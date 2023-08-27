Aaron Rodgers Reflects on 'Special' Jets Debut: 'I Had Some Butterflies for Sure'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers might be entering his 19th season in the NFL, but the New York Jets quarterback acknowledged he "had some butterflies for sure" prior to suiting up for the team for the first time.

"I think that's always normal," he said after the Jets' 32-24 win over the New York Giants. "The first time I strap it on, that's normal, whether it's year one playing the San Diego Chargers or year 19 playing preseason No. 4, there's always some butterflies. But I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment, just to have that kind of support."

Rodgers handled New York's first two offensive drives and finished 5-of-8 for 47 yards and one touchdown. His 14-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson was all fans needed to see to feel justified with their massive expectations for the franchise in 2023.

Wilson was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. His first Pro Bowl nod could beckon this season.

Carrying the good vibes into the regular season won't be easy given how tricky New York's start is. The team opens with the Buffalo Bills at home before playing the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 7 bye.

People should know pretty early on whether the Jets are a genuine title contender.