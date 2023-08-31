Predicting 1 September Call-Up for Every MLB Playoff ContenderAugust 31, 2023
Predicting 1 September Call-Up for Every MLB Playoff Contender
The days of MLB rosters exploding to 40 players on Sept. 1 are a thing of the past.
Teams are now only allowed to expand their rosters from 26 to 28 players for the final month of the season, with a limit of 14 pitchers allowed in an effort to stop what was once a never-ending parade of relief pitchers each night in September.
For players not currently on their team's 40-man roster, they will need to be added by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 in order to be eligible for the postseason, which will be a consideration regarding a few of the league's top prospects currently playing in Triple-A.
Ahead we have predicted one September call-up for each postseason contender, highlighting 17 teams that are still realistically in the running to play in October.
Players were chosen based on MLB readiness, recent performance and the potential path to playing time at the MLB level.
Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Jordan Lawlar
The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted Corbin Carroll to the MLB roster a few days before the September call-up window last year, and with a 32-game audition down the stretch he played his way into an eight-year, $111 million extension and an everyday role in 2023.
That promotion came when he was 21 years old and after he had spent just 33 games at the Triple-A level.
Shortstop Jordan Lawlar has followed a similar progression this year, opening the season at Double-A and earning a promotion to Triple-A on Aug. 15, less than a month after his 21st birthday.
The 2021 first-round pick is hitting .302/.404/.488 in 52 plate appearances at Triple-A, and while All-Star Geraldo Perdomo and defensive standout Nick Ahmed are platooning at shortstop in the majors, he could still find a role in September.
Atlanta Braves: RHP Michael Soroka
The Atlanta Braves have five starting pitchers currently on the Triple-A roster who have each seen time in the MLB rotation this year, with Jared Shuster (10 starts), Mike Soroka (5 starts), Dylan Dodd (5 starts), AJ Smith-Shawver (4 starts) and Allan Winans (3 starts) accounting for a combined 27 starts.
None of them has pitched particularly well in the majors, though Winans did toss seven shutout innings against the New York Mets on Aug. 12. Shuster was just optioned back to the minors on Monday and Smith-Shawver is sidelined with shoulder inflammation, so they are out of the conversation.
It might be time to give former All-Star Michael Soroka another look as he continues to shake off the rust from nearly three full seasons on the sidelines.
The 26-year-old has a 2.91 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 21.2 innings over his last four starts at Triple-A, and he has limited opposing hitters to a .169 average during that stretch. He could bring stability to that No. 5 starter spot over the final month.
Baltimore Orioles: 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad
The Baltimore Orioles have not been shy about promoting their top prospects this year, with Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and Joey Ortiz all seeing time on the MLB roster.
Slugger Heston Kjerstad could be next.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft saw his development derailed by a myocarditis, which kept him sidelined for all of 2021 and most of 2022, but he returned strong last year and took home Arizona Fall League MVP honors after the regular season wrapped up.
The 24-year-old is hitting .305/.378/.541 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 110 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, and he has added some defensive versatility by seeing semi-regular action at first base.
With surprise contributor Ryan O'Hearn falling off a bit of late with a .269/.290/.433 line in August, there could be a path for Kjerstad to carve out a role if given the opportunity.
Boston Red Sox: IF Bobby Dalbec
Remember when Bobby Dalbec was the next big thing for the Boston Red Sox?
He posted a 107 OPS+ with 25 home runs as a rookie in 2021, but after struggling to a .215 average and 80 OPS+ in 117 games last year, he lost his starting job at first base to top prospect Triston Casas.
The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of the 2023 season playing at Triple-A Worcester, and he has been raking, hitting .272/.385/.581 with 31 home runs in 99 games.
With Justin Turner locked into the everyday DH role and Casas having a terrific second half, he doesn't have a clear path to playing time in the majors, but as a right-handed power bat he could fill a bench role and provide Turner with some rest as needed down the stretch.
Chicago Cubs: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has by no means closed the door on top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong potentially joining the playoff push.
"He's been outstanding for us in Triple-A. We know he has a super bright future. He's going to help us win a lot. What we're going to decide as far as September, we just haven't yet," Hoyer told 670 The Score.
The No. 13 prospect in baseball in B/R's most recent top 100 list, Crow-Armstrong is widely regarded as the best defensive outfielder in the minors, and the 21-year-old is hitting .280/.366/.510 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 72 RBI and 34 steals in 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A this year.
Former All-Star closer Shane Greene is also a name to keep an eye on. The 34-year-old is being stretched out as a starter, and he has a 2.16 ERA over 16.2 innings in five starts at Triple-A, though he would need to be added to the 40-man roster. The Cubs have a double-header on Sept. 1, and he could be a candidate to start the second game if he is added to the mix.
Cincinnati Reds: SS Jose Barrero
The Cincinnati Reds have already called up top prospects Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Andrew Abbott, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte this season, so there's not much left in the minors league pipeline in terms of MLB-ready top prospects.
Right-hander Connor Phillips looked like a potential candidate to join the starting rotation down the stretch, but he has failed to make it out of the second inning in each of his last two starts at Triple-A, allowing seven hits, five walks and 10 earned runs in three total innings.
Instead, the most notable name to join the club on Sept. 1 could be former top prospect Jose Barrero, who has failed to hit in multiple opportunities at the MLB level but has posted an .880 OPS with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 RBI in 57 games at Triple-A.
Since McLain recently landed on the injured list with a strained oblique, adding some middle infield depth makes sense.
Houston Astros: IF Shay Whitcomb
Infielder David Hensley made his MLB debut on Aug. 27 last year and surprisingly played his way onto the postseason roster by going 10-for-29 with four extra-base hits in a part-time role over the season's final month.
Shay Whitcomb could be that guy in 2023.
The 24-year-old has a .785 OPS with 30 home runs and 87 RBI in 112 games in the upper levels of the minors this season, and he has seen defensive action at second base, shortstop and third base.
Strikeouts have been an issue throughout his pro career, and he has whiffed 150 times this year for a 30.2 percent strikeout rate, but his raw power and defensive versatility could earn him a bench role for the final month.
Los Angeles Dodgers: IF Miguel Vargas
Outfielder James Outman and right-hander Bobby Miller have been the two best rookies for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, but it was infielder Miguel Vargas who was the team's most hyped rookie when the season began.
The 23-year-old broke camp as the team's starting second baseman, and he hit .195/.305/.367 for an 81 OPS+ with 26 extra-base hits in 304 plate appearances before he was optioned to Triple-A at the All-Star break.
He his hitting .295/.406/.474 with 16 extra-base hits in 39 games back at Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he has five multi-hit performances in his last eight games with a .400/.500/.567 line in 38 trips to the plate during that span.
The MLB-ready trio of Ryan Pepiot, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone is also waiting in the wings at Triple-A, and one of them will almost certainly be promoted to bolster the pitching staff.
Miami Marlins: 1B Troy Johnston
The Miami Marlins have gotten a nice offensive boost from first baseman Josh Bell, who has a 146 OPS+ with eight home runs and 13 RBI in 24 games since he was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline.
However, that shouldn't stand in the way of giving Troy Johnston a well-earned look in September.
The 26-year-old does not have loud raw tools, with MLB.com giving him 45-grade power and 30-grade speed, but he is hitting .316/.406/.580 with 32 doubles, 24 home runs, 109 RBI and 19 steals in 20 attempts over 112 games in the upper levels of the minors.
His stellar season deserves to be rewarded, and for a Marlins team that has been searching for offense all year, he can easily slot into a part-time role at first base and designated hitter, especially if Jorge Soler continues to make a few starts in right field each week.
Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Robert Gasser
Utility infielder Owen Miller will almost certainly fill one of the two call-up spots for the Milwaukee Brewers, as he saw 310 plate appearances with the MLB club before he was optioned to Triple-A earlier this month.
The other will likely go to a pitcher, and with Adrian Houser landing on the injured list over the weekend, there is a spot in the rotation for top prospect Robert Gasser if they want to go that route.
Acquired in the deal that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last summer, Gasser is 9-1 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 119.1 innings at Triple-A this year, and he checks in at No. 88 on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list.
The Brewers have made a habit of getting their top pitching prospects acclimated to life in the big leagues by using them out of the bullpen, so even if Gasser doesn't occupy that rotation spot, he is still a candidate to join the roster in September.
Minnesota Twins: IF Austin Martin
Now that left-hander Kody Funderburk has been promoted to join the MLB bullpen, the most obvious September call-up among Twins prospects is Austin Martin.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft and the prospect centerpiece of the deal that sent José Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2021 deadline, Martin failed to make the immediate impact many were expecting in pro ball following a standout collegiate career at Vanderbilt.
An elbow injury during spring training delayed his 2023 debut until early June, and he spent roughly a month shaking off the rust in the lower levels of the minors before rejoining the Triple-A roster.
The 24-year-old is hitting .357/.489/.600 with nine extra-base hits, 11 steals and more walks (16) than strikeouts (11) over 90 plate appearances in August, and with the ability to play second base, shortstop and center field he could fill a valuable utility role on the MLB bench.
Philadelphia Phillies: 1B Darick Hall
Finding a reliable corner infield option to pair with Alec Bohm has been a challenge for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, with guys like Kody Clemens and Jake Cave seeing time at first base, while Edmundo Sosa has been the go-to option at third base when Bohm moves across the diamond.
Darick Hall did a solid job filling in at designated hitter for an injured Bryce Harper last season, and he was the in-house favorite to handle first base this season after Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL.
The 28-year-old broke camp with a roster spot and went 4-for-18 in six games before suffering a torn ligament in his thumb. He returned to action at Triple-A in June and was recalled in July, but he went just 5-for-36 with 16 strikeouts before he was returned to the minors.
He has caught fire at the plate this month, hitting .300/.364/.690 with 12 home runs and 25 RBI in 110 plate appearances, and he has earned another shot in the big leagues while he is swinging a hot bat.
San Francisco Giants: LHP Erik Miller
The San Francisco Giants acquired left-hander Erik Miller from the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason in an under-the-radar deal that sent Yunior Marte the other way.
It looked like the Phillies might have gotten the better end of the deal when Marte put together a terrific spring training and pitched his way onto the Opening Day roster, but he has struggled to a 5.14 ERA in 36 games.
Meanwhile, Miller is knocking on the door to make his MLB debut with a 2.39 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 52.2 innings in the upper levels of the minors this year.
His 6.3 walks per nine innings are the biggest reason he hasn't already been promoted to the big leagues, but he has rattled off nine straight scoreless appearances at Triple-A, posting a 12-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8.1 innings during that span.
Seattle Mariners: RHP Prelander Berroa
The Seattle Mariners have shown a willingness to promote pitching prospects straight from Double-A to the majors in recent years, with Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo both skipping the highest level of the minors on their way to the MLB staff.
Right-hander Prelander Berroa could be the next pitcher to make that jump, and he has the stuff to make an instant impact in the bullpen. Just listen to what top prospect Harry Ford had to say about him during spring training:
The 23-year-old has 92 strikeouts in 58.1 innings at Double-A Arkansas, and while his command has been a question mark—including three walks in his lone MLB appearance back on July 21—his swing-and-miss stuff could still find a role in the middle innings.
He is already on the 40-man roster, which helps his case for a September promotion.
Tampa Bay Rays: 1B/3B Austin Shenton
The Tampa Bay Rays got a terrific first-half performance from Luke Raley, who posted a team-leading .924 OPS with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 240 plate appearances while seeing time at first base, both corner outfield spots and designated hitter.
However, he has slumped badly since the All-Star break, posting a .229 average and .695 OPS with 40 strikeouts and a 33.9 percent strikeout rate.
Could Austin Shenton be the answer to replacing his production?
Acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 deadline deal that sent Diego Castillo the other way, Shenton is hitting .300/.405/.588 with 38 doubles, 26 home runs and 85 RBI in 113 games in the upper levels of the minors with a terrific 14.8 percent walk rate.
The 25-year-old has a 1.025 OPS with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 25 games this month.
Texas Rangers: OF Evan Carter
With Josh Jung recovering from thumb surgery and Ezequiel Duran now serving as the Rangers everyday third baseman, left field has become a question mark.
Journeyman Travis Jankowski had a solid start to the season but is hitting just .179/.266/.214 over 64 plate appearances in August. Former top prospect J.P. Martinez made his MLB debut earlier this month and has seen time in left field as well, but he has a 73 OPS+ with 14 strikeouts in 40 plate appearances.
That could pave the way for uber-prospect Evan Carter to get the call.
The No. 8 prospect on the latest B/R Top 100 list, he is a legitimate five-tool talent and hit .284/.411/.451 with 33 extra-base hits and 22 steals in 97 games at Double-A. The 21-year-old made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday and went 4-for-6 with an RBI.
Toronto Blue Jays: IF Addison Barger
- Barger (August): 91 PA, .307/.429/.480, 9 XBH (2 HR), 16 BB, 11 K
- Martinez (August): 96 PA, .288/.358/.538, 12 XBH (4 HR), 10 BB, 28 K
With Bo Bichette (strained quad) and Matt Chapman (sprained finger) both landing on the injured list earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays need help on the left side of the infield, and they have a pair of high-ceiling prospects at Triple-A who could help.
Addison Barger and Orelvis Martinez are both on the 40-man roster, have both seen time at shortstop and third base, and are both swinging the bat well in August.
Barger is two years older with a more polished approach at the plate and the better all-around defensive profile, so he is the logical first promotion from the two top-tier infield prospects.
That said, don't be surprised if both guys find their way onto the MLB roster in September.