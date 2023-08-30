Ranking the 5 Most Anticipated Matches of WWE Payback and AEW All Out Match Cards

0 of 5

Pro wrestling will open the month of September with a bang as both major promotions unleash pay-per-view-styled events.

On the All Elite Wrestling side, the 2023 edition of All Out will look to ride the wave of momentum coming out of last weekend's All In at Wembley Stadium in London with names such as Kenny Omega in major matches.

WWE will exit the SummerSlam cycle and keep momentum going as well with Payback, where fans will see personal feuds concluded along what appears to be a stacked card.

With two marquee events over the weekend, here's a look at the most anticipated officially announced matches on the cards ranked by hype levels, builds and fan expectations.