Fantasy Football 2023: Justin Jefferson and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

On Tuesday, NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. While there will be more roster shuffling in the coming days—as players are signed by new teams and moved on and off of practice squads—fantasy managers should now have a good idea of what teams are going to look like in 2023.



Now, it's time for those fantasy managers to make their own difficult roster decisions.



A lot goes into successfully navigating a fantasy draft, but one of the most critical goals is to avoid potential busts in the early rounds. There's nothing wrong with landing a good player in the first or second round, even if they aren't special. Using a first-round pick on a player who spends most of the season on the bench, however, can be disastrous.



We're here to examine the earliest stage of drafting, the No. 1 overall pick, and players who possess the potential to be special along with very minimal risk.



Injuries happen, so no player is truly ever "safe," but these are the safest possible options to target first in 2023.

