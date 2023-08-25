X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER RUMORS

    Lionel Messi a Doubt to Make MLS Debut for Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino Says

    Julia StumbaughAugust 25, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 23: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) in action during the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 2023. Inter Miami CF went on to beat FC Cincinnati on penalties at the TQL Stadium on August 23rd, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio USA. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
    Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

    After playing eight matches in 33 days for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi might not be available to make his MLS debut Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.

    Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said the team would evaluate Messi's status following Friday's training, per ESPN's Ross Devonport.

    "It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point," Martino said.

    Messi has played six straight full games for Inter Miami, including 120 minutes Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The former Barcelona superstar has yet to rest since joining Inter Miami.

    Following the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, this weekend's contest against the Red Bulls marks Inter Miami's first MLS game in more than a month.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Lionel Messi a Doubt to Make MLS Debut for Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon