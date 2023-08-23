X

    Clippers to Donate All Proceeds from Hawaii Preseason Game to Maui Wildfire Relief

    August 23, 2023

    Fire damage is seen from US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 21, 2023. The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders, survivors, and local officials following deadly wildfires in Maui. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers will donate all proceeds from their Oct. 8 preseason game against the Utah Jazz to relief efforts in Maui, the team announced Wednesday.

    The Clippers are set to hold their training camp in Hawaii and will play their preseason opener against Utah at Honolulu's SimpliFi Arena. The franchise was previously among 11 Los Angeles-based teams to donate $450,000 to the Red Cross for relief across Maui, which has been ravaged by wildfires.

    More than 1,000 people remain missing in Lahaina amid the wildfires, which have led to over 100 confirmed deaths and at least $4 billion in damages. It is one of the deadliest wildfires in recorded United States history.

    The Clippers will be holding their fourth training camp since 2017 in Honolulu in October.

    President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Hawaii on Monday. During the trip, President Biden pledged federal aid to Maui "for as long as it takes."

