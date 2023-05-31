Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings 2 Months Into 2023 Season

0 of 13

Who are the best of the best across Major League Baseball during the 2023 season?

That's the question we set out to answer each month with our position-by-position player rankings, casting aside previous production and future expectations to focus solely on production during the current season of play.

Our first rankings of the new season were published on May 6 when roughly one month's worth of games were in the books. And as the calendar gets set to flip to June, it's time for an updated look at the cream of the crop at each position.

How many Tampa Bay Rays made the cut? Did anyone from the Oakland Athletics find their way into the rankings? Is it even possible to narrow down all the relievers in baseball to a simple list of the top 10?

Let the fun begin.

Note: Each player's ranking in the May 6 version of this article is presented in parenthesis immediately following his name.