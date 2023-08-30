Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

25 of 30

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Contract: Four years, $216.2 million (player option in 2026-27)



Lillard may have engineered an age-defying statistical run of late, but that won't last forever. He could also have increasing difficulty staying on the floor, which has been a bigger issue of late.

That's a long-winded way of saying a lot of potential suitors could be scared off by the back end of this contract, which could net the 33-year-old a combined $121.8 million for his age-35 and -36 seasons.



The Trade: Lillard and Jusuf Nurkić to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick



Initially, it seemed as if someone would be able to trump Miami's best offer for Lillard, but since it's been deafeningly silent on the trade front, his wish for a relocation to South Beach might be granted. But the Blazers should still look to squeeze everything they can out of the Heat.



Herro is theoretically the centerpiece, but Portland would be better off sending him elsewhere for extra assets. If it can find a win-now taker for Lowry, that would be ideal.

The biggest draws, though, are the two future firsts from a team that would be following the lead of two 30-somethings (Lillard and Jimmy Butler), plus Jović, who has flashed intriguing skills for his age (20) and size (6'10").

Jaquez could be a helpful glue guy if Portland kept him, but he might have more value on the trade market, since his instant-impact ability may not hold much appeal to the rebuilding Blazers.

