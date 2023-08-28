NFL Agent: 'Yikes' to 'Pure RBs' Getting Big Contracts in Current Market amid Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The agents have spoken about the current market for running backs in the NFL and it appears that versatility is the key to a paycheck.

The Athletic conducted its fifth annual agent survey, which gives those who represent the players an opportunity to shed light on a number of issues within the league. One question referred to the current state of running backs, and there appears to be concern regarding one-dimensional tailbacks.

"Outside of radical changes to CBA, umm … Running backs that run and catch will get paid. Pure running backs, yikes," an agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Another agent suggested a rebranding for players in the position, with names like "all-around player" and "playmaker" being potential needle movers for getting better contractual treatment for the players.

This view on the situation shows just how little leverage players in the position have when looking to secure long-term deals. Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have captured headlines over their dissatisfaction with the stability in the market this offseason and the future continues to look bleak.

Players that impact the game in the backfield and in the passing game like Christian McCaffrey, who had 1,880 all-purpose yards in 2022, can command a higher salary due to this versatility. However, those who pound the ball through the the trenches and have a higher risk of injury and also are limited in what they can do in the passing game, which the sport has shifted focus to in recent seasons.

The comments made by the agents could be considered to be alarming for the running backs in the league as it shows a lack of faith in their marketability and longevity. A defeatist attitude from those in this rule does not bode well for future negotiations, and it appears that the leverage point for running backs is continuing to go down.