin Williams, MIL (2) — All-Star
7. Félix Bautista, BAL (NR) — All-Star
8. Evan Phillips, LAD (10)
9. Camilo Doval, SF (6) — All-Star
10. Brock Stewart, MIN (NR)
Notes
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.