AEW Needs to Sign Will Ospreay and Biggest Takeaways from AEW All In 2023 Results

AEW

Saturday night in front of 80,000 screaming fans, AEW made its pay-per-view debut in London, England with the first-ever All In event under the AEW banner.

The first All In took place in 2018 and is seen by many as the first unofficial AEW event because it led to the formation of the company the following year.

When Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor, he gained the rights to the original All In tape as well as the name of the show, so he decided to turn it into one of the biggest events in pro wrestling history.

Putting the show at Wembley Stadium seemed like a risk at first, especially for a company that had never had a big presence in Europe, but ticket sales exceeded everyone's expectations.

The show was packed from top to bottom with big names competing in a variety of matches. With the show airing on Bleacher Report in the United States and FITE internationally, this might go down as the most-watched AEW event in addition to having the biggest attendance.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from Sunday's All In PPV.