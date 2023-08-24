Stephen Strasburg's Career Celebrated by MLB Fans After Nationals Star's Retirement

Stephen Strasburg's Career Celebrated by MLB Fans After Nationals Star's RetirementAugust 24, 2023
Pitcher Stephen Strasburg is planning to retire after 13 seasons with the Washington Nationals, per the Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga.
Strasburg, who last pitched in June 2022, has spent most of the last three seasons sidelined by injury.
The news of his impeding retirement earned heartfelt reactions from baseball fans who had hoped for three years that Strasburg would eventually be healthy enough to return to the form that made him the MVP of the 2019 World Series.
Evan Johnson @thevoiceofevan
I don't think it's a stretch to say Stephen Strasburg had the most anticipated big league debut in Nationals history. He helped put DC on the map, stayed through the whole competitive window, brought a title home and got named World Series MVP. Thanks for everything Stras <a href="https://t.co/31cbIN39vi">pic.twitter.com/31cbIN39vi</a>
John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7
It's funny. I'm a Mets fan, but I still remember Stephen Strasburg's 1st MLB start like it was yesterday. <br><br>You have to realize, at the time, Strasburg was one of the first true Internet Sensations in sports - his strikeout reels in college were INSANE. <br><br>They looked like they… <a href="https://t.co/f7DU74gYij">pic.twitter.com/f7DU74gYij</a>
Ryan Clary @Ryanclary11
Stephen Strasburg represented hope for the Washington Nationals in which was a time with not a lot of hope. He was someone we could hang our hats on being a difference maker. What a run he had from 2010-2019 and ended with a ring & World Series MVP. Legendary career w/ the Nats.
Washington DC Sports News @DCSportsNews365
Congrats on an incredible career Stephen Strasburg! Stephen was drafted to bring a championship back to the Nation's Capital and he did just THAT! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeriesMVP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeriesMVP</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVYK94R74Y">pic.twitter.com/KVYK94R74Y</a>
Strasburg, the first pick of the 2009 MLB draft, made his first Nationals appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 8, 2010. The debut was so highly-anticipated it became dubbed by local sports media as "Strasmas."
The San Diego State product lived up to the hype by throwing 65 strikes on 94 pitches. He fanned 14 Pirates batters, coming one short of the most strikeouts ever recorded by a pitcher in his MLB debut.
Blake Finney @FinneyBlake
Stephen Strasburg will always be remembered fondly in DC. First overall pick, that electric debut, incredible postseason performances, and of course, World Series MVP. The injuries he's had and continues to have suck so much.<br><br>Have a happy and healthy retirement, king 🫡🫡 <a href="https://t.co/SBWCsqaXx0">pic.twitter.com/SBWCsqaXx0</a>
Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen
Stephen Strasburg is probably the most important National in history. <br><br>His debut in 2010 was the first 'huge' night in franchise history. He was the best pitcher in their 2019 WS run. So good and an underrated career because people talk about his injuries before his excellence. <a href="https://t.co/WDCFYlbnZg">https://t.co/WDCFYlbnZg</a>
Shaun Salehi @ShaunSalehi
Stephen Strasburg will always be a Nationals legend and his performance during the 2019 World Series run will go down as one of the best in postseason history.<br><br>5-0<br>1.98 ERA<br>0.94 WHIP<br>47/4 K/BB Ratio <a href="https://t.co/qVj6QrT63P">pic.twitter.com/qVj6QrT63P</a>
David Webber @davidpwebber21
strasburg's debut is arguably the most memorable single game i've ever watched across all DC sports in my life. there were far more important moments but nothing came close to what that game represented to the identity of a franchise and how it played out <a href="https://t.co/gxXf7Ch49L">https://t.co/gxXf7Ch49L</a>
eugenefreedman.bsky.social @EugeneFreedman
I attended Strasburg's debut against the Pirates. He was incredible. The park was electric. It felt like a playoff game. <br><br>It was 13 years ago, but way too short a career for someone so talented.<br><br>Another player for the what if he had never been hurt list. <a href="https://t.co/2qZWDQF30l">https://t.co/2qZWDQF30l</a>
Nine years later, Strasburg played a key role in bringing home the first title in Nationals franchise history. He became the first pitcher to be named MVP of the World Series since 2014 after hurling 8.1 successful innings in a must-win Game 6 against the Houston Astros.
Collin Brennan @producerCollin
Will never forget going to his debut. <br><br>Will never forget his World Series performance in game 6 against the Astros. <br><br>You can say "what could have been" for Strasburg's career… <br><br>But he turned the franchise around and delivered a title to DC and for that I'm forever grateful. <a href="https://t.co/NtYH8VXimN">https://t.co/NtYH8VXimN</a>
Strasburg's severe arm issues derailed his career following the World Series victory, but several fans pointed out that his stats prior to his injuries were worthy of a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Chase Hughes @chasedcsports
An unfortunate end to a great career. Strasburg is a certified legend in D.C. who leaves behind indelible memories for Nats fans; from his electric debut to his historic postseason run in 2019. If it weren't for injuries, he may have been a Hall of Famer. <a href="https://t.co/7BP6MIVdlO">https://t.co/7BP6MIVdlO</a>
Damon @BL0WJAYSwRISP
Stephen Strasburg career postseason numbers:<br><br>55.1 IP<br>8 BB<br>71 K's<br>1.46 ERA<br>0.94 WHIP<br>World Series MVP<br><br>A transcedent pitching superstar who was on a sure fire HOF trajectory. One of the best arms of an entire generation. A phenomenon on the mound. Now he gets to enjoy life.
Strasburg will finish his career with three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting (2014, 2017 and 2019) and the most strikeouts (1,723) in Nationals franchise history.
The Nationals are tentatively expected to make an official announcement regarding Strasburg's retirement prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers September 9 at Nationals Park, according to Dougherty and Svrluga.