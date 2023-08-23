Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Anthony Edwards' Talent: Hard to 'Not See Dwyane Wade'

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been the breakout star of Team USA after the exhibition portion of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and he received some lofty praise from Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Spoelstra was asked if any particular player reminded him of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, and the Team USA. assistant coach quickly named Edwards.

"We know who that is. It's hard to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade," Spoelstra said. "And I'm not a guy for comparisons, I'm not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes, that reminds me of No. 3."

Edwards dropped 34 points in Team USA's exhibition finale victory over Germany on Sunday to complete a 5-0 run before the tournament officially gets underway on Friday. The 22-year-old's stellar play on both ends of the floor prompted Team USA head coach Steve Kerr to call him "unquestionably the guy."

Edwards finished the exhibition run with a team-high 19.2 points per game on 51-percent shooting from the field. He has not been shielded from the pressure of leading the team or being compared to a Hall of Famer.

"I have told Anthony that," Spoelstra said of his Wade comparison. "I feel like I'm going back in time, it's making me younger again, I'm really enjoying it."

Edwards and Team USA will play their opening game of the FIBA World Cup on Saturday against New Zealand.