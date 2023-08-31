Predicting 1 September Call-Up for Every MLB Playoff Contender

0 of 17

Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

The days of MLB rosters exploding to 40 players on Sept. 1 are a thing of the past.

Teams are now only allowed to expand their rosters from 26 to 28 players for the final month of the season, with a limit of 14 pitchers allowed in an effort to stop what was once a never-ending parade of relief pitchers each night in September.

For players not currently on their team's 40-man roster, they will need to be added by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 in order to be eligible for the postseason, which will be a consideration regarding a few of the league's top prospects currently playing in Triple-A.

Ahead we have predicted one September call-up for each postseason contender, highlighting 17 teams that are still realistically in the running to play in October.

Players were chosen based on MLB readiness, recent performance and the potential path to playing time at the MLB level.