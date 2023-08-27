AEW Needs to Sign Will Ospreay and Biggest Takeaways from AEW All In 2023 ResultsAugust 27, 2023
AEW Needs to Sign Will Ospreay and Biggest Takeaways from AEW All In 2023 Results
Saturday night in front of 80,000 screaming fans, AEW made its pay-per-view debut in London, England with the first-ever All In event under the AEW banner.
The first All In took place in 2018 and is seen by many as the first unofficial AEW event because it led to the formation of the company the following year.
When Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor, he gained the rights to the original All In tape as well as the name of the show, so he decided to turn it into one of the biggest events in pro wrestling history.
Putting the show at Wembley Stadium seemed like a risk at first, especially for a company that had never had a big presence in Europe, but ticket sales exceeded everyone's expectations.
The show was packed from top to bottom with big names competing in a variety of matches. With the show airing on Bleacher Report in the United States and FITE internationally, this might go down as the most-watched AEW event in addition to having the biggest attendance.
Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from Sunday's All In PPV.
All In Results
- MJF and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open to win the ROH tag titles.
- Hook defeated Jack Perry to win the FTW Championship.
- CM Punk defeated Samoa Joe.
- Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold defeated The Golden Elite.
- FTR defeated The Young Bucks.
- Eddie Kingston's team defeated Blackpool Combat Club's team in Stadium Stampede.
- Saraya defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Britt Baker to win the Women's Championship.
- Darby Allin and Sting defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin match.
- Will Ospreay defeated Chris Jericho.
- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated House of Black to win the Trios Championships.
- MJF defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World title.
Here is a quick rundown of what happened at All In:
AEW Has a Problem Booking Women
AEW All In was easily the biggest event in the history of the company, so you would think management would want to feature as many stars as possible.
For some reason, this show only included one women's match out of the 11 announced bouts. That has not only been a pattern with AEW, but it has become a noticeable problem.
It's almost as if someone in AEW is allergic to booking a second women's match. It just never happens. Dynamite, Rampage, Collision. It doesn't matter. If we get any women's action at all, it's one bout at the most.
Ring of Honor has been doing a better job with its women's division during Athena's run as champion, often booking three or more matches for the women on every show.
This show didn't feature Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue or any of the other stars who have made names for themselves other than Saraya, Storm, Baker and Shida in the Fatal 4-Way.
AEW needs to do better by its women and it needs to happen soon. Saraya winning the title in front of her fellow Brits was a great moment for her career, but let's see if AEW can capitalize on it.
Did You Know the Zero Hour Was Actually Two Hours?
The AEW pre-show known as Zero Hour has been a tradition with its PPVs since the start, but for this show, the company decided to add a second hour that aired exclusively on Youtube prior to the start of the main Zero Hour with the two announced matches.
None of the pre-PPV advertising indicated that there would be a second hour. Granted, nothing important happened, but it still seemed shortsighted to not advertise this kind of thing to make sure as many people as possible were watching.
The confrontation between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs may not have been a big deal, but it was probably something a lot of fans would have liked to see and probably missed if they didn't see on social media that the show had started an hour earlier than planned.
All in Should Be Held Internationally Every Year
By selling over 80,000 tickets for this event, AEW All In became one of the biggest shows in the history of pro wrestling before it even started. If this is proof of one thing, it's that the international market for pro wrestling is still very strong.
Since the beginning, All Elite Wrestling has been a company that values the concept of tradition. It often pays homage to WCW and other promotions of the past, regularly brings in legends for matches and segments, and often creates its own yearly traditions along the way.
For example, holding All Out in the Chicago area has been a hallmark of the event other than during the pandemic. Using All In as the yearly show that goes abroad would be a wise way to get fans in other countries to stay invested in the product.
If you know you are going to be able to see a certain brand live, it gives you a lot more incentive to stay up to date with the weekly shows and other PPVs.
As the show was going off the air, Excalibur confirmed that All In would return to Wembley next year, so it looks like this tradition may already be starting.
AEW Needs to Back a Brinks Truck Up to Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay's Houses
Ibushi has a working relationship with AEW, but he has not signed a long-term contract as of yet. This is something that needs to be a priority for Tony Khan.
Ibushi is not only a popular international star who can attract more fans, but he has a large following in the United States, too.
Many American fans were first exposed to Ibushi through the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. He immediately impressed everyone and made a lot of people follow his career back in Japan.
Not only would he be able to have a run with Kenny Omega with their Golden Lovers tag team, but he would be able to pursue singles titles like the International or World Championship.
Ibushi would be a great signing for AEW, but it all depends on what he wants to do. He might be content taking single bookings and working at his own rate at this stage in his career.
The trios match with The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold was a highlight from All In, and Ibushi was definitely one of the main reasons why.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
GOAT vs. BILLY GOAT!<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllIn</a> LIVE on PPV right now!<br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://t.co/mUn4tim61a">https://t.co/mUn4tim61a</a><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg">https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllIn</a><a href="https://twitter.com/IAmJericho?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamJericho</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WillOspreay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WillOspreay</a> <a href="https://t.co/O2PUJUaUhX">pic.twitter.com/O2PUJUaUhX</a>
When it comes to Ospreay, his value is obvious. He is one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling and would be a great addition to any roster.
He has made mention of his contract with AEW expiring soon, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was fielding offers from AEW and WWE in the near future.
His match with Jericho was good, but there are so many great opponents waiting for him in either promotion.
Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli Are Destined to Fight Forever
When the Stadium Stampede match got going, Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli got the action started by sprinting at each other down the aisle and colliding.
These two have made their hatred for each other known since The Swiss Superman first arrived in AEW, and it has continued over into Ring of Honor during Castagnoli's run as the world champion.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Eddie is back!<br><br>With a chair!<br><br>Covered in barbwire!<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllIn</a> LIVE on PPV right now!<br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://t.co/mUn4tim61a">https://t.co/mUn4tim61a</a><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg">https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StadiumStampede?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StadiumStampede</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EddieKingston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EddieKingston</a> <a href="https://t.co/r3l2Xz5Q8k">pic.twitter.com/r3l2Xz5Q8k</a>
Their feud felt like a big focal point of this match. They immediately singled each other out and fought into the crowd while most of the competitors stayed near the ring.
If Khan is smart, he is going to want to capitalize on their feud by having The Mad King challenge and defeat Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.
Not only would this be a massive feel-good moment for ROH, but it would give Kingston his first major singles title since he joined AEW. After being such a great asset to the company, he deserves his time in the spotlight.
Bray Wyatt's impact is felt across the industry
The wrestling world lost another member of the family this week when Bray Wyatt suddenly passed away. Ever since it was announced, the tributes from his peers have been pouring in.
During All In, several wrestlers paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds in different ways. His moves were peppered into matches, FTR wore armbands with Wyatt, Jay Briscoe and Brodie Lee's names on them, and The House of Black brought lanterns with them to the ring for their entrance.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> World Trios Champions <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HouseOfBlack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HouseOfBlack</a> have made their presence known at Wembley Stadium<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllIn</a> LIVE on PPV now!<br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://t.co/mUn4tim61a">https://t.co/mUn4tim61a</a><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg">https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg</a><a href="https://twitter.com/malakaiblxck?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malakaiblxck</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/SNM_Buddy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@snm_buddy</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Brodyxking?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brodyxking</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJuliaHart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJuliaHart</a> <a href="https://t.co/e9BWiMXbZd">pic.twitter.com/e9BWiMXbZd</a>
It's always hard to put into words what a person means not only to the industry but to their fans and the people who knew them. Trying to sum up what Windham Rotunda meant to everyone feels like an impossible task, but people who knew him better than any of us have been doing a great job honoring his memory.
He may have never wrestled a match in an AEW ring, but to see so many people in that company pay tribute to him was a beautiful sight.
Follow the buzzards.
AEW Used Title Changes to Make This Show Feel Big
PPVs need big moments in order to be memorable, and title changes are always a good way to make sure a show is remembered.
All In featured the ROH Tag Team Championships, Women's World Championship and the AEW Trios Championships all changed hands on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in front of 81,035 fans, as reported by Nigel McGuinness during the show.
Each bout had its moments and will stand out to fans for different reasons, but the most feel-good win had to have been The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass defeating House of Black for the trios titles.
Seeing Gunn hold another championship after he teased retiring was a satisfying moment to cap off that part of the story. Now, they have to worry about holding onto those belts.
Saraya winning the women's title in England felt like a given heading into the show, and MJF and Cole defeating Aussie Open helped push their story forward when the main event rolled around.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
The Dynamite Diamond Ring has helped MJF in the past. Can he do it again tonight?!<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllIn</a> LIVE on PPV right now!<br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://t.co/mUn4tim61a">https://t.co/mUn4tim61a</a><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg">https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWWorldChampionshipMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch</a><a href="https://twitter.com/AdamColePro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamColePro</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/The_MJF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@The_MJF</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z1HpIkme0r">pic.twitter.com/Z1HpIkme0r</a>
When it comes to the world title bout, Cole and MJF went into the fight still hoping to make it to the end with their friendship alive and well. At one point, the champ had a chance to deliver a piledriver on the announce table and hesitated, which gave Cole the chance to do it to him instead.
As the match progressed, it seemed like Cole was willing to do all of the things MJF wouldn't do to his friend. When he was ready to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF turned around to see Roderick Strong kick him below the belt.
Cole took advantage of the opportunity and hit his finisher, but an injured ref was slow to make the count and he failed to get the pin. However, Cole refused to use the AEW title as a weapon, so Roddy walked out on him. He turned around to be rolled into a cradle by MJF for the pin and the win.
Cole cried in the corner and MJF tried to comfort him by getting the crowd to cheer for him. When Cole threw the ROH tag titles away, MJF lost it and gave him the world title to use on him. Cole threw the belt down and refused to do it despite Roddy coming back to encourage it. The newly crowned ROH tag champs hugged it out to end All In with their friendship still intact.
All In had some ups and downs, but it delivered some highly enjoyable moments and left the crowd with a happy ending as confetti rained down from the sky.