Lionel Messi a Doubt to Make MLS Debut for Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino Says

After playing eight matches in 33 days for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi might not be available to make his MLS debut Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said the team would evaluate Messi's status following Friday's training, per ESPN's Ross Devonport.

"It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point," Martino said.

Messi has played six straight full games for Inter Miami, including 120 minutes Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The former Barcelona superstar has yet to rest since joining Inter Miami.

Following the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, this weekend's contest against the Red Bulls marks Inter Miami's first MLS game in more than a month.

