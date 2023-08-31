2023 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

2023 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL SeasonAugust 31, 2023
Seven days. That's all that stands between us and the start of the 2023 NFL season.
And when the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs kick off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7, another season of fantasy football will begin with it.
With the season just around the corner, there's only one big fantasy draft weekend left. One more chance for managers to assemble the team they hope will lead them to glory. Bring home a trophy. Maybe win a few bucks.
Many fantasy managers have been preparing for the big day for some time. But as we moved through training camp and the preseason, player values changed. Some guys made an unexpected charge up the depth chart. Others disappointed or got hurt.
One of the main things that can sink a late draft is outdated rankings. In that regard, we have you covered.
Here, you'll find updated position by-position PPR rankings for the season to come, as well as some under- and overvalued players, sleepers and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of FantasyPros.
Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.
Quarterbacks
There's no question that quarterback is the most important position in the NFL. But in fantasy football, that isn't the case—at least in leagues that start only one per week. With only a fraction of the 32 starting quarterbacks in lineups each week, it's the deepest position in fantasy football.
That isn't to say there aren't advantages to drafting an elite signal-caller like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The question is whether that advantage is worth a second-round pick.
If that's a bit too rich for your blood, second-tier starters like Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars are available a few rounds later. They aren't quite the sure bet for production (barring injury) that Mahomes is, but they should be quality weekly starters.
However, the best value on draft day at quarterback arguably lies with lower-end weekly starters like Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. They offer at least the potential for high-end production at a significant discount.
Either way, there's a good rule of thumb at quarterback: The later you take a starter, the earlier you're going to want to grab a backup.
UNDERVALUED QUARTERBACKS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (ADP: QB6)
Of the Tier 2 quarterbacks, Herbert is the best bet to finish the 2023 season ahead of one of the Big Three (Mahomes, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills). The fourth-year pro already has a 5,000-yard season on his NFL resume and plays with one of the most loaded pass-catching corps in the league.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: QB16)
Smith's ADP has crept up over the last month, but the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year is still a value. Last year, Smith led the league in completion percentage, was eighth in passing yards, was fourth in touchdown passes and was fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. And he has a loaded receiving corps, especially once rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy.
OVERVALUED QUARTERBACKS
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: QB15)
Once Richardson was named the starter in Indianapolis, the hype surrounding him kicked into an entirely new gear. The rookie's athletic upside is undeniable—he's built like Cam Newton but runs like Lamar Jackson. However, Richardson is also a one-year starter in college who completed well under 55 percent of his passes last year. It is far from guaranteed that he's anywhere near ready for the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (ADP: QB12)
The hooplah surrounding Rodgers' move to New York was already considerable, and his appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks kicked it up another notch. Maybe he'll recapture his top-five fantasy form from 2020. But we're talking about a soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback who was 29th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks a year ago.
SLEEPER QUARTERBACK
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (ADP: QB26)
It's not easy to fill the shoes of Aaron Rodgers. But the same can be said of Rodgers replacing Brett Favre. This isn't to say that Love will be a four-time MVP. But he's had time to learn behind an all-time great, the passing-game weapons in Titletown are decent, and the Packers have two excellent running backs to lean on. Love has something of a "this year's Geno Smith" vibe.
TOP 30 QUARTERBACKS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI
3. Josh Allen, BUF
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL
5. Justin Herbert, LAC
6. Justin Fields, CHI
7. Joe Burrow, CIN
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX
9. Deshaun Watson, CLE
10. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
11. Dak Prescott, DAL
12. Kirk Cousins, MIN
13. Geno Smith, SEA
14. Daniel Jones, NYG
15. Jared Goff, DET
16. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ
17. Anthony Richardson, IND
18. Russell Wilson, DEN
19. Matthew Stafford, LAR
20. Derek Carr, NO
21. Jordan Love, GB
22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN
23. Brock Purdy, SF
24. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV
25. Kenny Pickett, PIT
26. Mac Jones, NE
27. Sam Howell, WAS
28. Kyler Murray, AZ [INJURED]
29. Bryce Young, CAR
30. Baker Mayfield, TB
Running Backs
The summer of 2023 has been filled with uncertainty regarding a pair of high-end running backs. That uncertainty is gone with one but looms larger than ever with the other.
Josh Jacobs sat out for most of the summer amidst a contract dispute after the Las Vegas Raiders franchise-tagged him, but they agreed to a new one-year contract worth up to $12 million last week. There's no such resolution with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts have given the fourth-year running back permission to seek a trade, and multiple teams were interested, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. However, not only could the Colts not find whet they deemed acceptable compensation for a trade, but they left Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
That means Taylor will now miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season--whether he's traded or not.
Talk about adding insult to "injury."
UNDERVALUED RUNNING BACKS
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (ADP: RB5)
Chubb falling into the second round of some drafts is one of fantasy football's great mysteries in 2023. Last year, he set career highs in carries (302) and rushing yards (1,525). With Kareem Hunt gone, there's a good chance he'll see an uptick in passing-game usage. If Chubb catches 45 passes in 2023, he could finish as fantasy football's No. 1 running back.
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (ADP: RB15)
Last year, Jones surpassed 1,500 total yards and finished seventh in PPR points among running backs. Two years ago, Jones topped 50 catches, scored 10 touchdowns and finished 11th in PPR points among running backs. With an ADP in Round 4, Jones is a fantastic target for managers who go wide receiver-heavy early or draft an elite quarterback or tight end.
OVERVALUED RUNNING BACKS
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: RB7)
Jacobs' contract impasse may have been resolved, but there's still cause for considerable concern with the fifth-year tailback. No running back in the NFL amassed more touches last year than the 393 that Jacobs piled up. And running backs who eclipse 370 touches in a season usually see a sizable drop-off in production the following year.
Breece Hall, New York Jets (ADP: RB17)
There's no question that Hall showed himself to be a dynamic runner as a rookie in 2022. But when the Jets signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook, that seemed to signal that the team isn't especially confident in Hall's surgically repaired knee holding up to a full workload. The Jets backfield has the makings of a committee attack in 2023, and Hall may not lead that committee.
SLEEPER RUNNING BACK
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (ADP: RB62)
Jacobs isn't the only running back that finds himself in the crosshairs of "The Curse of 370" in 2023, as Derrick Henry piled up 383 touches of his own. The last time Henry surpassed that benchmark, he sat out half of the following season with a foot injury. Spears looked explosive in preseason action, and even if Henry stays healthy, the rookie from Tulane could carve out a role on passing downs.
TOP 60 RUNNING BACKS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC
3. Nick Chubb, CLE
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG
5. Bijan Robinson, ATL
6. Tony Pollard, DAL
7. Derrick Henry, TEN
8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
9. Josh Jacobs, LV
10. Aaron Jones, GB
11. Joe Mixon, CIN
12. Najee Harris, PIT
13. Kenneth Walker, SEA
14. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX
15. Miles Sanders, CAR
16. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
17. Cam Akers, LAR
18. Alvin Kamara, NO
19. Dameon Pierce, HOU
20. Rachaad White, TB
21. JK Dobbins, BAL
22. James Conner, AZ
23. Alexander Mattison, MIN
24. Breece Hall, NYJ
25. Javonte Williams, DEN
26. AJ Dillon, GB
27. James Cook, BUF
28. Isiah Pacheco, KC
29. Dalvin Cook, NYJ
30. Khalil Herbert, CHI
31. David Montgomery, DET
32. D'Andre Swift, PHI
33. Raheem Mostert, MIA
34. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS
35. Zach Charbonnet, SEA
36. Jerick McKinnon, KC
37. Jamaal Williams, NO
38. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
39. Jonathan Taylor, IND
40. De'Von Achane, MIA
41. Damien Harris, BUF
42. Jaylen Warren, PIT
43. Antonio Gibson, WAS
44. Samaje Perine, DEN
45. Ezekiel Elliott, NE
46. Elijah Mitchell, SF
47. Tank Bigsby, JAX
48. Tyjae Spears, TEN
49. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA
50. Michael Carter, NYJ
51. Tyler Allgeier, ATL
52. D'Onta Foreman, CHI
53. Chuba Hubbard, CAR
54. Devin Singletary, HOU
55. Zack Moss, IND
56. Chase Brown, CIN
57. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL
58. Roschon Johnson, CHI
59. Gus Edwards, BAL
60. Deuce Vaughn, DAL
Wide Receivers
The last thing NFL teams or fantasy managers want before the season even starts is an injury to a prominent player. But those injuries happen every year, and in 2023, the wide receiver position has been hit especially hard.
In Denver, a wideout corps that had already lost Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler saw Jerry Jeudy suffer a hamstring injury that will sideline him for "several weeks" and puts his status for Week 1 in serious jeopardy.
In Washington, Terry McLaurin suffered a toe injury against the Baltimore Ravens that also puts his Week 1 status in question. Toe injuries can linger and be easily aggravated, so the Commanders may want to play it safe and make sure the injury is completely healed before rolling McLaurin out there.
In Seattle, promising rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a broken bone in his wrist that required surgery. Smith-Njigba did not begin the season on injured reserve, but his NFL debut may be postponed beyond Week 1.
If you already drafted one of these wideouts, there's little to do but ride out the early setback. But fantasy managers who haven't drafted yet will have to measure the risk of drafting a player who is already injured versus the discount that player is now available at.
UNDERVALUED WIDE RECEIVERS
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: WR29)
Last year, Aiyuk led the 49ers in targets, receptions and receiving yards on the way to his first career 1,000-yard season and a high-end WR2 fantasy finish. However, he's being drafted multiple rounds after Deebo Samuel, presumably by fantasy managers who are still living in 2021. Aiyuk is San Francisco's No. 1 receiver now, and he's a steal at his current ADP.
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (ADP: WR35)
Dotson had some breakout appeal even before McLaurin got hurt. He caught seven touchdown passes as a rookie and posted top-15 fantasy numbers over the last month of the season in terms of PPR points per game, according to Rob Lorge of 4for4. If McLaurin misses regular-season action, Dotson will have an opportunity to entrench himself as Sam Howell's go-to target and Washington's top wide receiver.
OVERVALUED WIDE RECEIVERS
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (ADP: WR7)
I hate to keep harping on this, but drafting Adams as a borderline first-round pick is a bad idea in 2023. Last year, Adams was fifth in the NFL in yards per catch among wideouts with 50 or more receptions. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo was tied for 25th among quarterbacks in intended air yards per attempt. Those two numbers do not mesh well together.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP: WR31)
Evans is the only wide receiver in NFL history to amass at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons. But a 10th straight 1,000-yard campaign isn't likely to happen with Baker Mayfield under center. Mayfield has produced two top-20 fantasy seasons for wide receivers in his career, both of which came from Browns slot man Jarvis Landry.
SLEEPER WIDE RECEIVER
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (ADP: WR60)
Trusting any Houston Texans offensive player not named Dameon Pierce isn't an easy ask in 2023. But someone is going to have to emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver for a Texans team that figures to be playing from behind a lot this season. If Houston's preseason finale was any indication, Collins and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud are developing a rapport.
TOP 60 WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
3. Tyreek Hill, MIA
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
6. Stefon Diggs, BUF
7. A.J. Brown, PHI
8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
10. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
11. Davante Adams, LV
12. Chris Olave, NO
13. Amari Cooper, CLE
14. DK Metcalf, SEA
15. Tee Higgins, CIN
16. DeVonta Smith, PHI
17. Keenan Allen, LAC
18. Calvin Ridley, JAX
19. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
20. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN
21. Chris Godwin, TB
22. Tyler Lockett, SEA
23. Deebo Samuel, SF
24. Terry McLaurin, WAS
25. Christian Kirk, JAX
26. DJ Moore, CHI
27. Christian Watson, GB
28. Jahan Dotson, WAS
29. Drake London, ATL
30. Diontae Johnson, PIT
31. Courtland Sutton, DEN
32. Michael Pittman Jr., IND
33. Mike Williams, LAC
34. Mike Evans, TB
35. Brandin Cooks, DAL
36. George Pickens, PIT
37. Marquise Brown, AZ
38. Jerry Jeudy, DEN
39. Jordan Addison, MIN
40. Gabe Davis, BUF
41. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE
42. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
43. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL
44. Michael Thomas, NO
45. Jakobi Meyers, LV
46. Nico Collins, HOU
47. Rashod Bateman, BAL
48. Tyler Boyd, CIN
49. DJ Chark Jr., CAR
50. Quentin Johnston, LAC
51. Skyy Moore, KC
52. Treylon Burks, TEN
53. Zay Flowers, BAL
54. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG
55. Elijah Moore, CLE
56. Zay Jones, JAX
57. Allen Lazard, NYJ
58. Curtis Samuel, WAS
59. Adam Thielen, CAR
60. Marvin Mims Jr., DEN
Tight Ends
In the first big board of 2023, we already established that it's Travis Kelce's world at the tight end position, and everyone else is just living in it. That leaves fantasy drafters with essentially three choices at the position.
The first is Kelce. So long as he stays healthy, he will probably finish as fantasy football's No. 1 tight end—quite possibly by a wide margin. But those points will cost you a first-round pick, and taking a tight end that early puts teams behind a bit at receiver or running back.
The second option is passing on Kelce for a second-tier tight end like Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens or George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. The plus there is a lower price tag for a player who should at least be a reliable weekly starter. The minus is a much lower ceiling than with King Travis of Kansas City.
Option three is to wait even longer and hope that a lower-end play like Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams or Greg Dulcich of the Denver Broncos hits. The upside here is simple—low cost. The downside is there's no guarantee that player will be a viable weekly fantasy option.
For this analyst, Door No. 2 is usually the path—it's the best mix of risk and reward.
UNDERVALUED TIGHT ENDS
Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (ADP: TE18)
Dulcich isn't even technically the top tight end on his own team. But he's the most dangerous receiving option at the position on Denver's roster. And with the team's wideouts ravaged by injuries, the Broncos badly need Dulcich's ability to create mismatches with linebackers and safeties over the middle of the field. Necessity is the mother of fantasy breakouts—or something.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: TE7)
Goedert tends to be frowned upon by some fantasy managers because he's the third option in Philly's passing attack behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But the 28-year-old was quietly fifth in PPR points per game last year, and he's the last of the Tier 2 tight ends off the board on average this summer. If you want a reliable weekly starter for the cheapest possible price, Goedert is the guy.
OVERVALUED TIGHT ENDS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (ADP: TE2)
The problem here isn't that Andrews is ranked second among tight ends—it's that he's being drafted early in the third round on average. Outside his massive 2021 season, Andrews has never caught 75 passes or hit 900 receiving yards in a season. He's also hit double digits in touchdowns just once. Andrews is being drafted far closer to his fantasy ceiling than his floor.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: TE4)
Kittle had more PPR points per game last year than any tight end in the NFC. But those numbers were buoyed by a career-high 11 touchdowns. That number masked some concerning statistics, including a 17 percent target share. Kittle also has significant durability issues—he's played every game in a season only once in six years.
SLEEPER TIGHT END
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (ADP: TE25)
With Dalton Schultz now catching passes in Houston, the Cowboys need someone to step into the No. 1 tight end role. After an impressive camp, it appears that will be Ferguson. Dak Prescott has never been shy about targeting tight ends, and with defenses focusing on CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, Ferguson should have little problem getting open regularly.
TOP 30 TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, KC
2. Mark Andrews, BAL
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI
5. Darren Waller, NYG
6. Kyle Pitts, ATL
7. George Kittle, SF
8. Evan Engram, JAX
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
10. Dalton Schultz, HOU
11. David Njoku, CLE
12. Cole Kmet, CHI
13. Tyler Higbee, LAR
14. Greg Dulcich, DEN
15. Juwan Johnson, NO
16. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN
17. Irv Smith Jr., CIN
18. Gerald Everett, LAC
19. Mike Gesicki, NE
20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
21. Taysom Hill, NO
22. Hunter Henry, NE
23. Jake Ferguson, DAL
24. Noah Fant, SEA
25. Tyler Conklin, NYJ
26. Trey McBride, AZ
27. Dawson Knox, BUF
28. Zach Ertz, AZ
29. Sam LaPorta, DET
30. Michael Mayer, LV
Kickers and Defenses
At this point in the big board, this analyst says the same thing every year. Perhaps one of these days, fantasy managers will listen.
But every year, at least one manager wastes draft capital on high-end kickers and team defenses.
There are just too many variables with defenses from year, whether it's personnel changes, scheme changes, coaching changes or some combination of the three. The first defense drafted rarely lives up to expectations—or comes especially close.
Last year's top-drafted defense—the Buffalo Bills, per Fantasy Football Calculator—did well, finishing sixth in fantasy points. But in 2021, the No. 1 defense in terms of ADP (the Pittsburgh Steelers) finished the year tied for 14th in fantasy points. The highest-drafted defense in 2020 (the San Francisco 49ers) finished that season 24th.
You're much better off streaming defenses based on matchups—targeting a team late with a juicy Week 1 matchup and then doing the same each week off the waiver wire.
There's also no good reason to draft a kicker before the last round. Sure, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is awesome. But even if he finishes the year as the top player at the position, he'll only outscore the No. 12 kicker by 2-3 fantasy points per game.
UNDERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: K7)
Last year, Myers was the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football, hitting on almost 92 percent of his 37 field-goal attempts and finishing the season tied for second with 34 successful field-goal tries. The Seattle offense should be potent again in 2023, and Myers is usually available in the last round of fantasy drafts.
Washington Commanders Defense (ADP: DST20)
This isn't just a matter of talent, although the Commanders have that on defense, whether it's an excellent duo of safeties or one of the best defensive lines in the league. But the Commanders also open the season at home against an Arizona Cardinals squad that looks like the worst team in the NFL in 2023.
OVERVALUED KICKERS AND DEFENSES
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: K4)
Fantasy managers draft Butker assuming that the kicker for the Chiefs must be a fantasy stalwart. And to be fair, his down 2022 campaign was in part due to injury. But Butker was 28th in the league last year in field-goal attempts, and his success rate was a moribund 75 percent. The year before, he was 21st in field-goal attempts and 15th in fantasy points. The Chiefs don't settle for field goals. It's beneath them.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense (ADP: DST3)
From an NFL perspective, the Eagles will likely field an excellent defense again in 2023. But in terms of opponent winning percentage, the Eagles have the toughest schedule in the league this season. Philly also piled up a whopping 70 sacks last year, which is bound to regress in 2023—as could their 27 takeaways. Don't overpay for what has already happened.
SLEEPER DEFENSE
Carolina Panthers Defense (ADP: DST28)
The Panthers weren't great defensively in 2022—Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense, 19th in scoring defense and 21st in fantasy points. But there's a new defensive coordinator in Charlotte in the highly respected Ejiro Evero, The team revamped their defensive personnel in the offseason, and the Panthers open the season against an Atlanta Falcons team that struggled offensively last year.
TOP 25 KICKERS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL
2. Evan McPherson, CIN
3. Tyler Bass, BUF
4. Jake Elliott, PHI
5. Jason Myers, SEA
6. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ
7. Brandon McManus, JAX
8. Daniel Carlson, LV
9. Harrison Butker, KC
10. Jason Sanders, MIA
11. Graham Gano, NYG
12. Cameron Dicker, LAC
13. Matt Gay, IND
14. Younghoe Koo, ATL
15. Wil Lutz, DEN
16. Greg Joseph, MIN
17. Riley Patterson, DET
18. Brandon Aubrey, DAL
19. Chris Boswell, PIT
20. Dustin Hopkins, CLE
21. Joey Slye, WAS
22. Nick Folk, TEN
23. Cairo Santos, CHI
24. Chase McLaughlin, TB
25. Blake Grupe, NO
TOP 25 TEAM DEFENSES
1. San Francisco 49ers
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. New England Patriots
8. New York Jets
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. New Orleans Saints
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Kansas City Chiefs
13. Denver Broncos
14. Los Angeles Chargers
15. Cleveland Browns
16. Washington Commanders
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. New York Giants
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Green Bay Packers
21. Los Angeles Rams
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Jacksonville Jaguars
24. Seattle Seahawks
25. Detroit Lions
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for PPR leagues in 2023, a few quick notes for those most patient of folks who have yet to draft.
The first is this: get your guys (within reason). Tools like ADP and rankings are just that—tools. They are not infallible guides guaranteed to lead you to fantasy success.
If you're a diehard Cleveland Browns fan who wants to draft Nick Chubb second overall, do it. It's not that wacky. If you're convinced that Travis Kelce is worth the first overall pick, pull the trigger. An argument can be made he is.
Now, this doesn't mean you should draft a player with a seventh-round ADP in Round 2. That's just wasting draft capital. But it's your team. Make it yours. The only person who has to live with the consequences of your draft is you.
Fantasy football is supposed to be fun. It's a lot more fun when you draft the players whom you want.
The second note is the most important thing you can be during your draft—flexible. It's good to have a plan heading into the draft. But circumstances tend to muck up fantasy draft plans with alarming regularity. If you head into a draft thinking you'll go "Zero RB," that's fine—unless seven other managers have the same idea.
At that point, either you're reaching for wideouts to stick to the plan, or you can pivot and get great value with the running backs that everyone is ignoring.
Value is the key to a successful fantasy draft. Sometimes the key is to let it come to you as opposed to chasing it.
TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
7. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
8. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
10. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
12. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
13. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
14. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
15. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
16. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
17. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
18. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
19. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
20. Davante Adams, WR, LV
21. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
22. Chris Olave, WR, NO
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
24. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
25. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
26. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
27. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
29. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
30. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
31. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
32. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
33. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
34. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX
35. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
37. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
38. Kenneth Walker, RB, SEA
39. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
40. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX
41. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
42. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
43. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR
44. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
45. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
46. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
47. Darren Waller, TE, NYG
48. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
49. Cam Akers, RB, LAR
50. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
51. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
52. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
53. Justin Fields, QB, CHI
54. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
55. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
56. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
57. Rachaad White, RB, TB
58. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
59. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI
60. JK Dobbins, RB, BAL
61. Christian Watson, WR, GB
62. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS
63. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
64. George Kittle, TE, SF
65. Drake London, WR, ATL
66. James Conner, RB, AZ
67. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
68. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
69. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
70. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
71. Mike Williams, WR, LAC
72. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
73. Mike Evans, WR, TB
74. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
75. Evan Engram, TE, JAX
76. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL
77. Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
78. AJ Dillon, RB, GB
79. James Cook, RB, BUF
80. George Pickens, WR, PIT
81. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
82. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ
83. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ
84. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
85. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
86. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
87. David Montgomery, RB, DET
88. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
89. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI
90. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
91. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF
92. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
93. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE
94. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS
95. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
96. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
97. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
98. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
99. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL
100. Jamaal Williams, RB, NO
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow Gary on Twitter at @IDPSharks.