Report: Nick Folk Traded to Titans from Patriots for 2025 7th-Round NFL Draft Pick

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are acquiring veteran kicker Nick Folk from the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported New England will receive a 2025 seventh-round pick from Tennessee.

Folk spent the last four years with the Patriots. Across 57 appearances, he made 89.3 percent of his field goals and 91.3 percent of his extra points.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe and Dianna Russini reported the Patriots were exploring trade avenues involving the 38-year-old. His days in New England were basically numbered after the team moved up to select Maryland's Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Titans, meanwhile, have been on the lookout for a starting kicker after releasing Randy Bullock in February. Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff and Michael Badgley all got a look this preseason, but each of the three was cut in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

That left Tennessee still in need of a solution at the position, and now the front office found it with Folk.

While the Pats were clearly ready to move on, the 2007 Pro Bowler remained relatively effective last season. He was a perfect 18-of-18 on field-goal attempts of 39 yards or less and 4-of-5 from 50 yards and beyond.

That last thing is a luxury the Titans didn't really have with Bullock. He attempted just three kicks from that range while in Tennessee.