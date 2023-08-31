2023 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

1 of 6

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There's no question that quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. But in fantasy football, that isn't the case—at least in leagues that start only one per week. With only a fraction of the 32 starting quarterbacks in lineups each week, it's the deepest position in fantasy football.

That isn't to say there aren't advantages to drafting an elite signal-caller like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The question is whether that advantage is worth a second-round pick.

If that's a bit too rich for your blood, second-tier starters like Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars are available a few rounds later. They aren't quite the sure bet for production (barring injury) that Mahomes is, but they should be quality weekly starters.

However, the best value on draft day at quarterback arguably lies with lower-end weekly starters like Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. They offer at least the potential for high-end production at a significant discount.

Either way, there's a good rule of thumb at quarterback: The later you take a starter, the earlier you're going to want to grab a backup.

UNDERVALUED QUARTERBACKS

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (ADP: QB6)

Of the Tier 2 quarterbacks, Herbert is the best bet to finish the 2023 season ahead of one of the Big Three (Mahomes, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills). The fourth-year pro already has a 5,000-yard season on his NFL resume and plays with one of the most loaded pass-catching corps in the league.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: QB16)

Smith's ADP has crept up over the last month, but the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is still a value. Last year, Smith led the league in completion percentage, was eighth in passing yards, was fourth in touchdown passes and was fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. And he has a loaded receiving corps, especially once rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy.

OVERVALUED QUARTERBACKS

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: QB15)

Once Richardson was named the starter in Indianapolis, the hype surrounding him kicked into an entirely new gear. The rookie's athletic upside is undeniable—he's built like Cam Newton but runs like Lamar Jackson. However, Richardson is also a one-year starter in college who completed well under 55 percent of his passes last year. It is far from guaranteed that he's anywhere near ready for the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (ADP: QB12)

The hooplah surrounding Rodgers' move to New York was already considerable, and his appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks kicked it up another notch. Maybe he'll recapture his top-five fantasy form from 2020. But we're talking about a soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback who was 29th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks a year ago.



SLEEPER QUARTERBACK

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (ADP: QB26)

It's not easy to fill the shoes of Aaron Rodgers. But the same can be said of Rodgers replacing Brett Favre. This isn't to say that Love will be a four-time MVP. But he's had time to learn behind an all-time great, the passing-game weapons in Titletown are decent, and the Packers have two excellent running backs to lean on. Love has something of a "this year's Geno Smith" vibe.

TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI

3. Josh Allen, BUF

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL

5. Justin Herbert, LAC

6. Justin Fields, CHI

7. Joe Burrow, CIN

8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX

9. Deshaun Watson, CLE

10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

11. Dak Prescott, DAL

12. Kirk Cousins, MIN

13. Geno Smith, SEA

14. Daniel Jones, NYG

15. Jared Goff, DET

16. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ

17. Anthony Richardson, IND

18. Russell Wilson, DEN

19. Matthew Stafford, LAR

20. Derek Carr, NO

21. Jordan Love, GB

22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN

23. Brock Purdy, SF

24. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV

25. Kenny Pickett, PIT

26. Mac Jones, NE

27. Sam Howell, WAS

28. Kyler Murray, AZ [INJURED]

29. Bryce Young, CAR

30. Baker Mayfield, TB