The Latest 2023 MLB Playoff Race Predictions With 5 Weeks to Go

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

NLCS: No. 1 Atlanta Braves over No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers

It's not the World Series, but it's going to feel like it for this best-of-seven series between the co-favorites to win the World Series.

Both teams have tremendous raw power and star power on offense, with any one of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr. or Matt Olson liable to turn this series into his own personal playground.

But it's the middle of the respective rotations where the Dodgers probably come up a bit short.

Julio Urías has been drastically better over the past month and a half and should pair well with Clayton Kershaw atop the Dodgers rotation. But can Lance Lynn really be trusted? Or Bobby Miller? Against maybe Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder? Sure feels like an edge for the team that will already have home-field advantage.

ALCS: No. 6 Seattle Mariners over No. 5 Texas Rangers

As is true of the projected Atlanta-Philadelphia NLDS, these division rivals have seven head-to-head meetings left. In this case, Seattle and Texas square off seven times in the final 10 days of the regular season. As such, I reserve the right to completely change my mind on this pick if the Rangers are clearly the superior team during that stretch.

Based on what we've seen from each of these teams over the past few weeks, though, it's hard to justify going with Texas. Seattle's bats have been sensational as of late, and the arms have been potent all season long.

It is fair to point out and be concerned that the Mariners are relying on four starting pitchers 26 years old or younger while the Rangers' rotation is loaded with experience. That reasonably could be a deal-breaker in this series. But give me Seattle finally reaching a World Series in its 47th season.

World Series: Atlanta Braves over Seattle Mariners

For fans of a certain age who grew up watching Atlanta on TBS when they weren't too busy trying to emulate Ken Griffey Jr.'s swing in the backyard, this would be quite the nostalgic matchup.

But it would also be an incredible showcase of baseball's future, with Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder going up against Julio Rodríguez, followed by George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller trying to deal with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II.

The pick almost has to be Atlanta, though. Not saying Seattle can't pull it off, but the Braves have too much quality hitting to be silenced. Over the past month, they have scored 10 runs more often than they have been held below four runs. Even red-hot Seattle can't come close to making that claim.