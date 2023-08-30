AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of All OutAugust 30, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of All Out
On the heels of a historic All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, AEW returned to the TBS airwaves for its latest episode of Dynamite, with considerable uncertainty surrounding the show.
With little announced in advance of the broadcast, what did the company have in store for fans, just days before its second pay-per-view in as many weekends, All Out?
Find out with this recap of the August 30 show, emanating from the NOW Arena in Chicago.
Match Card
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Adam Cole promo
Announced in advance of the August 30 broadcast were:
Komander vs. Jon Moxley
- Moxley started hot, taking the fight to Komander, showing no signs of a match that was pure hell, according to the announce team.
- The rope walk 450 splash failed miserably as Komander ate the knees of Moxley to the midsection. The former world champion rocked him with a lariat and added a spike piledriver.
- Moxley transitioned from the rear naked choke into an armbar for the win. "Easy money, baby!" he exclaimed, really going out of his way to put over the challenge of Komander.
Following Tony Khan's announcement that extenuating circumstances had resulted in changes to the night's card, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley kicked off the show against high-flying luchador Komander one-on-one.
Tony Khan @TonyKhan
Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, +<br>Hurricane Idalia affecting flights,<br>I've changed some plans for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> TONIGHT!<br><br>Coming off All In, <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a>'s greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever,<br>expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!
For a guy involved in a bloody, violent Stadium Stampede match at All In, Moxley showed no signs of being worse for wear as he defeated Komander in an inoffensive, if unspectacular, match that did nothing for the babyface but added another win to the former world champion's resume ahead of All Out and a shot at the AEW International Championship.
It would have been nice to see Moxley struggle, at least selling the punishment he endured in London. Instead, he bulldozed his way through the opposition, his tough guy persona intact.
Lather, rinse, and repeat.
Backstage, a (scripted) confrontation between Bullet Club Gold, FTR and The Young Bucks led to the announcement of a big eight-man tag team match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.
Result
Moxley defeated Komander
Grade
C
Top Moments and Takeaways