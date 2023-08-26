49ers' Brock Purdy 'Excited' and 'Happy' for Trey Lance After Cowboys Trade

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pleased to see now-former teammate Trey Lance gain a little more clarity about his career following months of uncertainty.

The Niners are trading Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, resolving one of the team's biggest offseason questions.

Purdy, whose unexpected rise helped make Lance surplus to requirements, told reporters he's "forever grateful for Trey."

"Obviously, in terms of the situation, like happy for him that he's able to go into a good situation and we all feel like it's a good fit," Purdy said. "But at the end of the day, I can't say how thankful I am to have played and been a teammate with Trey."

The 49ers starting QB added he's "excited to see what he does with his opportunity and his career in the NFL."

It remains to be seen whether this move actually kick-starts Lance's career, though.

Dak Prescott is the unquestioned QB1 in Dallas, and Cooper Rush may also have the edge on Lance in the event an injury forces Prescott out of action. Rush was serviceable enough as the spot starter in 2022, throwing for 956 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions across five appearances.

One can understand the trade from the Cowboys' perspective. The cost was relatively low, and it may not be too early to start putting together succession plans for Prescott, who's due to hit free agency in 2025.

But it's tough to see how Lance has an immediate path with Dallas to the playing time he desperately needs to further his on-field development.