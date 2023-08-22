Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Very Comfortable' with RBs amid Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Indianapolis Colts have granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, but the Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be a potential destination based on team owner Jerry Jones' comments expressing confidence in his team's current personnel at the position.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram relayed Jones' remarks.

The running back room begins with reigning Pro Bowler Tony Pollard, who just amassed 1,378 yards from scrimmage to go along with 12 touchdowns.

He's rushed for 5.1 yards per carry over his four-year career and has proved to be an excellent pass-catcher as well, making 39 receptions each of the past two years.

As of now, Rico Dowdle is the Cowboys' listed backup on the unofficial depth chart. DallasCowboys.com staff writer Nick Harris called him "one of the stars of training camp and the preseason."

"I've been impressed with Rico since the first year," head coach Mike McCarthy said about Dowdle, who has been with the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

"I love his running style. He runs angry. He pass-protects with a lot of urgency. He sticks his nose in there."

Malik Davis served as the team's third-string running back last year, and that's where he slots right now. He gained 161 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries (4.2 YPC) last year, his first in the NFL.

Dallas also added Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of this year's draft. He's impressed thus far, notably rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in two preseason games.

Ultimately, the Cowboys should be fine at running back, especially with a star like Pollard leading the way. That should be the group going forward as the team readies for its 2023 season, which begins Sept. 10 at the New York Giants.