    Spain's Olga Carmona Learns of Father's Death After Winning 2023 Women's World Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images,)
    Marc Atkins/Getty Images,

    Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored the lone goal in her country's 1-0 win over England in the World Cup final on Sunday morning, learned after the match that her father had died.

    "We deeply regret that we must announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement on social media (as translated by Sam Marsden of ESPN). "[Carmona] learned of the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family at this time of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history."

    Carmona's club, Real Madrid, also released a statement in support of the veteran defender.

    "Real Madrid, the president and the board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona," it read. "Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."

    Carmona was Spain's hero in the last two matches, as she also scored an 89th-minute winner against Sweden in the semifinals.

    After her first-half goal on Sunday, she pulled up her kit to reveal a shirt with the word "Merchi" on her shirt underneath.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OLGA CARMONA HAS DONE IT!<br><br>SPAIN TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/zqJBDRXngJ">pic.twitter.com/zqJBDRXngJ</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    After the game, Olga Carmona explains she lifted her shirt after scoring in honor of the mother of her best friend who recently passed away ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/Wm3XQMaAK6">pic.twitter.com/Wm3XQMaAK6</a>

    "First of all, I want to say that this victory, this achievement, goes to the mother one of my best friends who has recently passed away," she told reporters after the game regarding the undershirt. "I celebrated the goal with her shirt and from here, I dedicate this to the whole family with all my love."