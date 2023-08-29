Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts Yet to Receive 'Significant Offer' for Star RB

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It doesn't appear the Indianapolis Colts are close to moving Jonathan Taylor ahead of the deadline they set for the running back to find a trade partner.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Colts have not presented with a "significant offer" at this point in their discussions with other teams.

There have been conflicting reports about how much interest there is for Taylor. CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson noted on Monday there were two teams "actively working to construct a trade" for the 24-year-old and they were "mutually willing" to give him a market contract.



Per The Athletic's Mike Jones, opposing teams and player representatives believe Taylor is seeking an extension worth $14 to $15 million per season.

Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara are the only running backs currently making at least $14 million per season.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Colts and Miami Dolphins remain in discussions about a deal involving Taylor.

A new contract has been a key point of contention between Taylor and the Colts. Team owner Jim Irsay told reporters on July 26 they haven't even extended him an offer.

Three days after Irsay's comments, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Taylor requested a trade. Irsay refused the request at that time:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 21 the Colts gave Taylor permission to find a trade partner, but the team was seeking "significant" compensation, including a first-round pick or a combination of picks that equate to a first-rounder, in order to move him.

Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp opened. If he doesn't get traded and remains on the PUP list after Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to get their rosters down to 53 players, he will have to sit out the first four weeks of the regular season.

Ankle injuries limited Taylor to 11 games last season. He was still productive in his limited playing time, leading the Colts in rushing yards (861), yards from scrimmage (1,004) and tied for the team lead in total touchdowns (four).

Taylor finished second in 2021 Offensive Player of the Year voting. He led the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) in 17 games.