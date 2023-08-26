X

    Malik Willis Draws Mixed Reviews From Fans in Titans' Preseason Finale vs. Patriots

    Jack MurrayAugust 26, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by the New England Patriots during the preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
    Silas Walker/Getty Images

    Malik Willis has had a lot of time to show exactly the player he is this preseason.

    The second-year quarterback played his second consecutive full game for the Tennessee Titans and led the team to a 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots Friday night in the last preseason game of the season.

    Willis' highlights were excellent, as he was 15-20 for 211 yards and two touchdowns and a 102.3 passer rating. He also had 17 yards on eight carries in the rushing game, with three coming on kneel downs at the end of the game.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Malik Willis with the TD to Julius Chestnut 💰<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a>)<a href="https://t.co/isTRyHTKaw">pic.twitter.com/isTRyHTKaw</a>

    drew & dave @walkitoffradio

    We wanted to see Malik Willis throw, right? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TitanUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TitanUp</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/BQletffd3Q">pic.twitter.com/BQletffd3Q</a>

    The lowlights shone as well, as he threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

    NFL @NFL

    Joe Giles-Harris gets the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> 2nd INT of the game. 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsTEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsTEN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/g7G52C48rP">pic.twitter.com/g7G52C48rP</a>

    The up-and-down nature of his performance caused some fans to question his chances at being a successful signal-caller at the NFL level.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Malik Willis has been okay in this one. But that was rough. Giles-Harris playing a hook zone in cover-three and Willis threw it right to him.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Malik Willis …. yikes

    Jake @JakeAndHoops

    Malik Willis is the master of making the easy plays look so difficult. Such a silly interception after a phenomenal 2nd quarter.

    TopJimmy @jp23mc

    Julius Chestnut is good enough to make Malik Willis look OK. <br><br>Malik Willis is not. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Brett DeLawyer A Deñial Correlatioñ (Proud 5.8%er) @_birdsofwar

    Malik Willis is terrible.

    Bryan Jones @bryanjj0nes

    It's those passes right there that has us scratching our heads on Malik Willis.<br><br>He does so much good but that can't happen.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Johnny RN Coffee @MrCoffee_6

    Malik Willis is absolutely awful

    Other fans praised Willis' performance and even suggested that he could take over as the Titans starting quarterback this season.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    It is seemingly impossible for the first defender in the backfield to sack Malik Willis.

    DD @DestinationDevy

    Malik Willis looking MUCH more comfortable at QB this preseason. <br><br>Good ball to Julius Chestnut for the TD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/LQcPBiGpSS">pic.twitter.com/LQcPBiGpSS</a>

    Dylan Holt @DylanHolt_

    I know it's just preseason, but Malik Willis has improved so much since last season. <br><br>I really think he still has a future in this league.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://t.co/IHc4pjvHK3">pic.twitter.com/IHc4pjvHK3</a>

    Skiz @iSkizm

    Malik Willis looks good so far

    |GC| @_GC24

    Tannehill's days are numbered. Malik Willis has look excellent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    skiiiiiiiii @Edudley_3

    malik willis need to be the qb1 for the titans

    Jay Harris @_RalphLaurenJay

    malik willis really got superstar quality

    Wes on Broadway @TitansStats

    Now this is the Malik Willis we've been looking for!<br><br>Hell of a throw<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://t.co/YqcGTtqwcM">pic.twitter.com/YqcGTtqwcM</a>

    Will Doughty @nashwill23

    Malik Willis did some work in the off season <br>I could see this being his team going forward. <br>I like what I'm seeing here. <br>We need somebody that's not afraid when all hell breaks loose. <br><br>I wanna see him with the first team offense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TitanUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TitanUp</a>

    @OC615

    Malik Willis is Balling!!!👀⚔️💯

    Jamal @FinessedBuckets

    Malik Willis arm is crazy. I'm telling you I'd put money on him becoming a good QB before Trey Lance

    Restinpeacesweetchloe @Goldenmom4729

    Malik Willis looks pretty good tonight.

    However, the most prevalent thought on social media was simply that Willis showcased a mixed bag and that his future is hard to project.

    rain ⚔️ TITAN TF UP @rainIoss

    the Malik Willis experience summarized in one image <a href="https://t.co/yFc2u88pAb">pic.twitter.com/yFc2u88pAb</a>

    Mike Herndon @MikeHerndonNFL

    The Malik Willis Rollercoaster rolls on… <a href="https://t.co/vN9MNS3pf6">https://t.co/vN9MNS3pf6</a>

    Justin Graver @titansfilmroom

    The Malik Willis experience is truly a roller coaster of highs and lows <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsNE</a>

    Two Tone Fanatics @twotonefanatics

    If you take out the mind boggling INTs, Malik Willis has been mostly accurate, has good command of the offense, and has been pretty decisive. The problem is you can't take the INTs away.

    Jeremy, Two-Tone Black & Blue @peeps_champ

    How I feel watching Malik Willis. <a href="https://t.co/oPD0yxyogr">pic.twitter.com/oPD0yxyogr</a>

    Bryan Jones @bryanjj0nes

    Malik Willis is such a mixed bag right now.<br><br>He shows so much poise, extends plays, makes some great passes on the run.<br><br>At times, he looks perfect.<br><br>Then he throws in those head scratching interceptions.<br><br>If he could just put it all together man…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    With the preseason now over, Willis will likely return to the bench for the time being and have an opportunity to develop under veteran starter Ryan Tannehill. While the quarterback room is more crowded this season with 2023 second-round pick Will Levis in the fold, Willis' performance this preseason certainly has him on track to get a chance sometime down the line.