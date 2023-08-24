Video: Lakers' Kobe Bryant Statue Will Be Unveiled Feb. 8, Vanessa Bryant Says

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 8, 2024, Vanessa Bryant announced in a video posted by the team Thursday.

"As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker," Vanessa Bryant said. "Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as 'The House That Kobe Built,' we are going to unveil a statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever."

The Lakers chose next February for the unveiling as a nod to the numbers worn by Bryant (8, 24) and his daughter, Gianna (2), who were among the nine people who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Bryant will be the sixth player to receive a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena, joining Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West. Legendary announcer Chick Hearn also has a statue.

"Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements."

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, earning 18 All-Star selections and winning five championships. He was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Lakers will host the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Feb. 8. Further details regarding the ceremony will be announced at a later date.