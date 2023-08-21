NBA Legend Reggie Miller Completes 100-Mile Bike Race: 'Mother Nature Kicked My A$$'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller announced Monday on Instagram that he completed the 100-mile SBT GRVL blue course, a biking race that features 6,000 feet of elevation gain and over 70 miles of gravel.

Miller said last year he completed the course in five hours and 46 minutes, but this year it took him six hours and 55 minutes, writing that "Mother Nature kicked my A$$."

The former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter said a number of fellow riders came to his aid when he started cramping:

"I was in survival mode after mile 55 when leg cramps made themselves a huge race presence. We started the race at 9 a.m. and it was already warm, it got up to 89 degrees for most of the race. So yes hardest day for me, but also this was the most fulfilling I've ever felt on two wheels and here's WHY. At least 50 to 60 riders would roll up to me clearly seeing me in distress, a lot offered their own salt tabs stash, water, food etc. etc. This is why I will ALWAYS come do STBGRVL, the gravel community is unmatched with so much inclusiveness.. They weren't helping me because I was 'Reggie Miller,' all they saw was another rider needing help."

Miller, 57, spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers, averaging 18.2 points per game and making 2,560 three-pointers, the fourth-most in NBA history. Now he's taking on grueling bike courses with similar aplomb.