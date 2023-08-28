NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Seen as Giannis Antetokounmpo Suitors If He Leaves Bucks

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The days of Milwaukee Bucks not having to fret about the future of star Giannis Antetokounmpo appear to be over once again.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks "are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest" the two-time MVP should he seek a new challenge.

Antetokounmpo is signed for the next two years and has a $51.9 million player option for 2025-26.

Looking at the situation from the outside, the threat of the 28-year-old leaving Milwaukee could be very real.

The Bucks' first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat was a potential warning sign when it comes to their quest for another NBA title. The roster is aging—Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all in their 30s—and the new collective bargaining agreement makes it almost impossible to reshuffle the roster without taking a step backward in the short term.

By 2025, Antetokounmpo might have a compelling reason to believe his best path to chasing more championships is outside of Milwaukee if that's his top priority.

Now, whether the Knicks or Lakers could land him is another matter.

Signing Jalen Brunson and making the 2022 playoffs doesn't mean the Knicks are any more of a star magnet than they were when they continually struck out on their top targets in free agency. Should the team acquire a marquee name via trade before then, the salary cap could come into play as well.

It's a somewhat similar situation with the Lakers, where the LeBron James era may not be all that instructive as to their status as a preferred destination for the top names. The organization was stuck in the weeds for years before James signed, and we can assume he joined the Lakers for reasons that extended beyond his basketball career.

The off-court benefits of calling L.A. home may not be as appealing to Antetokounmpo.

More than anything, Stein's report underlines how NBA fans should prepare for the Greek Freak's 2025 free agency to become a regular source of discourse.