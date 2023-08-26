Malik Willis Draws Mixed Reviews From Fans in Titans' Preseason Finale vs. Patriots

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Malik Willis has had a lot of time to show exactly the player he is this preseason.

The second-year quarterback played his second consecutive full game for the Tennessee Titans and led the team to a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots Friday night in the last preseason game of the season.

Willis' highlights were excellent, as he was 15-20 for 211 yards and two touchdowns and a 102.3 passer rating. He also had 17 yards on eight carries in the rushing game, with three coming on kneel downs at the end of the game.

The lowlights shone as well, as he threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

The up-and-down nature of his performance caused some fans to question his chances at being a successful signal-caller at the NFL level.

Other fans praised Willis' performance and even suggested that he could take over as the Titans starting quarterback this season.

However, the most prevalent thought on social media was simply that Willis showcased a mixed bag and that his future is hard to project.

With the preseason now over, Willis will likely return to the bench for the time being and have an opportunity to develop under veteran starter Ryan Tannehill. While the quarterback room is more crowded this season with 2023 second-round pick Will Levis in the fold, Willis' performance this preseason certainly has him on track to get a chance sometime down the line.