Predicting College Football's 2023-24 Bowl Games

0 of 6

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In these final days before the 2023 college football season kicks off, an initial round of bowl projections is a proper way to celebrate.

Yes, we're all excited for Week 0 and a flurry of September games.

But the college football world, myself included, always has an eye on how the postseason will shake out.

At this point of the year, exact matchups aren't necessarily meant as the takeaway from these projections. Rather, it's the expectation of these programs hitting that six-win barrier and heading to a bowl game.

Conference selection orders and processes are taken into account as much as possible. However, the ESPN-owned and operated bowls are built for flexibility and could include a wide range of teams.