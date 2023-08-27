Angels' Chase Silseth Released from Hospital After Suffering Head Injury vs. Mets

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth has been released from the hospital Sunday after leaving Saturday's start with a head injury, according to Reuters (h/t ESPN.com).

Silseth was struck in the side of the head by an errant throw from teammate Trey Cabbage. Cabbage was attempting to throw out New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor at third base after he received a throw from Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, but the ball connected with Silseth instead and sent him to the ground for several minutes.

He is reportedly dealing with swelling and headaches as a result of the injury but was with the team for their game against the Mets at Citi Field on Sunday. Manager Phil Nevin said that the prognosis looks positive but that the Angels are proceeding with caution.

"I think we avoided something serious, but with head injuries you always want to be cautious," Nevin said, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register.

Silseth is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 2023. The Angels currently sit in fourth place in the AL West at 63-68.