Bills Rumors: Stefon Diggs Restructures Contract, Opens $5.4M in Salary-Cap Space

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Buffalo Bills continue to work to free up salary-cap space in order to pursue their desired free agents.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Bills restructured the contract of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs by converting his base salary into a bonus, which creates $5.4 million in cap space.

Diggs is the latest star player to help Buffalo gain some cap relief. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported on Monday that quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Von Miller both restructured their contracts, which netted the Bills $32 million in cap room.

The team reportedly entered Monday $19 million over the cap and needed to become cap compliant before the new league year officially begins on Wednesday.

The Bills still managed to make some moves to improve their roster on the first day of the free-agent negotiating period. They re-signed punter Sam Martin to a three-year contract, linebacker Tyler Matakevich on a two-year deal and defensive back Cam Lewis to a one-year deal and added former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal.

Still, Buffalo has many areas to address this offseason. Getzenberg noted that the team has needs at "linebacker, safety, backup quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end."

The Bills are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the 2022 campaign after falling in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo entered the year as the favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, which was eventually won by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The recent moves by the Bills should help them reload to make another run at a championship next season.