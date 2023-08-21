Each Projected MLB Playoff Team's Nightmare October Matchup

0 of 12

A little over six weeks from now, we will have the 12-team bracket for Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason.

But what is the nightmare matchup that every projected playoff team is hoping to avoid?

"Projected" is the name of the game. Using postseason odds from ESPN, Baseball Reference and FanGraphs the consensus projected field as of Sunday morning is (in descending order of cumulative odds) the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League, and the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants in the National League.

It's a razor thin margin between the Blue Jays and the Mariners for that last AL spot, and the Marlins, Diamondbacks and Reds are all very much still in the mix in the loaded NL wild-card race. But those are the 12 teams we considered.

And of those dozen teams, who least wants to face whom in October?

This season's head-to-head records, postseason head-to-head records, batter vs. team, pitcher vs. team, batter vs. pitcher and other matchup-based observations all factored in to the cosmic gumbo that spit out a singular nightmare nemesis for each team.

And before you fret about needing to read about the Braves, Dodgers and Rangers over and over again, no team appears as a nightmare matchup more than twice.

Moreover, we are only looking to identify nightmare matchups between teams in the same league. We'll save the World Series theoreticals for another day.

Teams are presented in alphabetical order by city.