Seahawks QB Geno Smith Changed Diet to Become a Pescatarian, Plans to Run More in NFL

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Geno Smith's secret to continuing his newfound NFL success: becoming a pescatarian.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealed to Peter King of NBC Sports that he's adopted a pescatarian lifestyle.

"I haven't had chicken or beef in four or five months now," Smith said. "I've been eating really healthy, really clean."

Pescatarians eat largely vegetarian diets, with fish and seafood mixed in. They do not eat chicken or beef.

Smith is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign that saw him throw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year and made his first Pro Bowl while the quarterback he replaced, Russell Wilson, struggled mightily in his first year with the Denver Broncos.

After tying career high with 366 rushing yards, Smith said he also plans to incorporate his legs more this season.

"I still feel like I don't really do enough of the stuff on the move," Smith said. "Being able to create off-schedule. And then being able to attack a little more in the red zone."

The Seahawks were a surprise playoff team last season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. With Smith returning and recommitting himself to improving his body, we'll have to see what he can do when there are actual expectations.

Seattle fortified its offense this offseason in the draft, taking receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round and running back Zach Charbonnet in the second. Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract to remain in Seattle this offseason as well.