Big 12 Football: Preview and Predictions for 2023 Season

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Are you ready for the greatest outlier year in Big 12 history?

The undeniable truth—no matter how much anyone might be "over it" at this point—is losing Oklahoma and Texas stings the league. The SEC-bound programs are the largest revenue-drivers in the conference.

On the other hand, the Big 12 has many, many reasons to celebrate in 2023. Not only are four new programs joining the league this year, but four others are on the way. The conference has a stable outlook thanks to an innovate commissioner and an improved television deal.

Besides, the power of the league shifted last season anyway.

Kansas State hoisted the Big 12 championship trophy and then TCU advanced to the national title game. Sure, that didn't go well, but no previous Big 12 school had made it that far in the College Football Playoff era.

Before the new-look conference has a newer look in 2024, though, those big-name departures are hoping for one final Big 12 crown.