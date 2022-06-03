Anthony Edwards Puts Himself in NBA All-Time Starting 5 Over Michael Jordan

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't lacking confidence as evidenced by his selection of an all-time starting five.

When asked by House of Highlights to pick his all-time starting five, Edwards chose himself along with Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O'Neal, notably leaving off Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

It is difficult to argue with any of the picks Edwards made aside from himself given all they accomplished during their careers.

Iverson, James, Durant and Shaq are all either current or future Hall of Famers, and they have won many championships between them.

A.I. never won an NBA title, but he was an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP during a career that he primarily spent with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James, Durant and O'Neal have all won multiple NBA championships and been named NBA Finals MVP on multiple occasions.

LeBron is in the conversation for being the greatest player of all time, having won four NBA championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

James is a four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP, and he ranks second in NBA history in scoring.

Durant twice led the Golden State Warriors to NBA Finals wins over James and the Cavs, and he was named NBA Finals MVP each time. KD is also a one-time NBA MVP and four-time scoring champion.

Shaq is arguably the most dominant center of all time, having won a total of four championships between the Lakers and Heat, plus he was a three-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time NBA MVP and two-time scoring champ.

Perhaps Edwards will reach those heights one day, but he has a long way to go. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Edwards finished second in the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year voting before averaging 21.3 points per game this season and helping lead the T-Wolves to the playoffs.

The most glaring omission from Edwards' list was undoubtedly Jordan, who is widely regarded as the greatest of all time thanks to his six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards and five NBA MVP awards.