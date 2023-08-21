Jonathan Taylor Rumors: Dolphins Expected to Explore Trade for Colts RB

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After the Indianapolis Colts reportedly granted disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday, an AFC East team reportedly will be interested in pursuing him.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins "are expected to at least explore a trade" for Taylor.

If the Dolphins are serious about pursuing a trade for Taylor, they should be ready to send a significant package to the Colts. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that Indianapolis is seeking at least a first-round pick or a package of picks that equates to as much in a trade for the 2021 All-Pro.

It was nearly a month ago that Taylor requested to be traded from the Colts over his dissatisfaction with contract negotiations. The team was initially resistant to dealing away the speedster, with team owner Jim Irsay telling Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer it wasn't going to happen. On Monday, Taylor got closer to receiving his wish.

Taylor is set to make $4.3 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old is hoping to receive a new deal that will have him among the highest-paid running backs in the league, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After missing the start of training camp while working his way back from ankle surgery in January, he was placed on the PUP list upon his return to the team and he was excused from training camp for the second time last week due to a personal matter.

Taylor would undoubtedly be an upgrade for the Dolphins, who didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher last season. Miami was planning on relying on returning veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., but adding Taylor could put the team over the top as contenders in the AFC.