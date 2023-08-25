The Rock, John Cena, Wrestling World React to WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Death at 36

Photo credit: WWE.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena were among the many pro wrestling superstars and luminaries to remember and honor Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, following his death Thursday at the age of 36.

WWE head of creative Triple H announced the news of Wyatt's death Thursday, leading to an outpouring of love and support from others in the sports entertainment industry:

Perhaps the most notable name to contribute was The Rock, who is not only one of the top legends in WWE history, but one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood.

The Rock provided some heartfelt words regarding Wyatt on X, formerly known as Twitter, in addition to another pro wrestling legend in Terry Funk, who died Wednesday at the age of 79:

The Rock had a memorable encounter with Wyatt and The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when they interrupted his promo.

Johnson and Wyatt had an entertaining promo battle of their own, and The Rock proceeded to beat Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

Fittingly, Cena was also involved in that segment, as he helped The Rock fight off the Wyatts. That marked one of the many times Cena and Wyatt worked together on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wyatt was one of Cena's greatest on-screen rivals. Cena recognized that fact in his post, noting that Bray "brought the best" out of him:

Cena defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 in what was the biggest match of Wyatt's career to that point, as he had debuted on the main roster less than one year earlier.

More recently, Cena and Wyatt met in one of the most unique contests in WrestleMania history, facing off in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Both Cena and Wyatt showed off their acting chops and delivered a never-before-seen performance, and it was Wyatt who ended up in the win column.

In addition to The Rock, Cena and Triple H, several other current and former WWE Superstars made their feelings known regarding Wyatt over the past two days as well, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Saraya, Alexa Bliss, The Miz and Matt Hardy:

Wyatt will go down as not only one of the most creative minds in WWE history, but in the entire existence of the pro wrestling business.

Then one-time WWE champion and two-time universal champion left an indelible mark on the industry and clearly meant so much to so many involved.