    Stephen Strasburg's Career Celebrated by MLB Fans After Nationals Star's Retirement

    Julia StumbaughAugust 24, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 09: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch in the fourth inning during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Pitcher Stephen Strasburg is planning to retire after 13 seasons with the Washington Nationals, per the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga.

    Strasburg, who last pitched in June 2022, has spent most of the last three seasons sidelined by injury.

    The news of his impeding retirement earned heartfelt reactions from baseball fans who had hoped for three years that Strasburg would eventually be healthy enough to return to the form that made him the MVP of the 2019 World Series.

    Evan Johnson @thevoiceofevan

    I don't think it's a stretch to say Stephen Strasburg had the most anticipated big league debut in Nationals history. He helped put DC on the map, stayed through the whole competitive window, brought a title home and got named World Series MVP. Thanks for everything Stras <a href="https://t.co/31cbIN39vi">pic.twitter.com/31cbIN39vi</a>

    Addison @YankeeWRLD

    So glad Stephen Strasburg got his ring before his arm gave out man<br><br>One of the most dominant pitchers in baseball anytime he stepped on the mound <a href="https://t.co/1X5ySTLQLu">pic.twitter.com/1X5ySTLQLu</a>

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    It's funny. I'm a Mets fan, but I still remember Stephen Strasburg's 1st MLB start like it was yesterday. <br><br>You have to realize, at the time, Strasburg was one of the first true Internet Sensations in sports - his strikeout reels in college were INSANE. <br><br>They looked like they… <a href="https://t.co/f7DU74gYij">pic.twitter.com/f7DU74gYij</a>

    Ryan Clary @Ryanclary11

    Stephen Strasburg represented hope for the Washington Nationals in which was a time with not a lot of hope. He was someone we could hang our hats on being a difference maker. What a run he had from 2010-2019 and ended with a ring &amp; World Series MVP. Legendary career w/ the Nats.

    Washington DC Sports News @DCSportsNews365

    Congrats on an incredible career Stephen Strasburg! Stephen was drafted to bring a championship back to the Nation's Capital and he did just THAT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeriesMVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeriesMVP</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVYK94R74Y">pic.twitter.com/KVYK94R74Y</a>

    Strasburg, the first pick of the 2009 MLB draft, made his first Nationals appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 8, 2010. The debut was so highly-anticipated it became dubbed by local sports media as "Strasmas."

    The San Diego State product lived up to the hype by throwing 65 strikes on 94 pitches. He fanned 14 Pirates batters, coming one short of the most strikeouts ever recorded by a pitcher in his MLB debut.

    Jack Delperdang @jack_delperdang

    With the news that Stephen Strasburg is retiring let's never forget his first MLB start against the Pirates <br><br>7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 14 strikeouts on 94 pitches <a href="https://t.co/41ARmyxsjU">pic.twitter.com/41ARmyxsjU</a>

    Blake Finney @FinneyBlake

    Stephen Strasburg will always be remembered fondly in DC. First overall pick, that electric debut, incredible postseason performances, and of course, World Series MVP. The injuries he's had and continues to have suck so much.<br><br>Have a happy and healthy retirement, king 🫡🫡 <a href="https://t.co/SBWCsqaXx0">pic.twitter.com/SBWCsqaXx0</a>

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    Stephen Strasburg is probably the most important National in history. <br><br>His debut in 2010 was the first 'huge' night in franchise history. He was the best pitcher in their 2019 WS run. So good and an underrated career because people talk about his injuries before his excellence. <a href="https://t.co/WDCFYlbnZg">https://t.co/WDCFYlbnZg</a>

    Shaun Salehi @ShaunSalehi

    Stephen Strasburg will always be a Nationals legend and his performance during the 2019 World Series run will go down as one of the best in postseason history.<br><br>5-0<br>1.98 ERA<br>0.94 WHIP<br>47/4 K/BB Ratio <a href="https://t.co/qVj6QrT63P">pic.twitter.com/qVj6QrT63P</a>

    james wood enthusiast @HalfStreetHeart

    Stephen Strasburg's debut felt like the Grand Opening of a new era of DC baseball. That night anything felt possible. Then 8 years later the previously impossible happened. Strasburg retires a World Series MVP and franchise legend.

    David Webber @davidpwebber21

    strasburg's debut is arguably the most memorable single game i've ever watched across all DC sports in my life. there were far more important moments but nothing came close to what that game represented to the identity of a franchise and how it played out <a href="https://t.co/gxXf7Ch49L">https://t.co/gxXf7Ch49L</a>

    eugenefreedman.bsky.social @EugeneFreedman

    I attended Strasburg's debut against the Pirates. He was incredible. The park was electric. It felt like a playoff game. <br><br>It was 13 years ago, but way too short a career for someone so talented.<br><br>Another player for the what if he had never been hurt list. <a href="https://t.co/2qZWDQF30l">https://t.co/2qZWDQF30l</a>

    Nine years later, Strasburg played a key role in bringing home the first title in Nationals franchise history. He became the first pitcher to be named MVP of the World Series since 2014 after hurling 8.1 successful innings in a must-win Game 6 against the Houston Astros.

    Matt Rumbaugh @rumbaugm

    I'm afraid the narrative around Strasburg will be "what could have been?" but I really hope it isn't. Game 6 should mean he never has to buy a drink in DC ever. What an epic outing that was. Love and peace to you, Mr. Strasburg.

    Brandon J. @BeeSupreme_

    Stephen Strasburg's Game 6 pitching performance in the 2019 World Series was one of the best pitching performances I ever seen.

    Collin Brennan @producerCollin

    Will never forget going to his debut. <br><br>Will never forget his World Series performance in game 6 against the Astros. <br><br>You can say "what could have been" for Strasburg's career… <br><br>But he turned the franchise around and delivered a title to DC and for that I'm forever grateful. <a href="https://t.co/NtYH8VXimN">https://t.co/NtYH8VXimN</a>

    Strasburg's severe arm issues derailed his career following the World Series victory, but several fans pointed out that his stats prior to his injuries were worthy of a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

    Chase Hughes @chasedcsports

    An unfortunate end to a great career. Strasburg is a certified legend in D.C. who leaves behind indelible memories for Nats fans; from his electric debut to his historic postseason run in 2019. If it weren't for injuries, he may have been a Hall of Famer. <a href="https://t.co/7BP6MIVdlO">https://t.co/7BP6MIVdlO</a>

    Matt Weyrich @ByMattWeyrich

    Lowest postseason ERA in MLB history (min. 50 IP):<br><br>1. Mariano Rivera* (0.70)<br>2. Sandy Koufax* (0.95)<br>3. Christy Mathewson* (0.97)<br>4. Eddie Plank* (1.32)<br>5. Stephen Strasburg (1.46)<br><br>*Hall of Famer

    Damon @BL0WJAYSwRISP

    Stephen Strasburg career postseason numbers:<br><br>55.1 IP<br>8 BB<br>71 K's<br>1.46 ERA<br>0.94 WHIP<br>World Series MVP<br><br>A transcedent pitching superstar who was on a sure fire HOF trajectory. One of the best arms of an entire generation. A phenomenon on the mound. Now he gets to enjoy life.

    Strasburg will finish his career with three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting (2014, 2017 and 2019) and the most strikeouts (1,723) in Nationals franchise history.

    The Nationals are tentatively expected to make an official announcement regarding Strasburg's retirement prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers September 9 at Nationals Park, according to Dougherty and Svrluga.