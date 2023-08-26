Orioles Closer Félix Bautista Heading to IL With UCL Injury, Severity Unknown

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles will be without their star closer for the foreseeable future.

Melanie Newman of MASN reported that Félix Bautista had suffered an injury to his Ulnar Collateral Ligament and was being placed on the injured list.

Bautista is currently listed as "day-to-day" per the team's official report, but general manager Mike Elias was not sure about Bautista's chances to return this season.

Bautista has been lights out in the Baltimore bullpen this season, sporting an 8-2 record with a 1.48 ERA and has made 33 saves.

Bautista exited last night's game against the Colorado Rockies after recording the first two outs in the ninth inning. It appears that either Yennier Cano, who was also an All-Star this season, will step into the closer role while Bautista is sidelined.

Still, missing Bautista down the stretch could be critical for an Orioles team that is a true contender. He has a 46.4% strikeout rate and is averaging 99.6 MPH on his fastball, with many creeping above triple-digits.

The Orioles currently lead the AL East with an 80-48 record and look like a contender to nab a first-round bye in the playoffs. The biggest threat may come from the Tampa Bay Rays who are 78-52 and just three-games back of the division crown. Having a bullpen ace like Bautista going into the final month of the season would be huge for clinching the division and also could help the team silence opposing bats in the postseason.

While the severity of the injury is not yet known, a UCL injury can lead to significant missed time. Tearing the ligament results in Tommy John surgery, which has sidelined players like Walker Buehler and Jacob DeGrom this season and will sideline likely-AL MVP Shohei Ohtani after the season.