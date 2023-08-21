Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He's Best PG in NBA History, Praises Magic Johnson

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes he stands at the top of the mountain when it comes to the greatest point guards in NBA history.

Speaking with retired star Gilbert Arenas, Curry said Magic Johnson has a "ridiculous" résumé but that he'd put himself above the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.