    Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He's Best PG in NBA History, Praises Magic Johnson

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award after a 120-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes he stands at the top of the mountain when it comes to the greatest point guards in NBA history.

    Speaking with retired star Gilbert Arenas, Curry said Magic Johnson has a "ridiculous" résumé but that he'd put himself above the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

    Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> SAID HE'S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. 👀🔥<br><br>HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. 🤷🏾‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/SYgQHlQwr2">pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

