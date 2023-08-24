Patrick Beverley: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Can't Win NBA Title Together

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are considered to be among the most talented duos in the NBA, but veteran point guard Patrick Beverley isn't convinced they're a championship-winning combination.

When asked if he thinks the two will ever win a title together, Beverley responded, "No. Too much of the same player, they don't complement each other enough."

The Celtics selected Brown and Tatum with the third overall picks in back-to-back drafts in 2016 and 2017. It didn't take long for them to establish themselves as a potent tandem, as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in their first year together.

Boston has made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons with four trips to the conference finals and one to the NBA Finals in 2022, where the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

While the Celtics have yet to break through and win their first NBA championship since 2008, it's clear that they still believe in their star wing duo. Brown was signed to a five-year, $303.7 million supermax extension last month, setting the record for the richest deal in NBA history. The extension surpassed the $276 million extension signed by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who is a two-time MVP and led his team to its first championship in franchise history this past season.

Boston made a major addition to its roster this summer by acquiring veteran power forward Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade. While the Celtics lost 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal, Porziņģis is expected to combine with Brown and Tatum to form a stout Big 3.

Despite Beverley's lack of belief in Boston, the team's new trio makes it the favorite to represent the East in the 2024 NBA Finals.