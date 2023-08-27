Acclaimed, Billy Gunn Beat House of Black to Win AEW Trios Titles at All In 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn beat House of Black at All In on Sunday to win the AEW World Trios Championships.

Max Caster got the pin for his team after a flurry of finishes that saw Gunn hit Brody King with the Fameasser, Bowens connect with the Arrival followed by the Mic Drop from Caster.

Julia Hart made her presence felt in the match. She stopped Gunn from attempting a tope to the outside, which led to Billy giving her the DX crotch chop and the Acclaimed getting in a Scissors Me Timbers.

After their win, the Acclaimed gave the assembled crowd in Wembley Stadium the "biggest scissor party on earth" to celebrate.

Sunday's bout was a rematch from a July episode of Collision when House of Black defeated The Acclaimed and Gunn to retain their titles.

After that bout, Gunn left his boots in the middle of the ring, which is typically symbolic of a wrestler retiring.

In the weeks that followed, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens carried Gunn's boots around and did all they could to convince him to return and continue his in-ring career at 59 years of age.

On the final episode of Dynamite before All In, The Acclaimed called out House of Black, and just when they were about to get attacked by Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, Gunn ran down to make the save.

Gunn announced that rather than going into All In with his "Daddy Ass" persona, it would mark the return of "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn.

The veteran said he would go to battle "one more time" in front of over 80,000 fans, suggesting that it would perhaps be his final match in the event of a loss.

That put a lot of pressure on himself and The Acclaimed, as House of Black had been a dominant force in the trios division, holding the championships since March.

House of Black had the longest trios title reign in AEW history to their credit at over 170 days entering All In, as they ran through many of the best three-man units the company has to offer.

The Acclaimed and Gunn finally found a way to take down the dangerous trio of Black, King and Matthews, however, and seemingly extended Gunn's in-ring career in the process.

