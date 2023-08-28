WWE Rumors on Shane McMahon; Updates on Mercedes Moné Injury and Dudley Boyz Reunion

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Ideanomics

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Shane McMahon Not Returning Anytime Soon

The last Shane McMahon return did not go as planned. When he made a surprise return at WrestleMania 39 to confront The Miz, McMahon suffered a torn quad and needed Snoop Dogg to help save the segment.

Snoop filled in admirably and dropped a People's Elbow on The Miz in one of the event's most viral moments, but it was a disappointing moment for McMahon, who was making his first WWE appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Do not expect a return from that injury anytime soon.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported McMahon is unlikely to return until at least after the close of Endeavor's purchase of WWE. Endeavor revealed last month that it plans to take control of WWE by mid-to-late September, combining the company with UFC to form TKO Holdings.

It's unclear why McMahon's return would be tied to Endeavor, but a torn quad is typically an injury that takes several months to heal regardless. It would be a surprise to see him any time before next year's Royal Rumble.

That said, it would be an even bigger surprise if we never saw Shane-O-Mac in a ring again. There's almost no way he'll want to finish out his in-ring career with what happened at WrestleMania.

Mercedes Moné Not Yet Cleared for In-Ring

While there were no big surprises or debuts at AEW's All In pay-per-view, there was one notable name in the crowd who made headlines.

Mercedes Moné, known as Sasha Banks in WWE, was shown in the crowd and was prominently featured on the screen several times. There has been no confirmation about Moné working with AEW, and Tony Khan was adamant that the seven-time world champion is not cleared for action during his media scrum.

"I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, including the AEW Women's World Championship [match], but she's not cleared [to wrestle] since her injuries," Khan told reporters. "I just thought it would be good to have her to take in the show. [There's] definitely a lot of potential things [that] could happen there, and I know that New Japan Pro-Wrestling's had great experiences working with her."

Moné suffered a severe ankle injury in May when she faced off with Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence. No timetable has been given for her return, and she reportedly signed a deal with New Japan for more dates before the injury.

The strong working relationship between AEW and New Japan would mean there's unlikely to be a problem if Moné worked for both companies. However, until we see her name with an All Elite graphic, it's worth waiting to see whether anything happens.

Team 3D to Reunite for Impact Taping

Impact is pulling out all the stops for its 1,000th episode, and that includes reuniting one of the greatest teams in wrestling history.

The company announced Bully Ray and D-Von will team up for the Sept. 9 episode of Impact against yet-to-be-named opponents.

The Dudleys have not tagged together since a House of Glory event in 2016. D-Von retired following that match to serve as a backstage producer for WWE. In January, D-Von departed WWE but was yet to make his in-ring return.

Bully Ray has been semi-active in recent years but has been a regular in the ring since returning to Impact last July. He's wrestled 14 matches for Impact alone this year.

Team 3D won the TNA tag team championships twice during their run with the company. They were inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame in 2014.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.