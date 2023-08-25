Every NFL Team's Most Important Remaining Position Battle

1 of 32

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expected to remain on the shelf for most, if not all, of the upcoming season, the onus on the bodies on the perimeter to create separation for either Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune will remain of the utmost importance.

Marquise Brown remains the face of the unit after the team parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins, but the names behind him in Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, third-round selection Michael Wilson and veteran journeyman Zach Pascal won't scare an opposing secondary. With Brown matched up with the opposing team's top corner each week, targets and production will remain up for grabs for the long list of aforementioned pass-catchers when Arizona aligns in their base 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs).

Injuries have plagued Moore throughout his young career, but when healthy, he's a special talent with the ball in his hands. He was last year's leader among all Arizona wideouts in YAC per reception (7.4), per Pro Football Focus. Dortch was arguably the most consistent threat in the desert in what was a forgettable season offensively. The former UDFA out of Wake Forest finished in the top three in receptions (52), yards (461) and touchdowns (2), and was one of just four wide receivers in all of football (with 64 or more targets) that failed to register a dropped pass. A versatile weapon with special teams pop as well, he provides a nice blend of versatility to newly minted offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's aerial attack.

The questions arise lower down the depth chart centered around the big-bodied target in Wilson, Pascal and Andre Baccellia. Wilson (6'3") was a late riser in the draft process whose dominance at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine skyrocketed him up draft boards. Arizona will be Pascal's third team in three years, Baccellia caught seven passes in eight games last fall.

Somebody beyond Brown will have to take on a larger role moving forward.