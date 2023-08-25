SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2023 Season

3 of 9

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How will Georgia look with a new quarterback?

For the first time in two seasons, the Bulldogs won't have Stetson Bennett under center at quarterback. Instead, that job will go to Carson Beck, who was named the Dawgs' starter last Saturday.

Beck, a former 4-star quarterback prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, was part of the Dawgs' 2020 recruiting class. Over the last three seasons, he's completed 36 passes for 486 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games. He won the job over redshirt freshman Gunnar Stockton and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff.

Georgia's new quarterback will have plenty of talent around him. We mentioned tight end Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the receiving corps. But the Dawgs also return three starters along the offensive line, and running backs Dajun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

The expectations are certainly high surrounding Beck, and there may be some nerves as he settles into the role. But Georgia's first two tune-up games vs. UT Martin and Ball State should give him some confidence by the time South Carolina comes to town on Sept. 16.

Can Alabama overcome severe roster and coaching turnover to rebuild?

Alabama is no stranger to having to rebuild year after year. Between the NFL draft prospects the Tide produces each season paired with coordinators getting hired elsewhere, it's become pretty common in Tuscaloosa.

But 2023's situation at Alabama feels a bit different than the usual turnover it experiences. Heading into this season, the Tide gets back just five starters each on offense and defense from last season, and are a whopping 122nd in ESPN S&P+'s returning production rankings. 122nd!

The Tide has to replace quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and return just two starters along the offensive line. On defense, all five of Bama's leading tacklers from last season—including star linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o—are gone. Safeties DeMarco Hellams, Jordan Battle and Brian Branch also have to be replaced.

Oh, and head coach Nick Saban has had to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason. OC Bill O'Brien is now with the New England Patriots, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding is at Ole Miss. Tommy Reese, hired from Notre Dame, will be the Tide's offensive coordinator this season, and longtime defensive coach Kevin Steele is the new DC.

It's a challenging situation for any team, even if you're Alabama. The good news? The Tide's schedule features its toughest games at home, including vs. Texas in Week 2 and Ole Miss on Sept. 23. The two teams that beat Alabama last season in Tennessee and LSU will have to travel to Tuscaloosa in 2023, as well.

If Alabama misses out on the SEC title and playoff for a second consecutive year, expect more "the Alabama dynasty is dead" offseason chatter to come.

Can LSU defend its SEC West title?

LSU was a pleasant surprise in the SEC last season, with the Tigers upsetting Alabama to win the division. If LSU wins the West for a second consecutive season, it'll mark the first time ever for the Tigers since the SEC split into divisions in 1992.

The biggest obstacle standing in LSU's way to repeat is the roadtrip to Alabama on Nov. 4. The last time the Tigers won here was in 2019, during LSU's dream undefeated national championship season with quarterback Joe Burrow. Before that, the last time LSU came out of Tuscaloosa with a win was in 2011, during the 9-6 "Game of the Century."

Aside from beating Alabama, the Tigers can't afford to lose on the road to Ole Miss on Sept. 30 or against Texas A&M at home on Nov. 25. Last season, a below-.500 Texas A&M team upset the Tigers 38-23, dashing any hopes of an LSU playoff bid.

Brian Kelly surprised a lot of folks in 2022 with how well LSU did. Can he do it yet again in 2023 with an even tougher schedule?