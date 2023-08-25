Every NFL Team's Most Important Remaining Position BattleAugust 25, 2023
Every NFL Team's Most Important Remaining Position Battle
With preseason action nearing a close and the August 29 cutdown date looming, hundreds of athletes will be in search of employment in just a few days.
But there's still time to make one last impression.
Over the coming days, players will earn more snaps and solidify roles.
With kickoff to the 2023 season in the immediate foreground, the following is a peek into each franchise's most important position battle to iron out as the summer comes to a close.
Stats up to date entering Thursday's preseason games.
Arizona Cardinals: Wide Receiver
With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expected to remain on the shelf for most, if not all, of the upcoming season, the onus on the bodies on the perimeter to create separation for either Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune will remain of the utmost importance.
Marquise Brown remains the face of the unit after the team parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins, but the names behind him in Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, third-round selection Michael Wilson and veteran journeyman Zach Pascal won't scare an opposing secondary. With Brown matched up with the opposing team's top corner each week, targets and production will remain up for grabs for the long list of aforementioned pass-catchers when Arizona aligns in their base 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs).
Injuries have plagued Moore throughout his young career, but when healthy, he's a special talent with the ball in his hands. He was last year's leader among all Arizona wideouts in YAC per reception (7.4), per Pro Football Focus. Dortch was arguably the most consistent threat in the desert in what was a forgettable season offensively. The former UDFA out of Wake Forest finished in the top three in receptions (52), yards (461) and touchdowns (2), and was one of just four wide receivers in all of football (with 64 or more targets) that failed to register a dropped pass. A versatile weapon with special teams pop as well, he provides a nice blend of versatility to newly minted offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's aerial attack.
The questions arise lower down the depth chart centered around the big-bodied target in Wilson, Pascal and Andre Baccellia. Wilson (6'3") was a late riser in the draft process whose dominance at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine skyrocketed him up draft boards. Arizona will be Pascal's third team in three years, Baccellia caught seven passes in eight games last fall.
Somebody beyond Brown will have to take on a larger role moving forward.
Atlanta Falcons: Strong Safety
With Jessie Bates' addition at the free safety spot, the battle between former second-round pick Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins has been spotlighted all summer in Atlanta.
"Richie [Grant] has made a pretty big impact here and he'll continue to get better," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said via the team's website.
A physical, downhill defender who isn't afraid to stick his face in the mud in the run game and can flip his hips and carry a tight end up the seam, Grant seesawed between a starting and rotational role in his first two seasons with Atlanta.
He played with the instinctive Hawkins in 2022 (two interceptions in each of the last two seasons), and both become staples within the Falcons secondary. But with a new season comes new faces, and Bates' arrival has changed roles for both. There's a lone spot to fill, and while teams continue to live in subpackages with an increased number defensive backs becoming key rotational pieces to counter pass-happy offenses, only one will align in Bates' peripheral when Atlanta hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.
Baltimore Ravens: Cornerback
As rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has flashed in his first offseason, focus late in training camp has shifted to the opposite side of the football.
Following successful foot surgery for cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the cornerback room in Baltimore has left head coach John Harbaugh searching for answers. With his all-everything perimeter stalwart expected to miss the start of the season, a timeline that Harbaugh listed as "well defined," per the Ravens' official website, starting roles have shifted to the likes of Rock Ya-Sin, nickel corner Arthur Maulet and newly signed Ronald Darby, a soon to be 30-year-old corner who appeared in just five games last season before tearing his ACL.
Coming off a season in which Baltimore finished 26th in passing yards allowed per game (232.2), Baltimore's youngest secondary defenders will get tested early and often, especially with three division games in the first five weeks. Rookie Kyu Kelly and second-year man Jalyn Armour-Davis could hold substantial roles in outplaying the veterans in their position group for snaps before Humphrey is cleared for contact.
Buffalo Bills: Middle Linebacker
"It's gonna get chippy, it's gonna get competitive." — Tyrel Dodson
Words that describe not only the competitiveness and heat of training camp, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, but a de facto statement to live by for many of the Buffalo Bills' linebackers and their approach to filling the shoes of the departed Tremaine Edmunds, who was a fixture within the nucleus of Buffalo's defense for the last handful of seasons. A long list of suitors have thrown their name into the fire to ultimately earn the starting nod from head coach Sean McDermott.
Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector enter the final week of the preseason in a close race. The winner will align next to Matt Milano in a 4-2-5 base defensive structure, and the linebackers will roam in between the hashes.
From San Francisco and the dynamic core of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, to the all-too-familiar for Bills fans Kansas City Chiefs linebacking tandem of Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr., the best units in the game start at the lungs of a defense, and identifying who ultimately earns the opening day role will paint a picture to just how dominant the Bills could be as they eye their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.
Carolina Panthers: Right Guard
The best way to showcase a quarterback is to keep him off his back. No matter the talent, or the age, it's a tale as old as time. For first overall pick Bryce Young, he will rely on the offensive linemen to get off to a good start.
With Austin Corbett slowly working his way back from a torn ACL in the season finale, the battle at right guard—and the right to protect Young—has headlined Panthers camp. Six linemen in two preseason games have earned snaps on the right side, headlined by rookies Chandler Zavala and Nash Jensen. The former, an early Day 3 pick this spring from NC State, has been excellent by most standards, having not allowed a pressure in 21 pass-pro opportunities so far in Carolina's exhibition slate, via Pro Football Focus. A small sample size, sure, but a clean slate with the starting unit is all you can ask from a first-year player with options scarce.
For Jensen, his success has immediately transferred from a dominant career at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. The 2022 first-team All-American allowed just two sacks combined, per PFF, over his last pair of seasons in Fargo (530 snaps in pass pro), and, like Zavala, hasn't allowed more than a hand to get within feet of Young, Matt Corral or Jake Luton during game action.
The job looks to be Corbett's when he returns to full strength, but with competition comes rapid improvement, and finding a serviceable stopgap within the guts of the front five remains paramount with Young at the beginning of his NFL development process.
Chicago Bears: Cornerback
For first-year players across football, the old sit-and-study grace period simply doesn't exist in today's game. In Chicago, a league-worst 27.2 points per game allowed sits fresh in the mind of head coach Matt Eberflus. A way to improve? Adding fresh legs on the back end.
While former second-rounder Kyler Gordon will make his money at the nickel spot, the spotlight has shifted to rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith to start opposite of Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson looks to have the cleanest path of the two with a single preseason showcase left. An athletic defender who can succeed in both man/zone coverage and isn't afraid to mix it up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage, he also amassed three interceptions his final two seasons at Miami—a skill that should translate immediately into a youth-infused, playmaking secondary that ranked in the top half of football in INTs last fall (14).
For Smith, one of the class' most athletically gifted perimeter defenders, he's battled through injury in spurts during camp but has taken advantage of snaps when granted the opportunity. He's a potential steal for general manager Ryan Poles after being plucked off the board in the fifth round.
You can never have enough athletes who understand how to cover, and the battle between Smith and Stevenson is coming down to the wire.
Cincinnati Bengals: Backup Quarterback
For many teams, finding an answer under center has been an unsolvable equation for years. But for Cincinnati, it's about keeping its sparkling, high-powered vehicle—if you will—out of the shop. With Joe Burrow, a calf injury has raised concerns about his overall health heading into his fourth NFL season. And while all reports have pointed toward a simplified rehab process where the former top overall pick has looked "as good as he's ever looked," according to head coach Zac Taylor, not having your superstar signal-caller in pads for the majority of training camp is never a positive.
Leaving their quarterback battered and bruised has been a recurring theme for the Bengals. They have allowed 147 sacks the last three seasons, second only to the Chicago Bears, and while Burrow has masked inefficiencies up front with his uncanny ability to deliver accurately to all depths no matter the amount of chaos around him, a backup remains just one snap away.
"I think anything's feasible," Taylor said (via The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.) in response to adding another body in the battle to backup Burrow.
"But at the same time, there are a lot of nuances to our offense when you're asking that guy to learn that quickly and be able to operate it in a game. It's a challenge in any system."
Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning are Cincinnati's current backups. A free agent in the form of Carson Wentz or Nick Foles looks unlikely this late into camp, but a solidified insurance plan is needed no matter how much confidence there may be in Burrow's ability to navigate his way through injury.
Cleveland Browns: Safety
A secondary headlined by a talented cornerback room that finished top five in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 (196.2), the safety spot has enjoyed a bit of influx in Cleveland this offseason. While general manager Andrew Berry snatched Juan Thornhill from the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, gone are the likes of John Johnson, Ronnie Harrison and Bubba Bolden. The likes of Grant Delpit, free-agent add Rodney McLeod and undrafted rookies Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister are under contract, however.
Hickman, the standout of the group and an athlete that made his mark at nearby Ohio State, has been nothing short of sensational. With three interceptions in three preseason games, he deserves a spot on the final 53.
While Delpit has battled injury during the early stages of his career, the former second-round pick out of LSU is the veteran of the bunch with three seasons under his belt. McLeod, a longtime Philadelphia Eagle, isn't getting any younger at the ripe age of 33 and is expected to serve as nothing more than a rotational piece on long down-and-distances.
With Thornhill slated to start, identifying the piece to jigsaw it all together adjacent the two-time Super Bowl champ will be paramount in identifying the Browns' performance ceiling.
Dallas Cowboys: Backup Running Back
The show goes on without Ezekiel Elliott in the building. And no, a move for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor isn't expected, and frankly shouldn't be with a group of Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn.
There isn't an Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett or a Don Perkins type in the backfield, but Dallas has pieces to work with. But who spells Pollard?
Dowdle could be the front-runner with a team-leading 14 attempts in two exhibition contests, but the presence of Vaughn has taken over camp headlines due to his lightning-in-a-bottle capabilities despite his stature at 5'5". 64 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts has raised eyebrows, but his 5.5 yards per carry could be what stands out most. While Vaughn dominated the collegiate scene at Kansas State and has never been one to shy away from contact or avoid running in-between the tackles, some are questioning whether he can contribute at his size. Naysayers continue to be quieted every time he suits up.
Davis is a physical back at 200-plus pounds, but pigeonholing him into a goal-line role would be doing a disservice to his skill set when attacking the alley. 38 carries for 161 yards in his first taste of regular-season action last fall should only boost his standing with Dallas brass during final cuts.
Denver Broncos: 3rd Running Back
Identifying impactful depth at running back will be a question mark for many teams. The Denver Broncos are no different.
Javonte Williams and offseason addition Samaje Perine are locked as the top two backs, but there's one spot to fill between rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Tony Jones Jr. Each touts a unique skill set to provide to the Denver backfield, but special teams versatility could ultimately separate who stays and who goes.
For an offense that finished in the bottom half of the league in total yards on the ground (1,935) and fifth-worst in touchdowns via the run (11), a change-of-pace talent who can wear multiple hats both as a rotational piece and potential field-flipper on special teams could, and should, hold value in the eyes of head coach Sean Payton.
McLaughlin has led the group thus far in the preseason, totaling 11 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and has accrued snaps on KOR (kickoff return) averaging 22.0 yards per touch, as well. Badie and Jones Jr. sit on the outside looking in with 12 total carries between the two. However, Jones' 8.8 YPC should earn him a larger opportunity moving into Denver's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit Lions: Linebacker
Successful defenses start at the core. For Lions GM Brad Holmes, the latter of his two first-round selections in linebacker Jack Campbell echoed that sentiment.
After hitting a home run in 2022 in the form of Malcolm Rodriguez, adding a cerebral, physical, athletic body in Campbell will only make life tougher for head coach Dan Campbell when deciding who to start. It's not about roster spots with this group. It's about snap volume, and while Rodriguez earned the starting nod alongside Derrick Barnes the last time we saw Detroit in action, the more snaps Campbell gets, the more he impresses.
With 57 total defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, he leads all Lions second-level defenders through two weeks. He also leads the team in tackles with eight, further raising eyebrows as a potential three-down stalwart for what should be a much-improved Lions unit this season. Although the former Iowa Hawkeye doesn't have the typical movement skills of the modern NFL linebacker with the explosiveness to run sideline to sideline or carry a running back 20 yards downfield, there's something to be said for tone-setters who shut down the run and play with great instincts against the pass.
Green Bay Packers: Tight End
Two rookies in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are battling for a majority of the target share at the position. With Tyler Davis out for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the tandem of flex weapons have seen expectations reach new heights.
An offense now led by Jordan Love is expected to deploy a heavy dose of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs) as it did at a 37 percent clip on first downs last year (third-highest rate in the NFL). Musgrave and Kraft's improvement as in-line blockers, regardless of Josiah Deguara's presence, will paint the picture toward Green Bay staying diversified as an offensive attack this season.
The tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon remain in the backfield, but for the Packers to keep pace in the NFC North and make life easier on Love under center, their pair of young tight ends will hold a massive key in multiple facets of the offense.
Houston Texans: Quarterback
While Bryce Young (Carolina) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis) have already seen their names penciled in to start Week 1 for their respective teams, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has taken a different route with his second overall pick CJ. Stroud before etching anything in stone.
Competition breeds success, and while no one will tell you that third-year man Davis Mills is more talented or a better fit for what Houston wants to do offensively, it takes time under center. With Stroud slated to start in Houston's final preseason tuneup against the New Orleans Saints, more snaps means more teach tape for Ryans to correct the inefficiencies that have plagued Stroud this summer.
While 16 attempts through the air is a flash in the pan in comparison to a full season's workload or what we saw from the talented signal-caller at Ohio State, the NFL is a different beast from anything he saw at the collegiate level. A 53.6 completion percentage headlined by an interception and zero touchdown passes hasn't been anything to write home about for Stroud so far this preseason, but the skill set is apparent, the skill players surrounding the pocket have improved and, simply put, there's no expectations for the Texans to be more than relatively competitive all campaign. With Mills, the operation has been smooth, as it should be with 964 regular-season dropbacks under his belt. For Stroud, having someone in the rearview mirror will only help moving forward.
Indianapolis Colts: Running Back
The ongoing saga surrounding Jonathan Taylor has continued to swallow headlines for the Colts. While it looks like a resolution could come sooner rather than later with the superstar running back recently demanding a trade out of Indianapolis, finding a starter to pair with quarterback Anthony Richardson remains the Colts' biggest question
With Zack Moss' timeline still up in the air with a broken arm, focus has shifted down the depth chart for head coach Shane Steichen. There's a large likelihood one of rookie Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Kenyan Drake, Jake Funk or Jason Huntley will start in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While Funk has handled the most carries in the preseason (12), Hull (11), Huntley (10), Jackson (9) and Drake (8) aren't far behind.
Hull could be the favorite to step into Taylor's shoes as the bell-cow back. He handled the role excellently at Northwestern for multiple seasons and also provides value in space and on special teams if need be. Jackson filled in sparingly for Taylor last year, totaling 236 yards on 68 touches. The presence of the veteran in Drake has welcomed a full-blown race to the finish to earn the trust of Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Outside Linebacker
Arguably the biggest "what-if" for the reigning AFC South champions this season is 2020 first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson.
Entering year four of his rookie contract, Chaisson had his fifth-year option declined. For Jacksonville, Josh Allen and Travon Walker off the edge look like building blocks for an exciting future. Behind them, however, is where the Jaguars have to be better.
For Chaisson, his first three years in Jacksonville have left a bad taste in the mouth of all involved. An explosive 5-technique coming out of LSU, 49 pressures and three sacks in as many seasons just doesn't cut it.
A consistent rotation at pass-rusher is something all teams search for. With Jordan Smith and rookie Yasir Abdullah fighting for snaps as well, a "what have you done for me lately" approach should provide clarity to head coach Doug Pederson in who ultimately gets snaps on Sundays.
Kansas City Chiefs: Defensive Tackle
Super Bowl appearances are the expectation in Kansas City. Yet, as we approach Week 1, its best defensive player remains away from the team.
With Chris Jones reportedly comfortable with holding out until Week 8 of the upcoming campaign, substantial snaps have opened up within the nucleus of the Chiefs' defensive front. Derrick Nnadi will occupy one of the spots, but the other? It's anyone's guess.
The team drafted Keondre Coburn out of Texas, and he has looked good in spurts. Tershawn Wharton remains on the mend following a torn ACL last year, but Danny Shelton has a sack and two pressures in 13 pass-pro opportunities this preseason, per Pro Football Focus. Shelton is a journeyman who is unlikely to start, but his tape from the past couple of weeks could push him up the depth chart.
Wharton has been "moving around well—[moving around] quick," according to head coach Andy Reid, and could earn himself a heck of a role alongside Nnadi if Jones indeed holds out into October.
Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback
Between Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, slinging the pigskin is the way of life in the AFC West. Pass-rushers are the best way to counter pass-happy offenses, but the Las Vegas Raiders also need more out of their secondary this season.
The Raiders allowed 242.9 passing yards per game last year, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL. The addition of cornerback Marcus Peters will boost their turnover margin and the Raiders an experienced veteran on the backend, but it's still unclear who will play opposite of the two-time All-Pro.
Rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett shut down his side of the field during his time at Maryland. His combination of athleticism and man-coverage prowess should allow the likes of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones to pin their ears back in the trenches, but he's likely to endure some first-year hurdles as he acclimates to the NFL.
Duke Shelley, David Long, Nate Hobbs, and Amik Robertson look like roster locks as well. However, Hobbs has allowed an 80.7 percent completion rate in coverage his first two years in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.
Expect Las Vegas to have coverage by committee this year. A shuffling of bodies could come on a weekly basis.
Los Angeles Chargers: Tight End
First-round wideout Quentin Johnston gives star quarterback Justin Herbert another new weapon, but the Los Angeles Chargers need more out of their tight ends this season as well.
Gerald Everett understands the offense and is a nice piece to have when flexed in space, while Donald Parham is a big body who can create mismatches in the red zone. However, neither have shown a consistent ability to block, which could open room for competition such as 2021 third-round pick Tre' McKitty to emerge.
The Chargers need to deploy tight ends who can seal the edge in the run game, provide extra protection if needed in pass protection and separate from a linebacker on third downs. If Arizona were to offer veteran tight end Zach Ertz an opportunity to go elsewhere, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco should pick up the phone.
Los Angeles Rams: Offensive Tackle
The Los Angeles Rams shouldn't have Super Bowl aspirations this season, but seeing Matthew Stafford back under center is a positive sign after an ugly 2022 campaign. However, keeping him upright is the biggest battle in Los Angeles at the moment.
Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom are competing for the starting left tackle gig. The latter had a leg up with starts all across the offensive line over the past few seasons, but he's been in and out of practice with an unspecified injury.
Jackson earned starts at both right guard and left tackle last year, and he could be in line to protect Stafford's blind side should Noteboom remain out. He's allowed only one pressure in 22 pass-blocking snaps in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.
Miami Dolphins: No. 3 Wide Receiver
Miami Dolphins wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle remain one of the NFL's most explosive duos. Beyond them, there's still a fight for targets from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
With Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield now elsewhere, the Dolphins have 103 targets from last season freed up. While that could mean more volume for Hill and Waddle, new additions Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios and returnee Cedrick Wilson Jr. figure to jostle for some of those looks.
Berrios is expected to serve as Miami's primary kick and punt returner, but he proved his value in the slot over the past few seasons with the New York Jets. Injuries limited Wilson to only 12 catches for 136 yards last year, but he had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
That leaves Chosen, who split time with Carolina and Arizona last season. Although he isn't likely to replicate his 1,000-yard campaign from 2020 with the Panthers, he could become a sure set of hands for Tagovailoa to target early on in the campaign.
Hill and Waddle will draw the most attention, but Miami will need other pass-catchers to carve out roles as well.
Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback
After finishing 31st last season in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed and 28th in points allowed, the Minnesota Vikings overhauled their secondary this offseason. Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Duke Shelley, Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler are all gone
In their place is a new-look cornerbacks room featuring rookies Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward and new roles for Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr.
The arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores should improve what was a historically bad group, but the Vikings have an extremely young and inexperienced group. To rid their playoff demons from last season and make life easier on the offense, their influx of youth at corner has to play beyond their years.
New England Patriots: Running Back
The New England Patriots are usually dominant within the trenches, but they finished 24th in rushing yards per game last season (106.6). The recent addition of Ezekiel Elliott gives new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien another big-bodied running back to deploy.
Between Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have nearly 450 pounds as their 1-2 backfield punch. While the 2023 campaign initially seemed to be another stepping stone on Stevenson's way toward becoming one of the NFL's most prolific young rushers, sharing the workload with Elliott should help keep him fresh and the offense flowing.
Behind them, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor will all be battling for change-of-pace snaps. Strong could have the leg up due to his burst, but Harris' physicality pops off the screen every time he touches the ball.
Meanwhile, Taylor has looked the best player on the field at times during the preseason. His hands and playmaking ability should earn him a spot on the practice squad if not the final 53.
New Orleans Saints: Cornerback
The New Orleans Saints had one of the NFL's top secondaries last year. The improvement of Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor could elevate that group to new heights in 2023.
Adebo, whom the Saints selected with a third-round pick in 2021, is the elder statesmen with two campaigns under his belt. But after spending time on the perimeter and inside at nickel this summer, Taylor's hunger to improve and earn playing time has made those around him better.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spent heavy draft capital in April addressing the defensive front to make life easier on his secondary. With Adebo, Taylor and Marshon Lattimore lurking on the back end complemented by the addition of quarterback Derek Carr, the NFC South could be the Saints' to lose.
New York Giants: Cornerback
After surprising the NFL by going 9-7-1 and notching a Wild Card Round victory on the road in Minnesota last season, the New York Giants won't sneak up on anyone in 2023.
While the Saquon Barkley franchise-tag saga, the trade for veteran tight end Darren Waller and the draft selection of wideout Jalin Hyatt dominated headlines all offseason, the Giants' cornerbacks room is littered with hungry rookies outplaying veterans.
First-rounder Deonte Banks has been everything as advertised on the outside. But the influx at nickel and opposite Banks speaks well of general manager Joe Schoen's ability to identify talent in the later rounds.
If you aren't yet, begin to get familiar with the name Tre Hawkins III. The sixth-round rookie out of Old Dominion has quickly gone from training camp darling to making a legitimate case to start when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
While veteran Adoree' Jackson initially appeared slated to start on the outside, he, Cordale Flott and Darnay Holmes will each now battle with Hawkins to start at nickel.
New York Jets: Offensive Tackle
Offensive tackle won't be an issue for the New York Jets if both Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton live up to expectations. However, Brown will turn 38 prior to Week 1, and Becton has appeared in only game since his rookie campaign in 2020.
Jets faithful are rightfully excited about the arrival of Aaron Rodgers under center, but general manager Joe Douglas should be concerned about the depth chart at tackle.
Brown was fantastic in spurts last fall, allowing only one sack in 439 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus, but he gave up eight pressures in his final three appearances combined. In an AFC East littered with dynamic edge threats, Rodgers might not be thrilled to have a nearly 40-year-old blindside protector who's coming off an injury.
Douglas added veteran tackle Billy Turner and spent a fourth-round pick on Carter Warren out of Pittsburgh this spring for much-needed depth. But if the Jets can't find a pair of consistent, healthy bookends, they can throw any Super Bowl hopes to the wayside.
Philadelphia Eagles: Weak-Side Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded front four, but they're still searching for ways to bolster their linebacker corps.
Both Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss have disappointed this offseason, Shaun Bradley is out for the year with a torn Achilles, and Myles Jack announced his retirement from the NFL on August 20. Zach Cunningham looks like the Eagles' best hope alongside Nakobe Dean for now.
With three players vying for the starting "Will" role and none doing anything to warrant substantial snaps, the Eagles have found themselves in quite the conundrum with a trip to New England in Week 1 just around the corner.
Philly's front four can mask some of those concerns, but if they can't keep Dean clean in his run fits, don't be surprised if the Eagles make some late linebacker additions following roster cuts on Aug. 29.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Slot Corner
The nickel cornerback spot has been one of constant evolution in the NFL. Gone are the days of offenses statically aligning compact, change-of-direction pass-catchers, and distant is defenses throwing smaller defensive backs into the mess near the line of scrimmage.
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans may wish Mike Hilton was still in town, the battle between Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley seems likely to come down to the wire.
Sullivan is the more experienced of the two with 2,166 coverage snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. But Riley's emergence has been nothing short of sensational. After seesawing on and off the Steelers' practice squad last year, he earned respect with the grit, toughness and technical refinement that he showed throughout training camp.
"Every opportunity I get, I'm trying to do something while I'm out there on the field," Riley told reporters after the Steelers' Week 2 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills.
With an interception, two pass breakups and multiple tackles made on special teams as well, Riley could be much more than only a practice squad stash in 2023.
San Francisco 49ers: Right Tackle
Most offensive lines try to find some sort of congruency, but the talent discrepancy across the San Francisco 49ers' front five is eye-opening. There isn't a single left tackle like Trent Williams in the NFL, but the Niners have major questions on the right side.
An offense that predicates itself on pre-snap motion, changing strengths and forcing defenses to pick their poison against a deep arsenal of skill-position players is null and void without a strong front five. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about Super Bowl LV.
Right tackle Colton McKivitz is a below-average run-blocker and struggled throughout the summer. Since the Niners' ground attack fuels play-action and boot-action concepts, they need to improve the right side of the offensive line.
Matt Pryor is a depth piece, while rookie Joey Fisher has guard/tackle flexibility from his days at Division II Shepherd. But don't be shocked if San Francisco signs a veteran off waivers in the days to come if all else fails.
Seattle Seahawks: Center
Identifying an anchor in the middle could be as important to the Seattle Seahawks' success as the stellar group of skill-position players set to start this season. However, finding the heart of a line of scrimmage is no easy task.
Evan Brown (33) and rookie Olu Oluwatimi (30) have taken roughly an equal number of snaps with the starters during the preseason, and neither has relinquished a pressure or a quarterback hit. However, clean slates across a box score only tell part of the story, as individual drills and full-team work at camp could separate one from the other.
In May, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he had been impressed by Oluwatimi in the early going.
"Olu's looked really good, he did really well," Carroll said, per Maliik Obee of the Seahawks' website. "There's no question that he can handle it. He's physically fit to do it and smarts-wise, no problems. It's just going to be a battle and we'll see what happens."
The Seahawks have only two weeks to decide on a starting center before they kick off their 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver depth chart has nothing but question marks beyond Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, particularly after Russell Gage tore his patellar tendon during a joint practice with the New York Jets.
An influx of youth could ease the load on that duo.
Tampa Bay spent only one draft pick on a wide receiver this year, grabbing Nebraska's Trey Palmer in the sixth round. However, undrafted free agents Rakim Jarrett and Kade Warner (son of longtime NFL quarterback Kurt Warner) and second-year UDFA Deven Thompkins could be in line for volume early and often this season.
Trey Palmer has all but locked up the WR3 spot by hauling in all five of his targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns during the first two weeks of the preseason. But it's still unclear how the Bucs will dole out roster spots beyond him.
Given the low expectations for the Baker Mayfield-led offense, allowing young players to get their feet could only help Tampa Bay moving forward. With all of the attention on Evans and Godwin, a slew of Bucs rookies could have a quick welcome to the NFL this fall.
Tennessee Titans: Offensive Tackle
Between Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis, the Tennessee Titans have both short- and long-term questions at quarterback. But filling the hole at right tackle looks to be of the utmost importance for head coach Mike Vrabel right now.
Chris Hubbard currently appears to be in line for the starting nod at that spot, but Justin Murray took advantage of an opportunity against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason. He looked powerful, fluid, and decisive with his technique all night.
Murray has pitched a shutout through two preseason appearances with zero pressures allowed in 45 pass-blocking snaps. While that came against second- and third-string edge-rushers, you can only play against the competition that aligns in front of you.
Murray has more than thrown his name in the ring as a right tackle to consider when Tennessee kicks off its season in New Orleans.
Washington Commanders: Tight End
After averaging only 18.9 points per game last season, the Washington Commanders need to get more out of their tight ends this year.
Logan Thomas continues to serve as the team's starting tight end, but he's currently recovering from a calf injury. Behind him is where the real questions arise, as Cole Turner and John Bates appear slated for roles whenever offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy deploys 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs).
A big-bodied target out of Nevada, Turner has great hands and playmaking ability, but he's lacking as a blocker. It's hard to envision Turner as a three-down weapon if he doesn't improve in that department.
Meanwhile, it didn't take long for Bates to become one of the NFL's better blocking tight ends. But unlike Turner, he isn't much of a pass-catcher.
With fellow tight end Armani Rogers on the shelf following a torn Achilles, Washington will need both Turner and Bates to continue improving upon those weaknesses. With Thomas' timeline still up in the air and a new face under center in Sam Howell, the new-look Commanders offense will need a tight end to emerge as a security blanket and a technically sound blocker.