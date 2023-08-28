Dana White on WWE's Brock Lesnar at UFC 300: 'I Don't Think He Ever Comes Back'

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

During his most recent run of matches in WWE, Brock Lesnar looked like he was in incredible shape. While there was some speculation that the 46-year-old could be gearing up for a return to UFC, it sounds like that's not the case.

UFC president Dana White was asked by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated if there's any chance Lesnar would make a comeback for the upcoming UFC 300, and he said he thinks the WWE Superstar's MMA career is over.

"I think Brock's done," White said. "I don't think he ever comes back."

Lesnar owns the distinction of being one of two fighters to compete at UFC 100 and UFC 200. However, his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016 was ruled a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance. He hasn't been seen in the Octagon since.

Instead, the former UFC heavyweight champion brought his dominance back to WWE and he was most recently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes that culminated with a match at SummerSlam last month. Lesnar lost the match and is expected to take some time off before returning to the ring.

UFC 300 is expected to take place sometime in the spring of 2024. It will be interesting to see who lands on the card for the company's milestone event.

