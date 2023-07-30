LeBron James, Stephen Curry Don't Make Dr. J's All-Time NBA Top-10 List

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though LeBron James and Stephen Curry have arguably been the two greatest players of this generation, Julius Erving isn't ready to crown them just yet.

While naming his list of the 10 greatest players to ever step on a basketball court in a recent interview, Erving left people stunned as he didn't include either all-time legend.

Erving's list was made up by some of the usual characters like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain and others. But he also threw in a couple of more eccentric picks like Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone and Tiny Archibald at the expense of James and Curry.

When asked why he excluded both current superstars, Erving gave a simple explanation.

Neither player has finished their career yet, parts of their stories are still unwritten and Erving needs to see the full body of work before making any declarations. That's why his list is entirely comprised of guys that hung up their sneakers a long time ago.

It's kind of a tough argument to make, especially considering that James has been dominating the NBA for over two decades now and is the league's All-Time leading scorer, breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record.

As for Curry, his credentials are nearly as pristine as James' being the greatest shooter to ever grace a basketball court, revolutionizing how the game is played and becoming a four-time champion and Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors.

But to each his own.

Erving made a career of humbling people in the NBA with highlight reel dunks and plays, earning himself the nickname "Dr. J." Now, he just served another slice of humble pie to two of the sport's best.

Or he just gave them some more bulletin board material for next season.