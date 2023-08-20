NBA's Kevin Durant Salutes Sean O'Malley for KO Win vs. Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant praised Sean O'Malley after his dominant second-round knockout win over Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship on Saturday evening.

O'Malley got the win after 51 seconds in the second round when he caught Sterling with a right hand.

The win marked the 28-year-old O'Malley's 12th knockout of his career, and he moved to 17-1 with one no-contest lifetime.

O'Malley is on a roll right now after previously defeating ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan last year before taking down Sterling. His stardom was already on the rise prior to this run, but he's easily one of the brightest UFC fighters right now after earning a belt for the first time.

Naturally, he's going to elicit reaction from big-name celebrities and athletes like Durant, who gave him his due credit after a fantastic victory.

As for O'Malley, it's unclear what's next, but he wants a match with WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis.

Marlon "Chito" Vera, the only man to beat O'Malley professionally, wants the champ next. Vera notably beat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 on Saturday. O'Malley said before his fight that he would welcome a rematch as well.