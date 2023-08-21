Stefon Diggs Denies Rumor He Wants Bills Trade: '100% Not True'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs doesn't want the Buffalo Bills to trade him.

Just take it from the man himself:

Diggs was responding to a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (6:45 mark) on Monday's episode of First Take. Smith said the wide receiver "wants out" from Buffalo and "would prefer to be gone because he has lost a level of belief" in the team.

While Diggs seemed annoyed with the entire situation, his status with the Bills has been a storyline this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in June that the wide receiver missed time at the team's mandatory minicamp because of an "in-house situation" that wasn't related to the contract.

The report came after Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was "very concerned" with the absence.

Quarterback Josh Allen also addressed the situation at the time and said, "I think we're just, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. So again, just trying to talk and listen at the same time and hear him out. And like I said, just try to move this forward as quickly and as respectfully as possible."

The comments were all the more notable after Diggs was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the Bills' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season:

Bills general manager Brandon Beane appeared on the Pat McAfee Show in August and said Diggs did not request a trade.

For now, Diggs seems content in Buffalo. He restructured his contract with the team this offseason and is responding to reports in an effort to discredit any suggestions he wants out with the season approaching.

He is expected to be among the best wide receivers in the league once again and is part of a team with enough talent to compete for a Super Bowl.

It seems he prefers to focus on football with the season opener against the New York Jets approaching and was quick to shut down the suggestion his mind is elsewhere.