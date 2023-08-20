Anthony Edwards Excites Fans After 'Cooking' in Team USA's Comeback Win vs. Germany

AP Photo/John Locher

Germany had the United States on the ropes in a basketball showcase ahead of the FIBA World Cup later this month. Anthony Edwards punched the Americans right back off of them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star went off against the Germans, scoring 34 points while adding six rebounds and two blocks in a 99-91 win. The United States closed the game on a 22-5 run.

He was the only starter to reach double-digit points, while Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves each provided 16 points off the bench.

Franz Wagner paced Germany with 17 points and 10 rebounds, one of three players on the team with a double-double, joining Johannes Voigtmann (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Daniel Theis (12 points, 13 rebounds).

But Edwards was the story, and fans, pundits and players alike—including LeBron James—were loving what they saw:

The United States needed each and every last bucket from Edwards, as the rest of the starting unit combined to shoot just 9-of-28 from the field.

It's easy to forget that Edwards is still only 22-years-old and still hasn't even entered his prime. He's now led Minnesota to back-to-back playoff appearances, and his 31.6 points per game in five postseason appearances this past year are a reminder of his immense upside (and an indication that Karl-Anthony Towns is no longer the biggest star in Minnesota).

The United States has looked good in its warm-ups for the FIBA World Cup, going 5-0. Head coach Steve Kerr has gone with Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the starters in all five contests.

After Sunday's matchup with Germany, it's possible he could tweak that group ahead of the country's opening World Cup game against New Zealand on Saturday. But one thing is for certain—Edwards will be the focal point.

On a team full of heavy hitters, he still has the most knockout power.