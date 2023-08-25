    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Aug. 25

    Erik BeastonAugust 25, 2023

    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Aug. 25

    0 of 1

      A universe of fireflies paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt Friday night.
      A universe of fireflies paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt Friday night.Credit: WWE.com

      The professional wrestling world was stunned Thursday with news of the passing of Windham Rotunda, known better to fans as Bray Wyatt, at the age of 36.

      Friday night, WWE paid tribute to its former champion and his many unforgettable moments.

      Find out how with this recap of the August 25 Fox presentation.

    Match Card

    1 of 1

      Advertised in advance of Friday's show were:

      • Non-Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller
      • WWE Women's Championship Match: Zelina Vega vs. Iyo Sky (c)
    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Aug. 25
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X