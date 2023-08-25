SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2023 Season

SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2023 SeasonAugust 25, 2023
The 2023 College Football season is finally upon us. And one of the top conferences in the nation, the SEC, has several talented teams to watch this season.
The reigning conference and national champion Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to win it all again. But the likes of LSU, Alabama and Tennessee are also expected to be competitors.
Alabama and Georgia will also both have new starters under center this season. Junior Carson Beck has been named the Dawgs' QB No. 1. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is still deciding who his new starter will be.
Without further ado, let's preview the SEC for the 2023 season, including biggest games, predictions, and much more.
Biggest Stars
Georgia WR Ladd McConkey, TE Brock Bowers, LB Smael Mondon
New Georgia QB Carson Beck will benefit from having talented receivers at his disposal in receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers. The two combined for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and were both in the Top-10 in receiving yards in the SEC.
The Bulldogs also return their leading tackler from 2022 in inside linebacker Smael Mondon. He had 76 stops with eight tackles for loss last season.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, LB Harold Perkins Jr.
A big reason LSU is primed for another big season in 2023? The return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. He led LSU in rushing and passing last season, finishing with 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions in the air. He added 885 and 11 scores on the ground.
As a true freshman last season, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was an absolute stud. He finished third on the team in tackles with 72 total, including a team-leading 7.5 sacks.
Alabama WRs Jermaine Burton, Ja'Corey Brooks
As the Tide enters a season filled with immense roster turnover, it'll help to get leading receivers Jermaine Burton and Ja'Corey Brooks back on offense. Burton had seven touchdowns in 2022, and averaged 16.9 yards per reception. Brooks finished with 674 yards receiving and eight scores, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins
The Ole Miss running back didn't exactly look like a true freshman last season. He finished seventh nationally (first in the SEC) in rushing yards, with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 120 yards per game. If head coach Lane Kiffin can get Judkins more involved in the passing game in 2023, the running back will be a nightmare for opposing defenses to reign in.
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, RB Raheim Sanders
The Razorbacks return just four total starters on offense from last season. Luckily two of those are Jefferson and Sanders. Jefferson combined for 3,276 total yards of offense last season, and had 33 total touchdowns with just five interceptions passing. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards, getting 1,443 with 10 scores.
Top Challengers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia is not only the favorite to win the SEC again in 2023, but to win the national title for a third consecutive season. The Dawgs get 13 total starters back from last season, and their schedule sets up quite nicely.
Georgia's out-of-conference opponents include UT Martin, Ball State, and Georgia Tech. It will also get South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss at home. The toughest game looks to be the roadtrip to Knoxville, Tennessee on Nov. 18. Don't be surprised if the Dawgs finish the regular season undefeated yet again in 2023.
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee had a remarkable 11-2 season last year, highlighted by defeating Alabama for the first time since 2007 and an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. It marked the first 11-win season since 2001, impressively in head coach Josh Heupel's third year. But the Vols lost several key members from that team this offseason, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Under center, it appears it's finally former Michigan transfer Joe Milton's time. He spent most of the last two years backing up Hooker, but played in Tennessee's final two games of last season after Hooker tore his ACL.
The former 4-star quarterback recruit will have to perform well to navigate his team through a tough schedule. It features games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and home games vs. South Carolina and Georgia. Getting leading rushers Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small back on offense can help take some of the pressure off Milton this season.
Alabama Crimson Tide
As long as Nick Saban is in Tuscaloosa, the Tide will be contenders within the SEC. But this season looks like it could be particularly challenging for the Tide, which returns just 10 total starters from last season.
One of the biggest roles to be replaced is under center, as quarterback Bryce Young is now with the Carolina Panthers. The job is still being decided between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. Alabama will benefit from a favorable home schedule this year, but we'll get to that a bit later.
LSU Tigers
Tigers head coach Brian Kelly led LSU to an SEC West title in just his first season in Baton Rouge. LSU returns 15 starters from that team, and look like contenders for the SEC and College Football Playoff in 2023.
LSU gets a pretty tricky schedule, however, ranking 13th in ESPN FPI's strength of schedule rankings. It features a huge Week 1 matchup against Florida State in Orlando, Florida, as well as road games against Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Alabama.
The Tigers' November slate looks particularly tough, featuring games at Alabama, vs. Florida and closing the season with Texas A&M at home. Even with a difficult schedule, LSU can't afford to lose much if it wants a shot at the playoff.
Biggest Storylines
How will Georgia look with a new quarterback?
For the first time in two seasons, the Bulldogs won't have Stetson Bennett under center at quarterback. Instead, that job will go to Carson Beck, who was named the Dawgs' starter last Saturday.
Beck, a former 4-star quarterback prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, was part of the Dawgs' 2020 recruiting class. Over the last three seasons, he's completed 36 passes for 486 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games. He won the job over redshirt freshman Gunnar Stockton and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff.
Georgia's new quarterback will have plenty of talent around him. We mentioned tight end Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the receiving corps. But the Dawgs also return three starters along the offensive line, and running backs Dajun Edwards and Kendall Milton.
The expectations are certainly high surrounding Beck, and there may be some nerves as he settles into the role. But Georgia's first two tune-up games vs. UT Martin and Ball State should give him some confidence by the time South Carolina comes to town on Sept. 16.
Can Alabama overcome severe roster and coaching turnover to rebuild?
Alabama is no stranger to having to rebuild year after year. Between the NFL draft prospects the Tide produces each season paired with coordinators getting hired elsewhere, it's become pretty common in Tuscaloosa.
But 2023's situation at Alabama feels a bit different than the usual turnover it experiences. Heading into this season, the Tide gets back just five starters each on offense and defense from last season, and are a whopping 122nd in ESPN S&P+'s returning production rankings. 122nd!
The Tide has to replace quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and return just two starters along the offensive line. On defense, all five of Bama's leading tacklers from last season—including star linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o—are gone. Safeties DeMarco Hellams, Jordan Battle and Brian Branch also have to be replaced.
Oh, and head coach Nick Saban has had to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason. OC Bill O'Brien is now with the New England Patriots, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding is at Ole Miss. Tommy Reese, hired from Notre Dame, will be the Tide's offensive coordinator this season, and longtime defensive coach Kevin Steele is the new DC.
It's a challenging situation for any team, even if you're Alabama. The good news? The Tide's schedule features its toughest games at home, including vs. Texas in Week 2 and Ole Miss on Sept. 23. The two teams that beat Alabama last season in Tennessee and LSU will have to travel to Tuscaloosa in 2023, as well.
If Alabama misses out on the SEC title and playoff for a second consecutive year, expect more "the Alabama dynasty is dead" offseason chatter to come.
Can LSU defend its SEC West title?
LSU was a pleasant surprise in the SEC last season, with the Tigers upsetting Alabama to win the division. If LSU wins the West for a second consecutive season, it'll mark the first time ever for the Tigers since the SEC split into divisions in 1992.
The biggest obstacle standing in LSU's way to repeat is the roadtrip to Alabama on Nov. 4. The last time the Tigers won here was in 2019, during LSU's dream undefeated national championship season with quarterback Joe Burrow. Before that, the last time LSU came out of Tuscaloosa with a win was in 2011, during the 9-6 "Game of the Century."
Aside from beating Alabama, the Tigers can't afford to lose on the road to Ole Miss on Sept. 30 or against Texas A&M at home on Nov. 25. Last season, a below-.500 Texas A&M team upset the Tigers 38-23, dashing any hopes of an LSU playoff bid.
Brian Kelly surprised a lot of folks in 2022 with how well LSU did. Can he do it yet again in 2023 with an even tougher schedule?
Best Offense: LSU Tigers
LSU returns eight starters on offense from last season, including star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Overall, the Tigers return 82 percent of their returning production from last season via S&P+, good for eighth nationally. Also back is Malik Nabers, who finished with 1,017 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Tight end Mason Taylor, who finished third on the team in receiving yards last season, is back, too.
Running backs Josh Williams and Noah Cain return, as do four starting offensive lineman. Brian Kelly also added Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs to his running backs corps this offseason. Diggs rushed for 822 yards and four touchdowns for the Irish last season.
As Daniels enters his second year running LSU's offense, he should look even more comfortable than last year. The one thing that could use improvement is taking sacks, as Daniels took 38 last season. Getting his four offensive lineman back from 2022 should help with that.
Best Defense: Georgia Bulldogs
Last season, Georgia gave up just 14.3 points per game and 296.7 yards per game. The Dawgs get seven starters back from that unit, including all three of their leading tacklers in linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and free safety Malaki Starks.
Safety Javon Bullard, who had 46 total stops last season, also returns. Bullard was named the defensive MVP in both the Peach Bowl semifinal and national title game against TCU. He finished with three tackles and a sack against the Buckeyes, and had two picks against the Horned Frogs.
Along the defensive line, the unit will be led by edge rusher Mykel Williams and tackle Zion Logue. The two combined for 44 total tackles and 35 quarterback hurries last season. Georgia's secondary loses Christopher Smith and cornerbacks Kelee Ringo, but expect Bullard and Kamari Lassiter to fill-in just fine.
Best Games on Tap
LSU vs. Florida State, Sept. 3 (Orlando)
LSU might be looking for revenge in this one. The Tigers played FSU last year in New Orleans, and had a chance to kick an extra-point to send it into overtime. Instead, the extra point was blocked, giving the Noles a 24-23 victory.
The Tigers will be without a key playmaker on defense for this one, however. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that starting defensive tackle Maason Smith will be suspended for the game for receiving an impermissible benefit. How that kind of suspension can still exist within the current NIL era of college sports? Who knows!
Texas at Alabama, Sept. 9
Alabama played Texas in Austin last season, and needed a last-second field goal to win 20-19. If Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hadn't left the game due to injury late in the first quarter, Texas would have probably upset the Tide.
But this time around, the Longhorns have to travel to Tuscaloosa. Alabama hasn't lost to an out-of-conference opponent at home since 2007 to Louisiana-Monroe, during Nick Saban's first season at Alabama. This one should be a great game, and it should show us just how good both Texas and Alabama will be in 2023.
Alabama at Texas A&M, Oct. 7
The last two games between these two have been pretty darn close. In 2021, the last time Alabama traveled to College Station, the Aggies upset Alabama 41-38. Last season, the Tide won 24-20 at home, playing without Bryce Young.
The Aggies are expected to be much improved from their 5-7 finish last season. They return 10 starters on both offense and defense, including quarterback Conner Weigman.
Alabama vs. LSU, Nov. 4
Last year's game between these two was an absolute stunner. The Tigers took a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left off a Jayden Daniels touchdown pass to Mason Smith. The Tide responded with a 46-yard field goal to tie things up and force overtime.
In OT, the Tide struck first with a touchdown. LSU countered with a touchdown of its own on the Tigers' ensuing possession. Instead of kicking the field goal to tie it up and force a second overtime, Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead. The gamble paid off, as Daniels hit Taylor on the conversion to pull off the upset. This year's game between these two in Tuscaloosa sure should be fun.
Georgia at Tennessee, Nov. 18
This looks like the one game on Georgia's schedule that the Dawgs have the potential to lose—or at least be tested in. Last season, Georgia won 27-13 in Athens. This time Georgia travels to Knoxville, where Tennessee didn't lose a single game last season. Even if Georgia loses to the Vols, the Bulldogs will likely still make it to the SEC Championship game, but it will be a challenge playing this Tennessee team on the road.
Coaches on the Hot Seat
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
While it isn't necessarily fully hot at this point, let's just say the Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz's seat is getting warmer. Mizzou went 5-5 during his first season in Columbia in 2020. Since then, he's had back-to-back 6-7 years, capped off with bowl losses in the Armed Forces and Gasparilla Bowls.
In early November of last season, Drinkwitz received a contract extension from Mizzou that extended his initial contract that extends him through 2027. Although the extension is a bit surprising given where Mizzou has finished the last two seasons, the Tigers obviously see something in him.
While yes, a coach that recently got a contract extension may not seem that much in trouble. But if Missouri finishes worse than 6-7 in 2023, that won't exactly give Tiger fans much confidence in their head coach. With a schedule that features the likes of road games vs Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas and home ones against LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, it might be easier said than done to finish above-.500.
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Yes, even a head coach that signed a 10-year, $94 million contract can be on the hot seat. Last season, the Aggies went 5-7, and missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2008. TAMU also had six straight losses for the first time since 1972.
But there is some optimism heading into 2023 for the Aggies. They return 10 total starters on both offense and defense from last season, and Fisher has added Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator. The toughest games on TAMU's schedule look to be Alabama at home on Oct. 7, at Tennessee on Oct. 14, at Ole Miss on Nov. 4 and finishing the regular season off at LSU on Nov. 25.
A great way for Fisher to get away from the criticism he faced last season? Upsetting Alabama would certainly help.
Projected Standings
SEC East
Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC)
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 in SEC)
South Carolina (7-5, 5-3 in SEC)
Kentucky (8-4, 4-4 in SEC)
Florida (5-7, 4-4 in SEC)
Missouri (4-8, 1-7 in SEC)
Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8 in SEC)
SEC West
LSU (12-0, 8-0 in SEC)
Alabama (11-1, 7-1 in SEC)
Texas A&M (9-3, 5-3 in SEC)
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 in SEC)
Arkansas (7-5, 3-5 in SEC)
Auburn (6-6, 2-6 in SEC)
Mississippi State (4-8, 0-8 in SEC)—The Bulldogs have a brutal schedule!
Projected SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU
As hard as it was for me to pick, I think an experienced LSU team can edge out a rebuilding Bama, even if that game is in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Georgia shouldn't have any problems winning the SEC East once more.
Hopefully the rematch of last year's 50-30 Georgia win in the SEC title game is a bit more competitive this time around. Georgia absolutely dominated LSU throughout this game last season, leading 35-10 at halftime.
Although LSU scored 21 points in the second half to make it a bit more exciting, Georgia added two scores to keep the Tigers at-bay. If these two teams meet in Atlanta come December, I think this is a much different game than last year.
LSU will undoubtedly be the most talented and complete team Georgia will face all season. I think the Tigers can keep this one close throughout, with Georgia needing either a late-game scoring drive or defensive stop to put this one away.
Even still, a one-loss LSU team is certainly still very much in the mix for the playoff.
SEC projected champion: Georgia