    Anthony Edwards Names Kevin Durant on His NBA All-Time Top 5; LeBron James Not Listed

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn't exactly poke the bear, but he might have unwittingly provided some bulletin board material.

    Asked to list his top five players ever, Edwards named Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant. In case you're not keeping track, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those omitted.

    The All-Star guard appears committed to snubbing at least one legend whenever he entertains this exercise. Last year, Edwards included both James and himself in his all-time starting five but failed to mention Michael Jordan.

    Who's getting left off if Edwards gets asked this question in 2024?

    The 22-year-old at least has good company in recently overlooking LeBron. Hall of Famer Julius Erving didn't even put James in his top 10, citing the fact the 38-year-old is still an active player.

    It was certainly a choice.

