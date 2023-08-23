AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Ahead of their main event for the AEW World Championship Saturday at All In from Wembley Stadium in London, MJF and Adam Cole imparted their final sentiments in interviews with Renee Paquette.



The latest development between champion and challenger, and best friends, headlined an episode that also included trios action featuring The Elite, a contract signing involving Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay, and a face-to-face between AEW World Tag Team champions FTR and The Young Bucks.



What else went down, how did it affect the final build to the historic All In, and how did each segment grade out?



Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the special Fyter Fest broadcast.

