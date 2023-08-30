Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team's Worst ContractAugust 30, 2023
No contract is untradeable in the NBA.
Some are obviously much more difficult to deal than others, but there's always a move to be found if the motivation is strong enough.
Don't believe us? Well, scroll through the following slides and you'll find out, as we have brokered deals involving the worst contract on every team's payroll.
The aim isn't to predict trades that will happen down the line—though a few could have legs outside of our hypothetical realm—but rather to offer a realistic look at the trade values of the players involved.
Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela
The Contract: Two years, $45.9 million
Capela isn't an obvious choice, as his pay rate falls relatively in line with his skills. Still, he has enough limitations in his game (namely, adding offensive value away from the basket) that his floor time has fallen each of the past four seasons. He probably needs a trade to stop that trend, as the Hawks seem eager to get the Onyeka Okongwu era started.
The Trade: Capela to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes, Josh Green and a 2025 second-round pick (via TOR)
The Mavericks have surfaced in Capela trade talks, and while the Hawks might prefer using their center in a three-team swap bringing Pascal Siakam to town, a two-team deal between Atlanta and Dallas is the simplest path.
Since Capela might be a pinch overpaid, the Hawks shouldn't expect a fortune on the trade market. Still, they'd get a three-and-D wing with room to grow his game in Green, a future second from a franchise with uncertainty over its long-term outlook and a serviceable backup big in Holmes. It would also open up the addition-by-subtraction scenario of clearing the biggest obstacle in front of Okongwu.
Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown
The Contract: Six years, $316.8 million
Brown is a really good player, one of the top two-way wings around. But is he good enough to justify his new historic pay rate? We need to see more from him—as a playmaker, ball-handler and consistent defender—to feel comfortable making that claim, so he's a no-brainer pick here.
The Trade: Brown, Payton Pritchard and 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected, via GSW) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell
Boston would be in no rush to move Brown—which is just as well, since he can't be traded before late January—but if it becomes obvious this core won't capture the crown, then he'd become an obvious trade candidate.
The Shamrocks would need to move the 26-year-old for another star, and the security that comes with his contract could be coveted by Cleveland, which might be worried about Mitchell wanting out when he can reach free agency in 2025.
If the Celtics landed Mitchell, they'd have a wealth of shot-creation (and possibly enough passing) between him and Jayson Tatum. Tack on Kristaps Porziņģis to round out Boston's new Big Three and the strong supporting cast it would have around that trio, and this could be the deal that finally helps Boston solve its championship puzzle.
Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons
The Contract: Two years, $78.2 million
Simmons might have an All-Star past, but his present is shrouded in uncertainty. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign, then suited up just 42 times this past season, appearing as a shadow of his former self. At 27 years old, he's young enough to get his groove back yet, but there is zero evidence suggesting that will happen.
The Trade: Simmons, a 2025 second-round pick (protected for picks 31-37), a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick (top-eight protected, via PHI) to the San Antonio Spurs for Devonte' Graham, Doug McDermott and Reggie Bullock
If the Nets want out of the Simmons business for good, they might find a willing taker in the Spurs.
San Antonio has both the financial flexibility to take on his contract and maybe the perfect player to help him thrive in Victor Wembanyama, whose ability to stretch the floor and create on the perimeter as a 7'5" big could widen lanes for Simmons to attack.
In return, the Nets would fetch a trio of usable veterans to keep or flip in future deals. Graham is a serviceable shooter and decision-maker, McDermott is one of the Association's most accurate marksmen (career 41 percent from range), and Bullock has been a reliable three-and-D wing.
Charlotte Hornets: Gordon Hayward
The Contract: One year, $31.5 million
Hayward hasn't been the same since suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the start of the 2017-18 season. He's still generally productive when he plays (though his numbers have never quite matched his pre-injury form), but availability has become an increasing issue. His 50 appearances in 2022-23 were his most in three seasons.
The Trade: Hayward to the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy and a 2025 second-round pick (via TOR)
While the Mavs have a pair of elite shot-creators in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, they might be looking for one more needle-mover on offense.
Hayward may not be the player he once was, but he could be a useful third option on a good team. Dallas might have nightly worries about whether Irving and Hayward will play, but this offense would be a beauty at full strength.
If Charlotte did this deal, its primary motivation would be adding Hardy, a 21-year-old who popped for 21.4 points per 36 minutes on 43.8/40.4/82.3 shooting in his rookie season. If nothing else, his scoring punch would take some heat away from LaMelo Ball.
Hardaway and Holmes are overpaid, but each could work their way into this rotation should the Hornets seek competitiveness next season.
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine
The Contract: Four years, $178.1 million (player option in 2026-27)
LaVine's elite offensive ability is unquestioned, but his defensive play and impact on winning is...well, very much questioned. He has only contributed to a single playoff run in his nine-year career, and his teams have been, on average, 3.4 points worse per 100 possessions with him than without.
The Trade: LaVine to the Orlando Magic for Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, a 2025 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN)
While Chicago has bought into this core for now, it might have to prioritize the future at some point sooner than later. This trade would be a massive step in that direction, both by getting LaVine's deal off the books and delivering a pair of future firsts, plus Suggs, the No. 5 pick of the 2021 draft who has started slow but still offers plenty of promise at both ends.
Harris could be a plug-and-play option—unless the Bulls routed him elsewhere for additional assets—and his high-effort defense and low-maintenance offense would make him an easy fit alongside DeMar DeRozan.
The perpetually injured Isaac (45 games played the past four seasons combined) is strictly a money-matcher here, though Chicago might hold out hope of the 25-year-old finally getting healthy and becoming an impact defender again.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Max Strus
The Contract: Four years, $62.3 million
Cleveland's biggest pacts are all tied to ascending stars, so Strus—the team's most significant offseason addition—stands out as the worst deal on these well-balanced books. The Cavs believe he can scratch their itch for a two-way wing, but he's had an inconsistent outside shot and has some limitations as a one-on-one defender.
The Trade: Strus and a 2025 second-round pick (via MIL) to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith
Since Strus can't be traded until mid-January, that could be enough time for Cleveland to learn that he isn't the two-way wing it needs.
His 37.1 career three-point percentage looks good on paper, but he has shot 35 percent or worse from distance in two of the past three seasons. And while he's a solid team defender, he's hardly an elite on-ball stopper, which the Cavs arguably need given the defensive deficiencies of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
That's why Cleveland could see merit in flipping Strus (plus a second-rounder) to get Finney-Smith, who's a far superior defender and maybe just as viable of an outside shooter.
The 30-year-old had a rough showing from range in 2022-23 (33.7 percent), but his previous three seasons (1.9 threes a night on 38.9 percent shooting) suggest that may have been an aberration.
Dallas Mavericks: Kyrie Irving
The Contract: Three years, $120 million (player option in 2025-26)
If the Mavs knew they could count on Irving averaging 70-plus games over the course of this contract, then he wouldn't get a mention here. But it's impossible for Dallas to feel that way, since he last eclipsed that number in 2016-17. Injuries, suspensions and personal decisions have all kept him off the floor, and if he isn't consistently available, then he won't be worth this much money.
The Trade: Irving to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jović
Dallas' decision to re-sign Irving this offseason was as much about retaining an asset as it was keeping the high-scoring guard around.
After losing Jalen Brunson for nothing the previous summer, the Mavs couldn't afford to let go of another impact guard. But keeping Irving won't necessarily cure what ails this team, which went just 9-18 after he debuted.
Dallas struggled with depth this past season, and while it added a few rotation players over the offseason, it might not still have enough to ascend in the West.
This deal could give Luka Dončić a capable co-star in Herro (a 20-point scorer each of the past two seasons), plus a three-and-D wing in Martin. Jović is a wild card, but he's a 6'10" combo forward who can score and create.
Because of Irving's availability issues, few teams might view him as a positive asset at this point, but Miami could see him as a suitable alternative if its Damian Lillard pursuit doesn't pan out.
Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.
The Contract: Four years, $148.4 million
In five NBA seasons, Porter has missed one entirely, played nine games in another and never suited up more than 62 times. He is an effortless scorer when healthy, but his game has yet to really branch off into other areas.
When some of his worst habits—as an offensive black hole and spacey defender—surfaced in the Finals, Denver had to trim his workload to just 23.4 minutes in Games 2 through 4.
The Trade: Porter Jr., a 2024 second-round pick (via CHO or Minnesota), a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin
The reigning champion Nuggets lost valuable depth this offseason (notably, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green) and could discover their young players aren't ready to fill those voids. That could incentivize Denver to do a deal like this, in which it would be losing the best player but adding three plug-and-play pieces to the rotation.
Hield is one of the best three-point threats in the business (1,705 career triples at a 40.2 percent clip) and could be more threatening than ever alongside playmakers like Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.
McConnell, a defense-first distributor, could be a two-way tone-setter for the second team, while athletic finisher Toppin could dazzle in this motion offense.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III
The Contract: Two years, $25 million
The Pistons have a bunch of young players making rookie-scale money with a few appropriately compensated veterans sprinkled into the mix.
So, the spotlight lands on Bagley, who is seemingly still being paid for his theoretical potential despite having five seasons under his belt—and a minus-1.9 career box plus/minus on his stat sheet.
The Trade: Bagley, Joe Harris, Killian Hayes, a 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected) to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam
On the surface, this trade feels aggressive given the state of Detroit's rebuilding project. But the Pistons have enough irons in the prospect fire to picture a universe in which this roster rapidly matures next season. Cade Cunningham is a rising star, Jaden Ivey might be another, and Ausar Thompson could be an impact two-way wing.
If one of the Pistons' many young big men pops, Detroit could be a power forward away from making noise in the Eastern Conference. So, why not throw caution to the wind and make a run at Siakam?
It would be risky with free agency awaiting him at season's end, but the immediate reward could be massive. He is one of only seven players to average at least 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in each of the past three seasons.
Golden State Warriors: Chris Paul
The Contract: Two years, $60.8 million (2024-25 salary is non-guaranteed)
Because Paul's contract is effectively expiring, serious consideration was given to putting Klay Thompson and the $43.2 million he'll make this season in this spot.
However, Thompson is five years younger (33) than Paul (38), and his value as a support scorer and movement shooter has mostly returned.
Paul, meanwhile, has posted a career-low scoring average each of the past two seasons and, given his age, could stumble into a steeper decline at any time.
The Trade: Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and a 2026 first-round pick (top-seven protected) to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko
Golden State should be laser-focused on extending its championship window for as long as Stephen Curry remains in his prime, and it's hard to argue this trade wouldn't get the Warriors closer to contending next season.
The outgoing package includes a potential reserve guard (Paul), a swingman who's yet to average 21 minutes (Kuminga), an unproven rookie (Podziemski) and a future draft pick.
The incoming package, on the other hand, features a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA honoree in Siakam, who would immediately check off a ton of boxes.
The 29-year-old could be Curry's scoring co-star, a secondary creator, a pick-and-roll screener, a rebounder, a versatile defender and a transition attacker.
Koloko would be a dart throw, but he could carve out a small niche as an athletic rim-runner.
Houston Rockets: Dillon Brooks
The Contract: Four years, $86 million
Brooks is a tenacious defender, but his offensive shortcomings are glaring. It's not just that he struggles as a shooter (39.6/32.6/77.9 slash line last season), but he also doesn't seem to recognize his limitations and winds up firing at will.
In 2022-23, he ranked third on the Memphis Grizzlies in field-goal attempts (13.6) despite having the worst true shooting percentage among their rotation regulars (49.4).
The Trade: Brooks, Kevin Porter Jr., Cam Whitmore, a 2024 first-round pick (via BRK), a 2026 first-round pick (via BRK) and a 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected) to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie
Houston, one of this offseason's biggest spenders, has signaled a willingness to compete sooner than later.
Now, maybe that's not possible with this roster, but what if Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka provide the structure the Rockets' young players need to accelerate this plan? Houston has plenty of potential stars on the roster (Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün chief among them), and this club could get interesting overnight if that potential turns into production.
Still, the Rockets would need (at least) one more star to compete in the West, so they'd get a rising one here in Bridges, who averaged 26.1 points on 47.5/37.6/89.4 shooting over 27 games after his trade to Brooklyn.
The arrival of Dinwiddie, mostly a money-matcher in this exchange, could ensure Houston still has an offensive organizer on the floor when VanVleet takes a break.
Indiana Pacers: Bruce Brown Jr.
The Contract: Two years, $45 million (team option in 2024-25)
Brown might have been Indiana's biggest offseason addition, but the Pacers had to overpay the Swiss Army knife to lure him to the Circle City.
Even ditching the 27-year-old's team option in 2024-25 only provides so much financial relief, since he'll still collect a $22 million salary this season, a huge amount for someone whose career highs include 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers.
The Trade: Brown, a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2029 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
The Pacers have pieced together an impressive supporting cast around Tyrese Haliburton, but their ceiling is capped if they only have one difference-maker on the roster.
Anunoby, 26, has hinted at having that kind of upside while becoming one of the league's premier defenders and forever adding to his offensive bag.
With Haliburton, Anunoby, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers would have a strong core four to build around—assuming they could re-sign Anunoby—with a horde of young players who could force their way into this nucleus.
If Anunoby maxes out his two-way potential, he might eventually put this team on a championship track. Brown simply doesn't offer that kind of upside.
Los Angeles Clippers: Norman Powell
The Contract: Three years, $57.7 million
It feels a little strange to single out Powell, given the many injury concerns with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, plus the inability of Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington to play up to their pay rates.
However, George and Leonard are max talents when healthy, and Morris and Covington are on expiring deals. So, Powell winds up with this dubious distinction, even though he won't be L.A.'s most overpaid player this season.
The Trade: Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., a 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2030 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and Furkan Korkmaz
While the 76ers previously shut down trade talks with the Clippers regarding Harden, it's not like Philly's situation with the Beard is anywhere close to resolved, so the possibility of talks reopening hardly feels out of the question.
If L.A. thinks it needs the 34-year-old to contend, it should keep communication lines open in case the Sixers are ever open to a trade.
Harden may not have the same burst he once did, but he's an elite playmaker (league-leader in assists last season) who could thrive as a third option in this offense. The Clippers also have enough perimeter stoppers to cover for his weaknesses on that end.
Korkmaz would make the money work, but he could find floor time if he ever harnessed a consistent three-point shot.
Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis
The Contract: Five years, $261 million (player option in 2027-28)
When Davis plays, he usually dominates, so the sky-high salary seemingly fits his sky-high skill level. But he doesn't always play—132 outings the past three seasons combined—and it's hard to imagine his absences going away as he advances deeper into his 30s.
The Trade: Davis to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III
After signing a (historic) max extension this offseason, Davis, 30, can't be dealt during the upcoming campaign. But if both L.A. and Boston fall short of expectations this season, maybe the storied rivals could come together on a blockbuster swap next summer.
It's possible Brown, 26, never reaches the level of stardom Davis has already hit—hence the inclusion of Williams, a dominant defender with his own injury issues—but the former is younger and more durable.
Those traits could matter to the Lakers, who might need a sturdier foundation for their post-LeBron James era than the oft-injured Davis can provide.
Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant
The Contract: Five years, $197.2 million
This might seem like a jarring choice, as Morant has long been regarded as one of the Association's brightest young stars.
However, the 24-year-old has twice been suspended this year involving videos appearing to show him brandishing firearms. Plus, the combination of his slight frame (6'3", 174 lbs) and his physical style of play has long led to concerns about his longevity.
Between the availability issues and Memphis' smart spending elsewhere, Morant has to be the choice.
The Trade: Morant to the New Orleans Pelicans for Zion Williamson, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick (via MIL)
To be clear, it's hard to envision a Morant trade even in the hypothetical realm.
While Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have authored their own ascensions, the 2019 No. 2 overall pick is the face of the franchise in Memphis. Arguably, he has ascended to superstardom already. And if he can stay on the court, he could maintain his elite status for the better part of a decade.
But if a Morant mega-deal ever went down, this incoming package feels about right from a value perspective.
Williamson, 23, has even greater availability issues, but his ceiling might stretch even higher than the Grizzlies star's. That potential, plus the two future firsts, might be too much for Memphis to pass up.
Miami Heat: Duncan Robinson
The Contract: Three years, $57.4 million (early termination option in 2025-26)
In 2021, the Heat awarded Robinson a five-year, $90 million pact. In the two seasons since, the once-elite three-point shooter has posted an anemic 39.3/36.2/86 shooting slash while losing his starting spot and, at times, being pulled from the rotation entirely.
This is a steep salary for a shooting specialist, let alone one who can't seem to find his shot.
The Trade: Robinson, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick and first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard
The Heat won't move a sizable salary until a Lillard deal is done. Both he and this squad hope said swap sends him to South Beach, and that probably is the most likely ending to this story.
Don't make the mistake of thinking that just because a deal isn't done yet that it means it isn't happening. Miami might be the only serious suitor in this pursuit, and if it is, there is no sense trying to outbid itself.
"While people can look at what the Heat's offer might be and scoff at it, if their offer is the only one on the table, it's the best one on the table," ESPN's Brian Windhorst told NBA Today (h/t Inside the Heat's Shandel Richardson). "And the fact that Portland isn't going forward with anything is a verification of that."
Miami has played in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals and twice reached the championship round in this stretch, but it's never had quite enough offensive juice to clear the proverbial hump.
Lillard would be a godsend. The back end of his contract could be rough, but the 33-year-old has shown no signs of decline yet. His 32.2 points per game this past season marked a new career high, as did his 64.5 true shooting percentage.
Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton
The Contract: Three years, $93 million (player option in 2025-26)
Middleton's 2022-23 season was marred by injuries (recovery from wrist surgery and a right knee ailment that sent him back under the knife in June), and while he finally rounded into form in the playoffs, you wonder if the 32-year-old will keep having trouble ducking the injury bug.
The Bucks are paying him to be a championship-caliber co-star, and he could have trouble maintaining that level over the life of this contract.
The Trade: Middleton, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp and a 2029 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine
Entering the offseason, Milwaukee's primary objective seemed to be talent retention. The Bucks avoided any costly departures and wound up bringing back Middleton and Brook Lopez (and, somewhat surprisingly, Jae Crowder, too).
However, they may have just learned that status quo won't cut it any longer, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won't sign an extension now but could next summer, might need to see more from this front office to tie his future to the franchise.
"I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do," he told Tania Ganguli of The New York Times. "And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."
Trading Middleton (and much of its remaining assets) for LaVine would allow Milwaukee to get younger and more dynamic on the offensive end.
LaVine, 28, has had his own knee trouble in the past, but if that's behind him, he could add electric scoring, ignitable shot-making and secondary distributing to this attack. Milwaukee could provide him with the kind of defensive protection he's never had in his career.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert
The Contract: Three years, $131.5 million (player option in 2025-26)
Gobert, who just played his least productive season years, has another three years left on this pact. And the least amount of money he'll make in any of them is the $41 million he'll collect during the upcoming campaign.
Oh, and have we mentioned he is 31 years old? This contract is wholly brutal.
The Trade: Gobert to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball, a 2027 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected)
While it might be too early for the Timberwolves to admit their mistake and move on from Gobert, part of the reason that's true is the assumption Minnesota wouldn't find anything of value for him on the trade market.
However, the Bulls might be desperate enough to prove they can win with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan that they could move actual assets for an interior anchor like Gobert.
If Minnesota could bring back two future firsts (one of which is lightly protected), that would be a massive win for this front office. And, no, it doesn't matter that we're all clueless about when Ball will suit up next, or that the Wolves would still face some of the same logistical issues by slotting Vučević next to Karl-Anthony Towns in another jumbo frontcourt.
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson
The Contract: Five years, $197.2 million
There's a universe in which Williamson avoids his injury issues and becomes one of those supreme superstars who highlights how max contracts actually don't pay the elite of the elites enough money.
In our reality, though, he has topped 30 games once in four seasons, and he could wind up being one of basketball's biggest what-ifs if he stays on this trajectory.
The Trade: Williamson, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick (via MIL) to the Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant
The Pelicans mulled the idea of moving Williamson this offseason, suggesting they're at or near their breaking point with his mounting pile of games missed.
Turning the 23-year-old and a few future firsts into Morant—upcoming suspension and all—would grant New Orleans the kind of stability its lacked since Williamson first arrived as the top pick in 2019.
Morant, the No. 2 pick in that same draft, could be an electric addition to this roster and perhaps pull it all together with his wide-ranging point guard skills. He'd put some more pep in the Pelicans' step. And when he wasn't leading the scoring charge, he'd be spreading the ball between all of the point-producers around him.
New York Knicks: Evan Fournier
The Contract: Two years, $37.9 million (team option in 2024-25)
The nicest thing that can be said about Fournier's contract is that it's effectively expiring, but he'll still be an $18.9 million player next season after being deemed unplayable by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau last season.
That's an objectively abysmal return on investment.
The Trade: Fournier, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Isaiah Hartenstein, a 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), a 2025 first-round pick (top-four protected, via MIL), a 2028 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker
The fact that the Knicks haven't split from Fournier just yet suggests they want to use his salary as part of an internet-breaking blockbuster. This would absolutely qualify. New York would empty most of its asset collection, but in doing so, it would bring back the reigning MVP.
The Knicks have interest in Embiid—as 28 other teams probably do—who could be the missing superstar who moves them into full-fledged championship contention.
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle get a lot harder to handle if opposing defenses have to account for Embiid first. Tack on Tucker, a three-and-D swingman with 102 playoff games under his belt, and New York could see this as a title-delivering trade.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Davis Bertans
The Contract: Two years, $33 million (early termination option in 2024-25)
Bertans is a shooting specialist who's made just 38.6 percent of his field goals and 35.6 percent of his threes over the past two seasons.
While plenty of players will make more money next season, few will place a bigger burden on the cap sheet, since the 30-year-old adds so little on-court value.
The Trade: Bertāns, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, a 2025 first-round pick (top-six protected, via PHI) and a 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via MIA) to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram
Oklahoma City took on Bertāns' salary this offseason for the opportunity to climb up to No. 10 on draft night and add Cason Wallace to its growing prospect collection.
Clearly, the Thunder are keeping the Latvian on the payroll, so they likely won't move his pricey pact unless it's in a major trade that significantly improves the team.
This deal would do that. Ingram has already earned an All-Star selection and, at 25 years old—the same age as OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—could still be climbing toward his peak.
With those two leading the offense, a healthy Chet Holmgren anchoring the defense and Jalen Williams playing a supporting role on both ends, the Thunder could soon be ready to make the kind of leap the entire league would feel.
Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac
The Contract: Two years, $34.8 million ($7.6 million guaranteed)
At one point, Isaac popped as a 6'11" elite defensive prospect, but that was a few years and a slew of injuries ago.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old has made all of 11 appearances over the past three seasons combined and has only once reached 35 games in his six-year career.
The Trade: Isaac, Jalen Suggs, a 2025 first-round pick (lottery protected) and a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected, via DEN) to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro
The Magic, who played .500 basketball over last season's final four months, could be closing in on a true backcourt. They have stars at the forward spots (Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner), a rock-solid center (Wendell Carter Jr.) and a rookie point guard who already looks like a two-way connector (Anthony Black).
However, they could use more scoring from the backcourt and more shooting in general.
Herro would provide a big lift on both fronts while also taking some attention away from Wagner and Banchero with his live-dribble passing and movement shooting.
Herro's combination of age (23), ability and big-stage experience might normally make him off-limits, but Miami might need to move him to bring back the assets needed to seal a Damian Lillard deal.
Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris
The Contract: One year, $39.3 million
Harris is a really good support scorer who has made notable improvements with his long-range shooting and defense. The problem is he's paid like a star, and he has never reached that tier.
The 31-year-old doesn't help in enough areas to warrant this kind of salary.
The Trade: Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, a 2029 first-round pick and first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard
With Joel Embiid perhaps contemplating a hoops future elsewhere, the time is now for the Sixers to send the message that Philadelphia should be his long-term home.
The clearest way to communicate that is by adding a star like Lillard, who might be an even cleaner offensive fit with Embiid than James Harden has been.
The 76ers would have to exhaust their resources to get Lillard—though they might recoup some assets in a Harden deal—but the possible prize would be enormous.
A Lillard-Embiid combo could prove potent enough to push Philadelphia out of the Eastern Conference. Plus, winning the Lillard sweepstakes would force the Miami Heat (one of its chief conference rivals) to scramble for a Plan B to their latest star search.
Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal
The Contract: Four years, $207.7 million (player option in 2026-27)
Beal's contract was the kind of overpay that didn't require a waiting period to evaluate. There were red flags flying from the start, particularly since it inexplicably included a no-trade clause granting tremendous leverage to someone who isn't universally regarded as a top-30 player.
He is a high-volume, moderately efficient scorer with injury issues in his past and his age-30 season fast approaching. You could easily argue this is the league's worst contract.
The Trade: Beal, a 2024 second-round pick (via DEN), a 2028 second-round pick (via MEM) and a 2029 second-round pick (via MEM) to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and P.J. Tucker
If the Suns wound up shopping Beal, they'd almost certainly be looking for a star. They've already splurged on two (Beal and Kevin Durant), and they clearly think stacking them is the key to delivering the franchise's first NBA title.
Phoenix has been identified as a possible Harden suitor before, and you could make the case his playmaking ability would have more impact than Beal's scoring, since both would functionally fill third-option roles behind Durant and Kevin Booker.
The Suns could also get Tucker in the deal, both to make the money work and to address some of their depth issues on the wing.
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard
The Contract: Four years, $216.2 million (player option in 2026-27)
Lillard may have engineered an age-defying statistical run of late, but that won't last forever. He could also have increasing difficulty staying on the floor, which has been a bigger issue of late.
That's a long-winded way of saying a lot of potential suitors could be scared off by the back end of this contract, which could net the 33-year-old a combined $121.8 million for his age-35 and -36 seasons.
The Trade: Lillard and Jusuf Nurkić to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick
Initially, it seemed as if someone would be able to trump Miami's best offer for Lillard, but since it's been deafeningly silent on the trade front, his wish for a relocation to South Beach might be granted. But the Blazers should still look to squeeze everything they can out of the Heat.
Herro is theoretically the centerpiece, but Portland would be better off sending him elsewhere for extra assets. If it can find a win-now taker for Lowry, that would be ideal.
The biggest draws, though, are the two future firsts from a team that would be following the lead of two 30-somethings (Lillard and Jimmy Butler), plus Jović, who has flashed intriguing skills for his age (20) and size (6'10").
Jaquez could be a helpful glue guy if Portland kept him, but he might have more value on the trade market, since his instant-impact ability may not hold much appeal to the rebuilding Blazers.
Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes
The Contract: Three years, $54 million
The Kings have a few sizable salaries on the books, but they're all attached to good-or-better players, so nitpicking is a must.
Barnes is still a solid player, but he has lost a touch of defensive versatility and isn't someone you want to consistently task with creating offense.
The 31-year-old might be a hair overpaid, and that's enough to get noticed on this smart-spending squad.
The Trade: Barnes, Colby Jones, a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2029 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
Sacramento has no obvious incentive to shake things up at the moment, but it can't get too content with last season's success. Yes, snapping a record-setting playoff drought was a big deal, but 48 wins and a first-round exit aren't exactly banner-year material.
If the Kings want to keep pushing toward the elite ranks, finding an upgrade for Barnes is probably the right way to do it.
Anunoby would provide plenty more defensive resistance while mostly matching (if not surpassing) Barnes' offensive contributions. This would also free up the 4 spot for Keegan Murray, who could become a tougher cover as a full-time power forward.
San Antonio Spurs: Devonte' Graham
The Contract: Two years, $24.8 million ($15 million guaranteed)
You could douse San Antonio's payroll in bleach and it wouldn't get much cleaner. The Spurs have a strong blend of rookie-scale youngsters and appropriately paid veterans, so none of their expenditures seem especially larger than they should.
Still, if Graham hit the open market, he might not command this much, since his lack of size (6'1") and athletic limitations have always hindered his two-point shooting (career 40.5 percent) and defense.
The Trade: Graham, Doug McDermott, Reggie Bullock and a 2024 first-round pick (top-six protected, via TOR) to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr.
With generational prospect Victor Wembanyama in the fold and about a million draft picks to their name, the Spurs should see limitless opportunities in front of them.
They will probably keep patient for now until they see how quickly the No. 1 pick can ascend to stardom, but if they see signs of that launch being imminent, they should be on the lookout for long-term building blocks to slot around the 19-year-old.
Porter would be a fun target, especially if San Antonio thinks it could help the 25-year-old grow his game. He needs plenty of work with his distributing and defensive consistency, but the outline of a 6'10", three-level scorer is very much visible.
Fit him in a nucleus with Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, and that's a group with endless size, enviable length and just about every skill in the book.
Toronto Raptors: Jakob Poeltl
The Contract: Four years, $78 million
Poeltl's contract wouldn't stand out on a lot of payrolls, but in Toronto, it might be a touch less valuable than the rest.
The 27-year-old is a high-level paint protector who gets busy on the glass, sets strong screens and finishes from close range, but he can't score away from the basket and sometimes must be benched late in games due to his awful foul shooting (career 53.6 percent).
The Trade: Poeltl to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy
Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse both left Toronto this summer, and it's possible Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby could depart during the next one. A top-to-bottom reset might be required of the Raptors soon, and Poeltl wouldn't help with that.
He could, however, possibly be flipped to a center-needy shopper like Dallas, which might have strong enough win-now intentions to sacrifice two of its top prospects.
Green and Hardy aren't guaranteed future stars or anything, but the former looks like a useful two-way wing and the latter can really fill it up.
Holmes, included to make the money work, can handle second-team minutes at the center spot.
Utah Jazz: John Collins
The Contract: Three years, $78.5 million (player option in 2025-26)
Collins has had seasons in which he's worth this salary, but he hasn't produced one in a while. Since averaging 21.6 points and 10.5 rebounds in 2019-20, he's seen his numbers tumble to the point he managed only 13.1 and 6.5, respectively, last season.
The 25-year-old is also a tricky fit on defense, since he isn't a shot-blocker or nimble enough to handle perimeter switches.
The Trade: Collins and a 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected, via LAL) to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma
While Utah just acquired Collins this offseason, it paid pennies to get him (Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick). Taking a no-cost flier on a player hardly indicates you view him as a building block, so his time in Salt Lake City could be shorter than expected, especially if this roster exceeds expectations again next season.
If the Jazz feel they can become a pesky playoff opponent, it might make sense to flip one of their many future firsts with Collins for a big upgrade in Kuzma.
They were, perhaps, similarly regarded in the past, but while Collins is trending down, Kuzma's stock is rising. The 28-year-old just posted personal bests of 21.2 points and 3.7 assists, and his defense has never been better.
Washington Wizards: Jordan Poole
The Contract: Four years, $128 million
Poole is an ignitable scorer and capable creator, but he lacks consistency in all facets. His lowlight reels of bad decisions, lousy defense and erratic shooting are as unsettling as his highlight reels of slippery handles and off-the-bounce scoring are exhilarating.
The Golden State Warriors gave the 24-year-old this contract in October and salary-dumped him in July.
The Trade: Poole to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Brandon Boston Jr., a 2029 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick
Because Washington has finally embraced an overdue rebuild, Poole's pricey pact isn't particularly damaging to the budget. The Wizards don't need to unload it just to get it off the books.
However, if they could find someone who sees Poole as more than a negative asset, Washington should be interested in clearing the ledger.
The Clippers, whose interest in James Harden shows a desire for more creation, aren't giving up much here, but it could still be enough for the Wizards.
Boston is only 21 years old, so his NBA story is still being written. The future seconds are way off into the future and coming from a franchise that could see substantial changes over the next 12 months.
Morris and Covington are strictly salary-fillers, but there might be enough minutes available in Washington for one of them to impress a contender and coax it into giving up a second.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.